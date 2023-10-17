Alexis Issaharoff has created the "Sustainable Solar House" project, which generates and produces its own food, water and energy. If the project gets enough votes, LEGO will consider creating it as a kit.From pv magazine Spain Alexis Issaharoff, the chief renewable energy officer for Jubaili Bros, said that the sustainable solar house is designed to teach children and adults about sustainability and renewable energy. Issaharoff, a renewable energy expert with more than 16 years of executive experience and a board member of sustainability and environmental foundations, also contributes to the United ...

