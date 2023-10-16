KBRA UK (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to three classes of Stark Financing 2023-1 UK, CMBS single-borrower transaction.

The collateral for the transaction is a £339.5 million limited recourse, first lien mortgage loan originated by Bank of America Europe DAC (50.0%) and Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (50.0%) in June 2023. The floating rate loan has a three-year term with two 12-month extension options. The borrowers are required to make quarterly interest payments based on SONIA (subject to a floor of zero) plus a margin equal to 2.85%. The borrower entered into an interest rate swap agreement covering 95.0% of the outstanding balance of the loan with a strike rate of 3.25% for the first year and 4.50% for the second and third years. Thereafter, the borrowers are required to purchase either a SONIA cap or swap for successive one-year periods until the final repayment date. The loan is secured by 103 industrial assets that comprise 7.1 million sf and are located across 10 regions throughout the United Kingdom.

The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) for the portfolio of approximately £34.2 million and a KBRA value of approximately £451.1 million, which is 26.9% below the appraiser's as-is value. The resulting in-trust KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) is 75.3%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports, the results of our site inspection of the property, and legal documentation review.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

