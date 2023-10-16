If Not You Brands, LLC: Award-Winning and Nationally Acclaimed Children's Book Author Emberli Pridham Selected To Join The Vogue 100

Emberli Pridham's Books Inspire Children To Better Understand The World Around Them, Build Their Creativity And Express Themselves

Noted children's author Emberli Pridham has been chosen by Vogue to join the Vogue 100, a prestigious community described by the magazine as a "…curated list of distinctive creative voices from around the globe, encompassing actors, artists, musicians, athletes, stylists and activists..."

"I am extremely honored to have been selected among the Vogue 100, a community of amazing creative voices whose lives, careers and works inspire women worldwide. The Vogue 100 honorees have helped to encourage, motivate and empower women to pursue their goals with strength and determination, and it is my hope to empower girls and young people with the Real-Life Fairy Tales and If Not You, Then Who? book series," said Pridham.

Best-selling children's author Emberli Pridham gained national recognition as co-author of the Amazon best-selling STEM book series If Not You, Then Who? (www.ifnotyoubooks.com) that introduces children to the magical world of inventors and inventions, all the while helping to build imaginations and encourage their own creativity. Pridham's If Not You, Then Who? book series has gone on to achieve #1 rankings in key Amazon Best Seller categories including How Things Workbooks, Children's Inventors Books, Children's Jobs & Careers Books, Children's Technology Fiction Books, and Children's Girls and Women's Books. To further expand the world of invention to its readership, Emberli together with her husband and book series collaborator David created The Young Inventors Club (www.theyounginventorsclub.com), an online destination aimed at empowering children to explore how inventions are made and how they can create inventions of their own. The Club also spotlights great inventors throughout history - and introduces kids to many of today's most acclaimed inventors.

Her second book series Real-Life Fairy Tales (https://areallifefairytale.com/) recently launched with the introduction of its first two entries, Princess Diana: A Real-Life Fairy Tale and Princess Grace: A Real-Life Fairy Tale. Through thoughtfully crafted narratives and stunning original illustrations, each of Emberli Pridham's Real-Life Princess books introduces children to contemporary history's most distinguished women and the impact they made on the world that resonates to this day.

Princess Diana: A Real-Life Fairy Tale takes young readers through Diana's growing up years as a spunky girl in Norfolk, England to her courtship by Queen Elizabeth's son, Prince Charles and her emergence as one of contemporary history's most accomplished fighters for social change - all taking her place on the world stage where she made a profound difference to the lives of millions by leading with grace, compassion and empathy. Combining thought-provoking text and original illustrations, each book in Ms. Pridham's Real-Life Fairy Tale series is designed to introduce children to several of the most distinguished women in contemporary history and inspire them with their lives and legacies.

Princess Grace: A Real-Life Fairy Tale chronicles the stunning Hollywood actress-turned-princess whose beauty and charm lit up the silver screen and the world stage. Princess Grace: A Real-Life Fairy Tale shares the story of a little girl from Philadelphia whose love for the theater blossomed into her iconic career as a film actress - until love lured her away from Hollywood to become a real-life princess - and one of her era's most inspiring global figures.

Pridham grew up in Dallas, inspired by her grandmother, an author, and a wonderful library of books. Collaborating with her husband David, Emberli co-authored the Amazon best-selling STEM book series, If Not You, Then Who? that is empowering children and families everywhere to imagine and create their own inventions. She is currently completing the second book in her Real-Life Fairy Tales about Princess Grace, which is being celebrated by the Princess Grace Foundation with a special ceremony to take place in New York City this fall. She is also the doting mother of her three ever-curious children Brooke, Noah and Graham and is extensively involved in philanthropic work on behalf of the Hasbro Children's Hospital, Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas Symphony, Elton John AIDS Foundation, and American Cancer Society among other charities.

