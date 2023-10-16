Feed the Children Observes World Food Day

Nonprofit underscores importance of clean water access in delivering food, hope to families

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / We can all agree that water is essential to life. It covers most of the Earth's surface, makes up more than 50 percent of our bodies, produces food, and supports livelihoods. Yet water scarcity is one of the foremost development issues of our time. In fact, 2.4 billion people live in countries that are stressed for water.

Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, is working daily so children and their families have access to safe, clean water to ensure they can grow healthy. This work happens across the U.S. and in eight countries where it serves, including El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda, and the Philippines.

Amina Yusufu Mfikilwa is a spirited 13-year-old girl living in the heart of Tanzania, in the community of Kauzeni. Her world is one of contrasts, where the love of a close-knit family is pitted against harsh realities such as the everyday struggle for necessities like water.

"We frequently used to walk far distances to fetch water to use at school. It used to limit the time we use for our class sessions," she said.

Through Feed the Children's efforts, Amina's school - Kauzeni Primary - has been transformed. Water tanks were built, combating waterborne diseases that once plagued children. The school meals program was introduced, and parents found a new voice in their children's education and health.

In Tanzania alone, Feed the Children has helped construct rainwater harvesting systems for 35 schools. The nonprofit has also distributed 825,000 P&G water purification packets to children and families, and 30 primary schools received water purification packets for student use.

World Food Day shines a spotlight on water as the foundation for life and food this year. Organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), organizations and individuals are encouraged to help raise awareness worldwide about the importance of managing water wisely, because the availability of this precious resource is threatened by rapid population growth, urbanization, economic development, and climate change.

Feed the Children understands water is crucial to life, and we must all do our part to ensure no one is left behind. The global nonprofit works with public and private partners to ensure everyone, everywhere, has access to safe water and the healthy and nutritious food they need. By working with a vast network of community partners, Feed the Children provides food and essentials to help children and their families achieve stable lives while providing food and resources to help them today.

Around the world, we work to expand access to safe drinking water while helping communities maintain adequate sanitation and proper hygiene practices by providing them with resources and training. Our work in Malawi in this area has provided an example of the impact of partnership thanks to Procter & Gamble, whose point-of-use water purification technology has vastly increased children and families' access to healthy water-life-saving progress that promises to advance dramatically as our partnership in Malawi continues together.

In the U.S. and around the world, Feed the Children distributed approximately 92.6 million pounds of food and essentials valued at more than $350 million in fiscal year 2022. Through its partnerships and programs, the nonprofit's outreach to children and their families benefited approximately 11.5 million people globally.

"Feed the Children is taking action to ensure our neighbors aren't forgotten. We understand that many families are facing challenges, and we are working diligently with our corporate and community partners to ensure that as needs rise, children and their families continue to receive the food and supplies they need," said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO.

For more information on how you can help support Feed the Children's World Food Day efforts, visit feedthechildren.org. Each dollar given delivers much-needed food and programs to families in the U.S. and around the world.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

