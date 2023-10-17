Six years after petitioning the US government for tariffs to make its products more competitive, US.-based Suniva has revealed plans to launch 1 GW of cell manufacturing capacity by spring 2024, followed by an additional 2.5 GW expansion.From pv magazine USA Suniva has announced plans to restart solar cell manufacturing, after years of lobbying to restrict global solar panel imports into the United States. Remarkably, it did not resume production even after succeeding in securing tariffs in February 2018. Nor did it make any moves during the record-breaking years of 2020 and 2021 for solar deployment. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...