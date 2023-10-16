Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2023) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) ("Flora" or the "Company"), a global consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution, has announced that Juan Carlos Roa Gomez resigned from his role as Director.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp. is a global consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.

https://justcbdstore.com/

https://www.vesselbrand.com/

https://justcbdstore.uk/

https://www.phatebo.de/home-en





Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking statements," as defined by federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect Flora's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements are subject to various and risks and uncertainties, including those described under section entitled "Risk Factors" in Flora's Annual Report on Form 10K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Flora's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in Flora's filings with the SEC. While forward looking statements reflect Flora's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Flora disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available to Flora (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184170