Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Lonza also issued its quarterly qualitative performance update for Q3 2023. Group financial performance in Q3 reflects continued strong CDMO business dynamics and sustained commercial demand. Biotech funding constraints continued to impact growth in early-stage services in Biologics and led to lower sales growth rates in Cell & Gene. Capsules & Health Ingredients saw continued softness in the US nutraceutical market.
Lonza reconfirmed its Outlook 2023, which was restated in the Half-Year 2023 Results in July. CER sales growth will be at the higher end of mid-to-high single-digit Outlook, with a CORE EBITDA margin above the guided 28 to 29%. This increase is driven by the one-time termination fee associated with the Moderna mRNA contract cancellation agreement in September 2023.
Business growth in 2024 will be offset by the higher base in 2023 from the Moderna termination agreement, the subsequent lost Moderna revenue in 2024, and the risk of a smaller Kodiak Sciences business in 2024. In this context, we anticipate a margin in the high twenties. Further details on Outlook 2024 will be provided at Lonza's Full-Year Results 2023 presentation in January.
Please click here to download the Capital Markets Day 2023 Presentation.
About Lonza
Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With more than 17,500 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 922 million in Half-Year 2023. Find out more at www.lonza.com
Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn
Lonza Contact Details
Victoria Morgan
Lyle Wheeler
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lonza Group AG
|Münchensteinerstrasse 38
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+4161 316 81 11
|Internet:
|www.lonza.com
|ISIN:
|CH0013841017
|Valor:
|1384101
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1750145
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1750145 17-Oct-2023 CET/CEST