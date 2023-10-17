UST Continues Telecoms Sector Growth with Strategic Investment in VoerEir

Closer ties with Swedish software product company to enhance telecommunication testing and network transformation capabilities

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has announced a strategic investment in VoerEir, a Swedish software product company specializing in the development of advanced software solutions for testing, benchmarking, and certifying the physical and virtual networks of Communications Service Providers (CSP). VoerEir solutions significantly streamline the process of deploying network infrastructure to the cloud. This investment strengthens UST's position as a leading provider of DevSecOps services in network engineering for 5G and beyond.

UST is expanding its presence in the rapidly growing telecommunications sector, partnering with innovative companies, and making strategic acquisitions positioned to address the primary challenges facing Tier-1 CSPs. Bolstered by the network engineering capabilities of the recently acquired telecom engineering firm MobileComm, UST's significant cloud, data, and DevSecOps expertise combines with VoerEir's Touchstone platform to ensure heightened network performance and reliability in a fully virtualized 5G network.

VoerEir's market-leading Touchstone platform helps telecom operators identify and resolve pain points in their telecom cloud environments, enabling greater Network Functions Virtualization (NFV). Touchstone is a comprehensive test system with extensive automated test cases and pre-packaged tools. It empowers its users to evaluate the performance, functionality, robustness, stability, and security of their cloud infrastructure for telecom applications. Furthermore, the dynamic solution supports Openstack and Kubernetes environments and offers deployment support for private and public cloud deployments.

UST's investment ensures that VoerEir is positioned to scale its business by leveraging UST's deep expertise in cloud solutions, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and the telecommunications sector.

"We welcome this strategic investment from UST, and believe that our closer relationship with the company will equip us with the capabilities and scale we need to continue growing as a credible and dependable partner in facilitating the transformation of CSPs from traditional legacy solutions to cutting-edge cloud based NFV architecture. UST shares our vision for transforming the telecommunications industry through cloud, data and DevSecOps, and our growing ties will allow us to improve at scale as we innovate to meet evolving demand in a growing sector," said Javier Garcia Gomez, Chief Executive Officer, VoerEir.

"This partnership further strengthens the growth strategy of UST's telecommunications vertical oriented around cloud, DevSecOps and data. We are excited to apply UST's experience and insights to VoerEir's innovative Touchstone platform to empower telecom operators. Our collaboration will simplify and streamline the evaluation of performance, functionality, robustness, stability, and the security of their cloud infrastructure for telecom applications," said Aravind Nandanan, General Manager, Telecommunications, UST.

VoerEir currently serves various marquee customers, including three of the top four Tier-1 Europe-headquartered multinational CSPs; and one of the top three Tier-1 US-headquartered hyperscaler cloud providers. VoerEir's Touchstone platform perfectly complements UST's telco network engineering, DevSecOps, and cloud capabilities, positioning these two leading companies to offer cutting-edge solutions to Tier-1 CSPs.

About VoerEir:

VoerEir is a telecom engineering-focused software product company founded and led by former Ericsson executives. The company addresses telecom operators' challenges in identifying, fixing, and eliminating pain points in their telco cloud environments using its market-leading software platform, "Touchstone." With over 1,000 integrated test cases and 140+ person-years of R&D, VoerEir automates the testing of Telco Cloud environments for telecom operators.

