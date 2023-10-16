BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SFBS), today announced earnings and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Reached milestone of $16.0 billion in total assets, a 9.9% increase year-to-date.

$13.1 billion in total deposits, a 7% increase from second quarter 2023 and a 13.8% increase year-to-date.

$2.0 billion in cash on hand with no FHLB advances or brokered deposits.

Diluted net income per share of $0.98 for the quarter.

Book value per share of $25.75, up 7.6% year-to-date and 12.6% from the third quarter of 2022.

Loans grew $362.5 million, or 3%, from the third quarter of 2022. Our loan pipeline is improving.

An increase of 19% in new deposit accounts opened year-over-year.

Credit quality continues to be strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.15%.

Consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets increased from 9.42% to 10.69% year-over-year.

Tom Broughton, Chairman, President and CEO, said, " We are proud to reach the $16 billion in assets milestone in the quarter, with current cash exceeding $2 billion and no FHLB advances or brokered deposits. We believe this gives our bank a significant competitive advantage."

Bud Foshee, CFO, said, " We continue to see strong asset quality with record low past dues, while loan pipelines and activity are beginning to rebuild, which should improve profitability in coming quarters."

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (in Thousands except share and per share amounts) Period Ending

September 30,

2023 Period Ending

June 30, 2023 % Change From

Period Ending

June 30, 2023 to

Period Ending

September 30,

2023 Period Ending

September 30,

2022 % Change From

Period Ending

September 30,

2022 to Period

Ending

September 30,

2023 QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS Net Income $ 53,340 $ 53,468 - % $ 64,031 (17 ) % Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 53,340 $ 53,437 - % $ 64,031 (17 ) % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.98 $ 0.98 - % $ 1.17 (17 ) % Return on Average Assets 1.37 % 1.50 % 1.77 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 15.12 % 15.85 % 20.49 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 54,530,635 54,527,317 54,546,682 YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS Net Income $ 164,779 $ 183,780 (10 ) % Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 164,748 $ 183,749 (10 ) % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 3.02 $ 3.37 (10 ) % Return on Average Assets 1.50 % 1.64 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 16.23 % 20.43 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 54,530,797 54,533,793 BALANCE SHEET Total Assets $ 16,044,332 $ 15,072,808 6 % $ 13,890,030 16 % Loans 11,641,130 11,604,894 - % 11,278,614 3 % Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits 2,621,072 2,855,102 (8 ) % 3,661,936 (28 ) % Total Deposits 13,142,376 12,288,219 7 % 11,051,915 19 % Stockholders' Equity 1,401,384 1,363,471 3 % 1,242,589 13 %

DETAILED FINANCIALS

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $53.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to net income of $53.5 million and net income available to common stockholders of $53.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 and net income and net income available to common stockholders of $64.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were both $0.98 in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $0.98 for both in the second quarter of 2023 and $1.18 and $1.17, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.37% and annualized return on average common stockholders' equity was 15.12% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 1.77% and 20.49%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022.

Net interest income was $99.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $101.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $126.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. Net interest income was negatively impacted by the continued narrowing in net interest spread due to Federal Reserve increases in interest rates over the last year. The net interest margin in the third quarter of 2023 was 2.64% compared to 2.93% in the second quarter of 2023 and 3.64% in the third quarter of 2022. Loan yields were 6.13% during the third quarter of 2023 compared to 5.94% during the second quarter of 2023 and 4.77% during the third quarter of 2022. Investment yields were 3.07% during the third quarter of 2023 compared to 2.64% during the second quarter of 2023 and 2.47% during the third quarter of 2022. Average interest-bearing deposit rates were 3.84% during the third quarter of 2023, compared to 3.32% during the second quarter of 2023 and 0.76% during the third quarter of 2022. Average federal funds purchased rates were 5.43% during third quarter of 2023, compared to 5.14% during the second quarter of 2023 and 2.27% during the third quarter of 2022.

Average loans for the third quarter of 2023 were $11.56 billion, a decrease of $36.3 million, or 1.2% annualized, from average loans of $11.60 billion for the second quarter of 2023, and an increase of $643.1 million, or 5.9%, from average loans of $10.92 billion for the third quarter of 2022.

Average total deposits for the third quarter of 2023 were $12.68 billion, an increase of $1.10 billion, or 37.5% annualized, over average total deposits of $11.58 billion for the second quarter of 2023, and an increase of $1.15 billion, or 9.9%, from average total deposits of $11.53 billion for the third quarter of 2022.

Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.15% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 0.16% for the second quarter of 2023 and 0.13% for the third quarter of 2022. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.15% for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 0.11% for both the second quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, was 1.31%, 1.31%, and 1.25%, respectively. We recorded a $4.3 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $6.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, and $15.6 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income decreased $804,000, or 9.0%, to $8.1 million for the third quarter of 2023 from $8.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, and decreased $447,000, or 5.2%, on a linked quarter basis. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $271,000, or 14.3%, to $2.2 million from the third quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2023, and increased $21,000, or 1.0%, on a linked quarter basis. Mortgage banking revenue increased $41,000, or 5.2%, to $825,000 from the third quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2023, and increased $129,000, or 18.5%, on a linked quarter basis. Net credit card revenue decreased $80,000, or 3.1%, to $2.5 million during the third quarter of 2023, compared to $2.6 million during the third quarter of 2022, and increased $126,000, or 5.2%, on a linked quarter basis. The aggregate amount of spend on all credit card accounts decreased 2.0% during the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022. Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income increased $181,000, or 11.1%, to $1.8 million during the third quarter of 2023, compared to $1.6 million during the third quarter of 2022, and decreased $678,000, or 27.2%, on a linked quarter basis. During the second quarter of 2023, we recognized $890,000 of income primarily attributed to a death benefit related to a former employee in our BOLI program. Other operating income for the third quarter of 2023 decreased $1.2 million, or 60.4%, to $797,000 from $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, and decreased $45,000, or 5.3%, on a linked quarter basis. We recognized $1.3 million of income on an interest rate cap during the third quarter of 2022. The interest rate cap matured during the second quarter of 2023. Merchant service revenue increased $125,000, or 26.7%, to $594,000 for the third quarter of 2023 from $468,000 in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2023 decreased $1.0 million, or 2.4%, to $41.7 million from $42.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, and increased $3.2 million, or 8.3%, on a linked quarter basis. Salary and benefit expense for the third quarter of 2023 increased $393,000, or 2.0%, to $20.1 million from $19.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, and increased $1.3 million, or 6.8%, on a linked quarter basis. The increase in the linked quarter is primarily attributed to higher incentive accruals. The number of FTE employees increased by 10 to 568 at September 30, 2023 compared to 558 at September 30, 2022, and decreased by 9 from the end of the second quarter of 2023. Equipment and occupancy expense increased $439,000, or 14.0%, to $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, from $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, and increased $158,000, or 4.6% on a linked-quarter basis. The year-over-year increase is primarily attributed to new leases that began after the third quarter of 2022. Third party processing and other services expense decreased $664,000, or 9.2%, to $6.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, from $7.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, and increased $351,000, or 5.7%, on a linked-quarter basis. Professional services expense increased $229,000, or 22.1%, to $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, from $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. FDIC and other regulatory assessments increased $1.4 million to $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, from $975,000 in the third quarter of 2022, and increased $104,000, or 4.6%, on a linked quarter basis. The FDIC increased the assessment rate by two basis points beginning in the first quarter of 2023. Other operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 decreased $2.8 million, or 26.3%, to $7.8 million from $10.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, and increased $1.6 million, or 25.7%, on a linked-quarter basis. During the third quarter of 2022 we reached a preliminary settlement on a lawsuit and wrote down the value of a private investment resulting in charges of $3.1 million, or $2.4 million net of income tax. The efficiency ratio was 38.64% during the third quarter of 2023 compared to 31.54% during the third quarter of 2022 and 35.02% during the second quarter of 2023.

Income tax expense decreased $4.5 million, or 34.4%, to $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $13.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, mostly due to lower pretax net income. Our effective tax rate was 13.81% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 16.92% for the third quarter of 2022. We recognized an aggregate of $3.7 million in credits during the third quarter of 2023 related to investments in tax credit partnerships, compared to $3.1 million during the third quarter of 2022. We did not recognize a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the third quarter of 2023, compared to $370,000 during the third quarter of 2022.

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. We also operate loan production offices in Florida and North Carolina. Through the bank, we originate commercial, consumer and other loans and accept deposits, provide electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services and provide correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "will," "could," "would," "might" and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this press release or in other statements attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.'s senior management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes as a result of our reclassification as a large financial institution by the FDIC; changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; credit issues associated with the efficacy of return to office policies; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, the Federal Reserve policies in connection with continued inflationary pressures and the ability of the U.S. Congress to increase the U.S. statutory debt limit as needed; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornados, in our geographic markets; and increased competition from both banks and non-bank financial institutions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for fiscal year 2023, and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained herein. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except share and per share data) 3rd Quarter 2023 2nd Quarter 2023 1st Quarter 2023 4th Quarter 2022 3rd Quarter 2022 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Interest income $ 213,206 $ 189,656 $ 181,322 $ 170,273 $ 149,299 Interest expense 113,508 88,405 73,021 47,889 22,881 Net interest income 99,698 101,251 108,301 122,384 126,418 Provision for credit losses 4,282 6,654 4,197 7,135 15,603 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 95,416 94,597 104,104 115,249 110,815 Non-interest income 8,135 8,582 6,321 6,966 8,939 Non-interest expense 41,663 38,466 39,664 38,092 42,685 Income before income tax 61,888 64,713 70,761 84,123 77,069 Provision for income tax 8,548 11,245 12,790 16,399 13,038 Net income 53,340 53,468 57,971 67,724 64,031 Preferred stock dividends - 31 - 31 - Net income available to common stockholders $ 53,340 $ 53,437 $ 57,971 $ 67,693 $ 64,031 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.98 $ 0.98 $ 1.07 $ 1.25 $ 1.18 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.98 $ 0.98 $ 1.06 $ 1.24 $ 1.17 Average diluted shares outstanding 54,530,635 54,527,317 54,534,482 54,537,716 54,546,682 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 16,044,332 $ 15,072,808 $ 14,566,559 $ 14,595,753 $ 13,890,030 Loans 11,641,130 11,604,894 11,629,802 11,687,968 11,278,614 Debt securities 1,878,701 2,048,227 1,646,937 1,678,936 1,714,603 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,621,072 2,855,102 2,898,736 3,321,347 3,661,936 Total deposits 13,142,376 12,288,219 11,615,317 11,546,805 11,051,915 Borrowings 64,751 64,737 65,417 64,726 64,721 Stockholders' equity 1,401,384 1,363,471 1,339,817 1,297,896 1,242,589 Shares outstanding 54,425,447 54,425,033 54,398,025 54,326,527 54,324,007 Book value per share $ 25.75 $ 25.05 $ 24.63 $ 23.89 $ 22.87 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 25.50 $ 24.80 $ 24.38 $ 23.64 $ 22.62 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (Annualized) Net interest margin 2.64 % 2.93 % 3.15 % 3.52 % 3.64 % Return on average assets 1.37 % 1.50 % 1.63 % 1.89 % 1.77 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 15.12 % 15.85 % 17.83 % 21.27 % 20.49 % Efficiency ratio 38.64 % 35.02 % 34.60 % 29.45 % 31.54 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.15 % 1.10 % 1.23 % CAPITAL RATIOS (2) Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.69 % 10.37 % 10.01 % 9.55 % 9.42 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.69 % 10.38 % 10.02 % 9.55 % 9.43 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.25 % 11.94 % 11.54 % 11.03 % 10.96 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.35 % 9.83 % 9.49 % 9.29 % 8.84 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets (1) 8.66 % 8.96 % 9.11 % 8.81 % 8.86 % (1) This press release also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common stockholders' equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015. (2) Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common stockholders' equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use. The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release. Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data.

At September 30,

2023 At June 30,

2023 At March 31,

2023 At December 31,

2022 At September 30,

2022 Book value per share - GAAP $ 25.75 $ 25.05 $ 24.63 $ 23.89 $ 22.87 Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP 1,401,384 1,363,471 1,339,817 1,297,896 1,242,589 Adjustment for Goodwill (13,615 ) (13,615 ) (13,615 ) (13,615 ) (13,615 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP $ 1,387,769 $ 1,349,856 $ 1,326,202 $ 1,284,281 $ 1,228,974 Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP $ 25.50 $ 24.80 $ 24.38 $ 23.64 $ 22.62 Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP 8.73 % 9.05 % 9.20 % 8.89 % 8.95 % Total assets - GAAP $ 16,044,332 $ 15,072,808 $ 14,566,559 $ 14,595,753 $ 13,890,030 Adjustment for Goodwill (13,615 ) (13,615 ) (13,615 ) (13,615 ) (13,615 ) Total tangible assets - non-GAAP $ 16,030,717 $ 15,059,193 $ 14,552,944 $ 14,582,138 $ 13,876,415 Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP 8.66 % 8.96 % 9.11 % 8.81 % 8.86 %

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 % Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 112,150 $ 249,051 (55 ) % Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions 1,861,924 156,959 1,086 % Federal funds sold 91,035 82,316 11 % Cash and cash equivalents 2,065,109 488,326 323 % Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 834,802 665,763 25 % Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $933,006 and $942,282, respectively) 1,043,899 1,048,840 - % Restricted equity securities 10,226 7,734 32 % Mortgage loans held for sale 6,333 2,003 216 % Loans 11,641,130 11,278,614 3 % Less allowance for credit losses (152,247 ) (140,967 ) 8 % Loans, net 11,488,883 11,137,647 3 % Premises and equipment, net 59,516 59,080 1 % Goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets 13,615 13,615 - % Other assets 521,949 467,022 12 % Total assets $ 16,044,332 $ 13,890,030 16 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 2,621,072 $ 3,661,936 (28 ) % Interest-bearing 10,521,304 7,389,979 42 % Total deposits 13,142,376 11,051,915 19 % Federal funds purchased 1,370,289 1,466,322 (7 ) % Other borrowings 64,751 64,721 - % Other liabilities 65,532 64,483 2 % Total liabilities 14,642,948 12,647,441 16 % Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 - - - % Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 54,425,447 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023, and 54,324,007 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 54 54 - % Additional paid-in capital 231,588 228,738 1 % Retained earnings 1,229,080 1,057,387 16 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (59,838 ) (44,090 ) 36 % Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. 1,400,884 1,242,089 13 % Noncontrolling interest 500 500 - % Total stockholders' equity 1,401,384 1,242,589 13 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,044,332 $ 13,890,030 16 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 178,754 $ 131,375 $ 514,204 $ 345,767 Taxable securities 15,522 11,089 37,987 29,827 Nontaxable securities 15 30 53 110 Federal funds sold 985 632 1,826 738 Other interest and dividends 17,930 6,173 30,114 12,600 Total interest income 213,206 149,299 584,184 389,042 Interest expense: Deposits 95,901 13,655 223,585 25,925 Borrowed funds 17,607 9,226 51,349 14,609 Total interest expense 113,508 22,881 274,934 40,534 Net interest income 99,698 126,418 309,250 348,508 Provision for credit losses 4,282 15,603 15,133 30,472 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 95,416 110,815 294,117 318,036 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,163 1,892 6,239 6,167 Mortgage banking 825 784 1,963 1,924 Credit card income 2,532 2,612 6,627 7,656 Securities losses - - - (6,168 ) Bank-owned life insurance income 1,818 1,637 5,935 6,978 Other operating income 797 2,014 2,274 9,836 Total non-interest income 8,135 8,939 23,038 26,393 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 20,080 19,687 57,941 58,722 Equipment and occupancy expense 3,579 3,140 10,435 9,056 Third party processing and other services 6,549 7,213 20,031 19,163 Professional services 1,265 1,036 4,499 3,355 FDIC and other regulatory assessments 2,346 975 6,105 3,254 Other real estate owned expense 18 21 30 56 Other operating expense 7,826 10,613 20,752 26,118 Total non-interest expense 41,663 42,685 119,793 119,724 Income before income tax 61,888 77,069 197,362 224,705 Provision for income tax 8,548 13,038 32,583 40,925 Net income 53,340 64,031 164,779 183,780 Dividends on preferred stock - - 31 31 Net income available to common stockholders $ 53,340 $ 64,031 $ 164,748 $ 183,749 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.98 $ 1.18 $ 3.03 $ 3.38 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.98 $ 1.17 $ 3.02 $ 3.37

LOANS BY TYPE (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) 3rd Quarter 2023 2nd Quarter 2023 1st Quarter 2023 4th Quarter 2022 3rd Quarter 2022 Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 2,890,535 $ 2,986,453 $ 3,081,926 $ 3,145,317 $ 3,104,155 Real estate - construction 1,509,937 1,397,732 1,469,670 1,532,388 1,433,698 Real estate - mortgage: Owner-occupied commercial 2,237,684 2,294,002 2,243,436 2,199,280 2,145,621 1-4 family mortgage 1,170,099 1,167,238 1,138,645 1,146,831 1,089,826 Other mortgage 3,766,124 3,686,434 3,624,071 3,597,750 3,438,762 Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage 7,173,907 7,147,674 7,006,152 6,943,861 6,674,209 Consumer 66,751 73,035 72,054 66,402 66,552 Total loans $ 11,641,130 $ 11,604,894 $ 11,629,802 $ 11,687,968 $ 11,278,614

SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2023 2nd Quarter 2023 1st Quarter 2023 4th Quarter 2022 3rd Quarter 2022 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning balance $ 152,272 $ 148,965 $ 146,297 $ 140,967 $ 128,387 Loans charged off: Commercial financial and agricultural 4,784 4,358 1,257 2,116 2,902 Real estate - construction 19 - - - - Real estate - mortgage - 131 26 - 170 Consumer 341 111 390 200 261 Total charge offs 5,144 4,600 1,673 2,316 3,333 Recoveries: Commercial financial and agricultural 825 1,233 128 393 297 Real estate - construction - - 3 - - Real estate - mortgage - - 1 - - Consumer 11 21 11 118 12 Total recoveries 836 1,254 143 511 309 Net charge-offs 4,308 3,346 1,530 1,805 3,024 Provision for credit losses 4,282 6,654 4,197 7,135 15,604 Ending balance $ 152,247 $ 152,272 $ 148,965 $ 146,297 $ 140,967 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.31 % 1.31 % 1.28 % 1.25 % 1.25 % Allowance for credit losses to total average loans 1.31 % 1.31 % 1.28 % 1.27 % 1.29 % Net charge-offs to total average loans 0.15 % 0.11 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.11 % Provision for credit losses to total average loans 0.15 % 0.23 % 0.14 % 0.25 % 0.57 % Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 20,911 $ 16,897 $ 13,157 $ 12,450 $ 11,655 Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 1,692 5,947 4,683 5,391 4,803 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 690 832 248 248 1,245 Total $ 23,293 $ 23,676 $ 18,088 $ 18,089 $ 17,703 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.15 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.13 % Nonperforming assets to earning assets 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.13 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 731.74 % 901.18 % 1,132.24 % 1,175.08 % 1,209.50 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data) 3rd Quarter 2023 2nd Quarter 2023 1st Quarter 2023 4th Quarter 2022 3rd Quarter 2022 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 178,754 $ 171,718 $ 163,732 $ 153,924 $ 131,375 Taxable securities 15,522 11,570 10,895 10,895 11,089 Nontaxable securities 15 17 21 27 30 Federal funds sold 985 227 614 818 632 Other interest and dividends 17,930 6,124 6,060 4,609 6,173 Total interest income 213,206 189,656 181,322 170,273 149,299 Interest expense: Deposits 95,901 71,971 55,713 33,471 13,655 Borrowed funds 17,607 16,434 17,308 14,418 9,226 Total interest expense 113,508 88,405 73,021 47,889 22,881 Net interest income 99,698 101,251 108,301 122,384 126,418 Provision for credit losses 4,282 6,654 4,197 7,135 15,603 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 95,416 94,597 104,104 115,249 110,815 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,163 2,142 1,934 1,866 1,892 Mortgage banking 825 696 442 514 784 Credit card income 2,532 2,406 1,689 2,261 2,612 Bank-owned life insurance income 1,818 2,496 1,621 1,600 1,637 Other operating income 797 842 635 725 2,014 Total non-interest income 8,135 8,582 6,321 6,966 8,939 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 20,080 18,795 19,066 19,230 19,687 Equipment and occupancy expense 3,579 3,421 3,435 3,263 3,140 Third party processing and other services 6,549 6,198 7,284 8,170 7,213 Professional services 1,265 1,580 1,654 922 1,036 FDIC and other regulatory assessments 2,346 2,242 1,517 1,311 975 Other real estate owned expense 18 6 6 239 21 Other operating expense 7,826 6,224 6,702 4,957 10,613 Total non-interest expense 41,663 38,466 39,664 38,092 42,685 Income before income tax 61,888 64,713 70,761 84,123 77,069 Provision for income tax 8,548 11,245 12,790 16,399 13,038 Net income 53,340 53,468 57,971 67,724 64,031 Dividends on preferred stock - 31 - 31 - Net income available to common stockholders $ 53,340 $ 53,437 $ 57,971 $ 67,693 $ 64,031 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.98 $ 0.98 $ 1.07 $ 1.25 $ 1.18 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.98 $ 0.98 $ 1.06 $ 1.24 $ 1.17

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) ON A FULLY TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS (Dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2023 2nd Quarter 2023 1st Quarter 2023 4th Quarter 2022 3rd Quarter 2022 Average

Balance Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Yield /

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (1) Taxable $ 11,545,003 6.13 % $ 11,581,008 5.94 % $ 11,632,439 5.70 % $ 11,465,538 5.32 % $ 10,900,105 4.77 % Tax-exempt (2) 18,023 4.71 18,312 4.82 18,978 3.36 19,526 6.60 19,852 4.14 Total loans, net of unearned income 11,563,026 6.13 11,599,320 5.94 11,651,417 5.70 11,485,064 5.32 10,919,957 4.77 Mortgage loans held for sale 5,476 6.67 5,014 5.12 1,522 6.40 1,515 3.67 2,906 2.73 Debt securities: Taxable 2,029,995 3.07 1,757,397 2.64 1,724,523 2.54 1,755,764 2.49 1,797,560 2.47 Tax-exempt (2) 2,408 2.49 2,960 2.43 3,781 2.43 4,863 2.39 5,863 2.39 Total securities (3) 2,032,403 3.07 1,760,357 2.64 1,728,304 2.54 1,760,627 2.49 1,803,423 2.47 Federal funds sold 74,424 5.25 15,908 5.72 50,526 4.93 82,656 3.93 102,028 2.46 Restricted equity securities 8,471 5.90 8,834 6.08 9,919 7.69 7,724 7.35 7,724 3.65 Interest-bearing balances with banks 1,293,243 5.45 460,893 5.21 510,021 4.67 458,115 3.83 945,142 2.56 Total interest-earning assets $ 14,977,043 5.65 $ 13,850,326 5.49 $ 13,951,709 5.27 $ 13,795,701 4.90 $ 13,781,180 4.30 Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 111,566 101,188 106,448 113,823 256,607 Net premises and equipment 60,121 60,499 60,617 60,323 60,155 Allowance for credit losses, accrued interest and other assets 283,357 279,860 279,775 273,964 294,006 Total assets $ 15,432,087 $ 14,291,873 $ 14,398,549 $ 14,243,811 $ 14,391,948 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 2,153,973 2.72 % $ 1,628,936 1.69 % $ 1,675,355 1.25 % $ 1,763,622 0.73 % $ 1,722,926 0.28 % Savings 112,814 1.61 122,050 1.38 134,671 0.94 141,163 0.64 144,368 0.21 Money market 6,538,426 4.24 5,971,639 3.78 5,756,642 3.17 5,047,133 2.07 4,444,583 0.89 Time deposits 1,093,388 3.89 983,582 3.44 850,639 2.51 860,336 1.69 809,057 1.16 Total interest-bearing deposits 9,898,601 3.84 8,706,207 3.32 8,417,307 2.68 7,812,254 1.70 7,120,934 0.76 Federal funds purchased 1,237,721 5.43 1,191,582 5.14 1,389,217 4.67 1,453,445 3.75 1,493,444 2.27 Other borrowings 64,734 4.23 100,998 4.62 114,726 4.61 64,726 4.23 65,406 4.19 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 11,201,056 4.02 % $ 9,998,787 3.55 % $ 9,921,250 2.98 % $ 9,330,425 2.04 % $ 8,679,784 1.05 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,778,858 2,876,225 3,086,774 3,572,956 4,410,318 Other liabilities 52,797 64,917 72,121 77,544 62,093 Stockholders' equity 1,457,893 1,399,578 1,358,587 1,307,553 1,263,870 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (58,517 ) (47,634 ) (40,183 ) (44,667 ) (24,117 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,432,087 $ 14,291,873 $ 14,398,549 $ 14,243,811 $ 14,391,948 Net interest spread 1.63 % 1.94 % 2.29 % 2.86 % 3.25 % Net interest margin 2.64 % 2.93 % 3.15 % 3.52 % 3.64 %

(1) Average loans include nonaccrual loans in all periods. Loan fees of $2,996, $3,318 $3,263, $3,630, and $3,849 are included in interest income in the third quarter of 2023, second quarter of 2023, first quarter of 2023, fourth quarter of 2022, and third quarter of 2022, respectively. (2) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%. (3) Unrealized losses on debt securities of $(83,815), $(69,498), $(59,738), $(62,567),and $(34,688) for the third quarter of 2023, second quarter of 2023, first quarter of 2023, fourth quarter of 2022, and third quarter of 2022, respectively, are excluded from the yield calculation.

