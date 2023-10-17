Faster migrations, modernization to Google Cloud with guaranteed outcomes for customers

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2023) - Onix, a highly acclaimed, award-winning Google Cloud partner, recently acquired Datametica to create an IP-driven data migration, modernization, AI/ML, and Gen AI-focused company with a global footprint. The combined company is uniquely positioned to accelerate data and AI-driven value to customers.

Following the merger, Onix is announcing new data and AI solutions for customers in the form of IP-powered data migration and modernization factories that deliver:

Migration from legacy and cloud data warehouses Snowflake, Teradata, Netezza, Hadoop and Oracle to Google BigQuery

Data integration tools such as Informatica and DataStage to Google BigQuery, Dataflow

Business intelligence tools such as Cognos, Business Objects and MicroStrategy to Google BigQuery and Looker

Vertex AI & Duet AI deployments

"Our partners have a tremendous opportunity to support customers' AI and data-driven transformations," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Ecosystems and Channels at Google Cloud. "New solutions, services, and capabilities from Onix will help customers accelerate their digital transformations with Google Cloud in areas spanning generative AI, data modernization, cloud migrations and more."

Datametica also has a suite of proprietary products, Eagle, Raven, and Pelican, to automate the process of migrating and modernizing data and analytical workloads to Google Cloud. These solutions minimize risk, reduce time, and reduce migration cost with guaranteed outcomes for customers.

"New solutions, integrated consulting services, and IP from Onix will give organizations more ability to modernize their data infrastructure while enabling faster time to value and risk mitigation - ultimately helping customers accelerate their data- and AI-driven transformations on Google Cloud," said Gerrit Kazmaier, VP & GTM, Data & Analytics at Google Cloud.

Datametica was named the 2023 Google Cloud Data Analytics Partner of the Year and Onix was named the 2023 Google Cloud Industry Solutions Services Partner of the Year for the Healthcare & Life Sciences industry, in addition to being a Generative AI launch partner and 13-time Partner of the Year for Google Cloud.

"Our joint solutions will help customers in their journey of taking data from various sources, transforming and curating it for use with AI and Large Language Models specific to industry use cases to propel business outcomes," said Sanjay Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Onix.

About Onix:

Onix is a trusted cloud consulting company and a leading Google Cloud partner that helps companies get the most out of their technology with innovative, cloud-powered solutions and services. The company is able to deliver exceptional results for their customers because of its 20+ year partnership with Google Cloud, dedication to customer success, and depth of technology expertise. Visit onixnet.com to learn more about its story and solutions.

About Datametica:

Datametica Solutions is a Google Cloud migration partner that empowers GSI's and enterprises with state-of-the-art solutions for migrating data warehouses, databases, ETL, and analytical workloads to Google Cloud. Leveraging automation and expertise, Datametica provides software and solutions that transform legacy and existing Cloud systems onto Google Cloud's advanced analytics solutions. The company's cutting-edge technologies, including Eagle, Raven, and Pelican products, enable fast, low-cost and low-risk data warehouse assessment, workload and ETL conversion, and data validation, ensuring a smooth and successful cloud migration journey.

About Tailwind:

Tailwind Capital is a private equity firm with a sector-focused approach to investing in U.S. lower middle market services companies within Infrastructure Services, Supply Chain and IT Services. Tailwind's value creation model is centered on its Buy and Build investment strategy, which seeks to scale lower middle market businesses through accretive acquisitions and operational investments, including foundational resourcing, professionalizing operations, implementing technology capabilities and investing in talent. Since inception, Tailwind has invested $4 billion in over 265 acquisitions, including 51 platform companies and over 215 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.tailwind.com.

PR contact:

Carly Sumlin

1991 Crocker Rd

Westlake, OH 44145

carly@onixnet.com

Phone: 216-529-3000

