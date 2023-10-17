Finastra and ELCY partner to bring Corporate Trade Finance Portal to market

Joint offering automates and streamlines trade finance processes for corporate users

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, is partnering with ELCY, a specialist in e-commerce solutions for the processing of international trade finance, to provide a trade finance solution for corporates.

The Corporate Trade Finance Portal from Finastra and ELCY will enable corporates to communicate in a secure and authenticated manner with all their banks through one centralized platform. As a result, corporates will benefit from greater visibility and real-time control of all trade finance exposures across their organizations. The transition away from the complexity of connecting to multiple bank proprietary systems and the removal of inefficient paper-based processes will also deliver significant cost and efficiency savings.

"Finastra is thrilled to build on our long-term relationship with ELCY through a global collaboration that creates immediate value for both parties," said Jaime Lynn, Vice President, Enterprise Solutions, Finastra. "ELCY brings a wealth of expertise in meeting the trade finance needs of corporates, while Finastra meets the end-to-end digitization needs of banks focused on international trade and supply chain finance. Our close collaboration with ELCY expands our suite of solutions for corporates, enabling them to connect to all banks supplying them trade finance through a single portal. Corporate users benefit from much greater visibility and control in managing their cash flow and trade finance exposures and in reducing risk."

Robin Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, ELCY added: "Our partnership with Finastra will further increase our visibility and reach in the market, helping us deliver the benefits of our multi-bank portal solution to corporates globally. Customers using our joint Corporate Trade Finance Portal will be equipped to communicate seamlessly, both on the import and export side, with any SWIFT-enabled bank in the world to manage their day-to-day trade finance processing. All instructions or messages sent through the portal can be tailored to conform with the message type preferred by the bank in question. Furthermore, the portal includes extensive modular functionality enabling corporates to monitor counterparty and bank exposure, manage global bank limits and provide reports for credit and treasury departments all in real time."

The Corporate Trade Finance Portal is available as a cloud-based, multi-tenant SaaS solution meaning no software installation is required on site and all users benefit from the ability to adapt quickly to new market requirements through centrally-managed software upgrades.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning software solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Universal Banking (Retail, Digital and Commercial Banking) for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by over 8,000 institutions, including 45 of the world's top 50 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com.

About ELCY

Established in 2001, ELCY is an independent private company providing e-commerce solutions for the processing of international trade finance. The firm's core product, elcyMBP, is a multi-bank portal that enables corporates to communicate in a secure and authenticated manner with all their trade finance banks through one centralised platform. For more information, visit www.elcy.com.

