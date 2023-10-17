FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth to further boost its service centre network through expansion in Kazakhstan and investment in a new service centre in the US

PRESS RELEASE

17 October 2023, Copenhagen, Denmark

As part of FLSmidth Mining's 'CORE'26' strategy of targeting service growth, FLSmidth continues to significantly invest in its service centres to offer best-in-class services to customers. Consequently, FLSmidth is expanding its service centre in Karaganda, Kazakhstan and is investing in a new service centre in Tucson, USA.

These expansions will add to FLSmidth's already comprehensive service centre network, which currently consists of more than 20 locations across five continents. Both Kazakhstan and Central Asia as well as North America are key growth regions for FLSmidth and offer significant long-term service and aftermarket potential.

Following the successful establishment of a new 5,200 m2 service centre in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, in 2021, the new purpose-built addition to the existing service centre will add another 2,700 m2 workshop space plus 2,800 m² additional warehouse area. Once the expansion has been completed, expectedly during 2025, it will enable enhanced service capabilities and offerings especially for HPGRs but also for other heavy mining products like gyratory crusher and big roll sizers. The increased warehousing capacity will allow for a broader local product portfolio and even faster delivery of core spare and wear parts to local customers.

The new service centre in Tucson, US, will offer a dedicated refurbishment centre with a special focus on pumps, cyclones and valves. The location of the Tucson service centre effectively allows us to further build upon our offerings and support to our customers in both Southwestern US as well as in Northern Mexico. Groundbreaking for the facility took place in October 2023 and the new service centre is expected to be fully operational and able to service customers from August 2024.

"We have the largest installed base in the mining industry, and we have a clear ambition of increasing our share of wallet on that installed base, together with driving the green transition in the mining industry. Consequently, it is essential to be close to our customers and to be able to offer them the most comprehensive, best-in-class service. Our goal is to optimise their productivity, and to drive efficiencies, leading to long-term sustainability gains", comments Joshua Meyer, Service Line President at FLSmidth.





