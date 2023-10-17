Lake Homes Realty: South Carolina's Kristie Anderson Named "Agent of the Year" at National Real Estate Summit

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / Kristie Carolina of South Carolina has been a finalist for Agent of the Year from Lake Homes Realty for multiple years and came home with the top prize - the Splash Award. The Splash Award is given to the company's overall top-performing agent/agent of the year. Anderson is a lake real estate specialist who was born and raised on Lake Marion, South Carolina, where she specializes in lake real estate. She also sells properties on Lake Moultrie, as well.

"We have wonderful lake real estate agents across the country, and I am still in awe of the honor," said Anderson. "I'm honored, surprised, and thankful for winning this year's Splash Award because it recognizes my relationships I have with my clients," she says. "My philosophy is to help guide clients through the process of selling or buy a lake property and offer them local lake expertise," she says. "Life is a little sweeter waking up at the lake and I want to help clients find or sell wonderful lake homes. Living in the right lake home helps clients live a more relaxed and laidback lifestyle while enhancing their overall quality of life," she added.

Anderson joined Lake Homes Realty as an agent in 2015 with the encouragement of her husband Russell. "Once I realized the expertise and national reach the company offered, I said yes, and this award shows the process, hard work, and great clients lead to success." Russell, her husband, has joined Lake Homes Realty as an agent, as well. The couple have two children.

In addition to winning Agent of the Year, Anderson also received a "Big Wave Award" which is given to Lake Homes Realty agents selling between $10 million and $25 million in the past year. Lake Homes Realty offers lake real estate services in 34 states across the country. The Agent Summit took place from Oct. 10 to 12, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama, where the company is headquartered. The awards were presented on Thursday, October 12 at 11 a.m.

To determine the 2023 Splash Award winner, Lake Homes Realty agents were each ranked for performance in six key areas over a 12-month period, starting September 1, 2023, and ending August 31, 2023. Performance areas included the number of transaction sides closed, total transaction volume, net by side commission percentage of closed transactions, list side commission percentage of closed transactions, and percentage increase of year-over-year transaction volume.

"There was a minimum $3.5 million in transaction volume in order to be eligible for consideration for the Splash Award and Kristie far exceeded that amount," Phillips explained, adding that the total volume represented the final sale price of a property, independent of agent splits or applicable commissions. "Our agents are the 'special forces' of the lake real estate niche. Their expertise and talents continue to impress us year after year, and this year's Summit was the best yet because of all that they do."

Kristie Anderson serves secretary on the Sumter MLS Board of REALTORS and will move into Vice President roll in 2024. Anderson has been attending the South Carolina REALTORS Leadership Academy in 2023 and will graduate on October 19. She acquired her real estate brokers license in 2022.

About Lake Homes Realty

Lake Homes Realty is the nation's largest lake-focused real estate company. Lake Homes Realty provides full-service, multi-state real estate brokerage services in 34 states and growing. LakeHomes.com has lake homes and lots listed on more than 6,500 lakes across the country. Inc. Magazine has ranked Lake Homes Realty as one of the fastest-growing companies for the past seven years. In addition to having Lake Homes Realty, the company launched Beach Homes Realty in May and has agents and beach properties across 14 states at www.beach-homes.com. For more on Kristie Anderson and Lake Homes Realty, visit www.lakehomes.com.

