Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Shaping the Future: Sungrow and LONGi Join Forces for C&I Solar Leadership Seminar in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier, collaborated with LONGi for a groundbreaking joint seminar scheduled for October 11, 2023, at SO/Uptown Dubai, UAE. The event convened industry experts and thought leaders to delve into cutting-edge solar technologies and products, exchange insights on optimizing commercial and industrial (C&I) solar designs, and celebrate achievements within the solar energy sector.

The seminar encompasses essential sessions focused on advanced solar system technology and products, real-world case sharing for optimizing C&I designs, and an exciting announcement regarding sustainability initiatives geared towards empowering youth.

Sungrow and LONGi, both esteemed industry manufacturers, are jointly organizing this event to deliver innovative solar solutions tailored explicitly for the C&I sector. As an industry leader, Sungrow introduced its new generation C&I PV inverters to seminar participants. The inverters are more reliable, safer, and have higher yields. In addition to the inverters introduced at the event, Sungrow also offers the PowerStack to meet plant owners' needs when it comes to energy storage systems. We look forward to accelerating the energy transition for industrial and commercial enterprises in the MENA region.

As a testament to their commitment to sustainability and education, Sungrow and LONGi unveiled their joint initiative, "Sustainability for the Youth Collaboration". Recognized as leaders in the renewable energy sector, they collaborated on training programs, solar education courses, scholarships, CSR projects, and partnerships with local educational institutions and organizations. This initiative aims to enhance awareness and skills related to renewable energy among youth, further advancing sustainable education.

This event offers a unique opportunity for industry leaders to connect, expand their knowledge, and explore potential collaborations in the dynamic realm of solar energy.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over?405?GW installed worldwide as of?June?2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide.?For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development.

