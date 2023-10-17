Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.10.2023
Monday-Leak! Kursbewegende News in der Pipeline?!
WKN: A1H5Y5 | ISIN: CA7005632087
Park Lawn Corporation: Park Lawn Expands its Presence in Sioux City Metropolitan Area

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC),(TSX:PLC.U) ("Park Lawn" or "PLC") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Christy-Smith Funeral Homes (collectively "Christy-Smith") located in Sioux City, Iowa adding two (2) stand-alone funeral homes to Park Lawn's footprint in the market.

"We are thrilled to join an organization that so closely aligns with our values and that we believe will continue the level of service and support Christy-Smith has offered the Sioux City community for over 100 years. I am proud to continue the Christy-Smith legacy with Park Lawn," said Dan Eckhoff, former owner of Christy-Smith.

"We are excited to partner with Christy-Smith and further expand our operational presence in Sioux City in line with our growth strategy. Dan and Kelly are respected members of the community and their passion for both the profession and community exemplifies the culture and values of PLC. We are pleased to welcome the Christy-Smith team to PLC," said J. Bradley Green, Chief Executive Officer of PLC.

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and nineteen U.S. states.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 231-1462, ext. 221

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/793510/park-lawn-expands-its-presence-in-sioux-city-metropolitan-area

