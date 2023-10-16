Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2023) - M3 Metals Corp. (TSXV: MT) (FSE: XOV) ("M3 Metals" or the "Company"). On May 9, 2023 the Company announced that it had entered into a mineral property option agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire up to an eighty (80%) percent interest in the Daggett Lithium Project (the "Property"), a mineral property prospective for lithium and located in San Bernardino County, California. On September 29, 2023, the Company issued a news release providing readers with details regarding the Property.

The Company has now filed a technical report (the "Technical Report"), on its Issuer Profile at www.sedar.com, concerning the Property. The Technical Report provides an independent valuation of the exploration potential of the Property and makes recommendations for exploration work which were disclosed in the September 29, 2023 news release and are more fully discussed in the Technical Report itself.

The Technical Report was prepared for the Company in connection with obtaining TSX Venture Exchange approval for the Agreement and was further prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. The Technical Report, which has an effective date of October 5, 2023, is titled "Daggett Lithium Project - San Bernardino County, California NI 43-101 Technical Report" and is authored by Mr. Jerry L. Aiken, BSc, Professional Geologist (WA), SME Registered Member.

ABOUT M3 METALS CORP.

M3 Metals Corp. is a Canadian listed Company, focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of mineral properties in North America. For additional information please visit M3 Metals website at www.m3metalscorp.com. You may also email info@m3metalscorp.com or call investor relations at (604) 669-2279.

M3 METALS CORP.

"Kosta Tsoutsis"

Kosta Tsoutsis, CEO

