NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FB Financial Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: FBK), parent company of FirstBank, reported net income of $19.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $0.75 in the previous quarter and $0.68 in the third quarter of last year. Excluding the impact of a $14.2 million net loss on securities and $4.8 million in early retirement and severance costs, adjusted net income* was $33.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, compared to $0.77 in the previous quarter and $0.68 in the third quarter of last year.

The Company's deposits were $10.64 billion as of September 30, 2023, compared to $10.87 billion as of June 30, 2023, and $10.01 billion as of September 30, 2022. Loans held for investment ("HFI") were $9.29 billion as of the end of the third quarter compared to $9.33 billion as of the end of the previous quarter and $9.11 billion as of the end of the third quarter last year. The Company ended the quarter with book value per common share of $29.31, tangible book value per common share* of $23.93 and adjusted tangible book value per common share* of $28.04. Net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 3.42% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 3.40% in the prior quarter and 3.93% in the third quarter of 2022.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher T. Holmes stated, "The Company had a successful quarter executing on strategic initiatives to enhance earnings and position for expected opportunities. Our balance sheet management in the second half of 2022 and during 2023 to ensure ample liquidity, stable funding and excess capital allows us to focus on improving earnings at this point in the interest rate cycle. Near the end of the quarter, we sold $76.6 million of available-for-sale securities and reinvested the proceeds of that sale into higher-yielding securities, adding approximately 5% to the yield on those invested funds that will be accretive in the fourth quarter and future periods. We also had expense reductions during the quarter which will benefit earnings moving forward. There will likely be additional balance sheet enhancements and expense reductions in the fourth quarter, all of which improve our earnings profile and keep the Company favorably positioned for opportunities."

Annualized (dollars in thousands, except share data) Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Sep 2022 Sep 23 / Jun 23 % Change Sep 23 / Sep 22 % Change Balance Sheet Highlights Investment securities, at fair value $ 1,351,153 $ 1,422,391 $ 1,485,133 (19.9 )% (9.02 )% Loans held for sale 103,858 99,131 130,733 18.9 % (20.6 )% Loans HFI 9,287,225 9,326,024 9,105,016 (1.65 )% 2.00 % Allowance for credit losses on loans HFI 146,134 140,664 134,476 15.4 % 8.67 % Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 11,600 14,810 23,577 (86.0 )% (50.8 )% Total assets 12,489,631 12,887,395 12,258,082 (12.2 )% 1.89 % Interest-bearing deposits (non-brokered) 8,105,713 8,233,082 7,038,566 (6.14 )% 15.2 % Brokered deposits 174,920 238,885 1,002 (106.2 )% NM Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,358,435 2,400,288 2,966,514 (6.92 )% (20.5 )% Total deposits 10,639,068 10,872,255 10,006,082 (8.51 )% 6.33 % Estimated insured or collateralized deposits 7,570,639 7,858,761 6,653,463 (14.5 )% 13.8 % Borrowings 226,689 390,354 722,940 (166.3 )% (68.6 )% Total common shareholders' equity 1,372,901 1,386,951 1,281,161 (4.02 )% 7.16 % Book value per common share $ 29.31 $ 29.64 $ 27.30 (4.42 )% 7.36 % Tangible book value per common share* $ 23.93 $ 24.23 $ 21.85 (4.91 )% 9.52 % Adjusted tangible book value per common share* $ 28.04 $ 27.72 $ 25.84 4.44 % 8.48 % Total common shareholders' equity to total assets 11.0 % 10.8 % 10.5 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 9.16 % 8.98 % 8.54 % Estimated uninsured and uncollateralized deposits as a percentage of total deposits 28.8 % 27.7 % 33.5 % *Non-GAAP financial measure; A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the Company's Third Quarter 2023 Financial Supplement. NM- Not meaningful

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except share data) Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Sep 2022 Statement of Income Highlights Net interest income $ 100,926 $ 101,543 $ 111,384 NIM 3.42 % 3.40 % 3.93 % Noninterest income $ 8,042 $ 23,813 $ 22,592 Loss from securities, net $ (14,197 ) $ (28 ) $ (140 ) Total revenue $ 108,968 $ 125,356 $ 133,976 Noninterest expense $ 82,997 $ 81,292 $ 81,847 Early retirement and severance costs $ 4,809 $ 1,426 $ - Efficiency ratio 76.2 % 64.8 % 61.1 % Core efficiency ratio* 63.1 % 63.5 % 60.7 % Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 25,971 $ 44,064 $ 52,129 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings* $ 44,984 $ 44,965 $ 52,516 Provisions for credit losses $ 2,821 $ (1,078 ) $ 11,367 Net charge-off ratio 0.02 % 0.03 % - % Net income applicable to FB Financial Corporation $ 19,175 $ 35,299 $ 31,831 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.41 $ 0.75 $ 0.68 Effective tax rate 17.2 % 21.8 % 21.9 % Adjusted net income* $ 33,233 $ 35,973 $ 32,117 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share* $ 0.71 $ 0.77 $ 0.68 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - fully diluted 46,856,422 46,814,854 47,024,611 Returns on average: Return on average total assets 0.61 % 1.10 % 1.05 % Adjusted* 1.05 % 1.12 % 1.06 % Return on average shareholders' equity 5.46 % 10.3 % 9.45 % Return on average tangible common equity* 6.67 % 12.6 % 11.7 % Adjusted* 11.8 % 13.1 % 12.1 % *Non-GAAP financial measure; A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the Company's Third Quarter 2023 Financial Supplement.

Balance Sheet and Net Interest Margin

Near the end of the third quarter, the Company elected to sell $76.6 million in available-for-sale securities with a weighted average yield of 1.36% and reinvested the proceeds of the sales into available-for-sale securities with a weighted average yield of 6.43%. The sales resulted in a pre-tax loss on securities of $14.2 million ($10.4 million after-tax loss), which has been adjusted from earnings in the Company's computations of adjusted performance measures for the third quarter.

The Company reported loans HFI of $9.29 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023 compared to $9.33 billion from the end of the prior quarter. The change was primarily the result of a decline in construction loans of $104.7 million, which was partially offset by growth in owner-occupied commercial real estate of $47.6 million as construction projects transitioned to permanent financing. The contractual yield on loans HFI increased to 6.32% for the third quarter of 2023 from 6.16% for the previous quarter.

The Company reported total deposits of $10.64 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023 compared to $10.87 billion at the end of the second quarter. The change was primarily the result of a decline in public funds of $305.4 million, which was partially offset by growth in commercial deposits of $97.0 million. The Company's total cost of deposits increased to 2.58% during the third quarter from 2.38% for the second quarter of 2023, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 3.33% from 3.06% for the same periods. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $2.36 billion at the end of the quarter compared to $2.40 billion at the end of second quarter of 2023.

The Company's net interest income on a tax equivalent basis remained relatively stable for the third quarter of 2023 at $101.8 million compared to $102.4 million in the prior quarter. The slight decline was primarily related to higher cost of deposits which resulted in an increase in interest expense on deposits of $4.6 million over the prior quarter. Higher interest rates on loans positively impacted net interest income and ultimately the NIM, which increased to 3.42% for the third quarter of 2023 from 3.40% for the previous quarter.

Holmes continued, "We were able to balance the increase of our cost of deposits with the increase in loan yields during the quarter while continuing to reduce our exposure to construction loans. While we didn't get a material benefit this quarter from our investment securities sales activity, we will get some future earnings benefit from our reinvestment. We also continue to minimize use of brokered deposits and other borrowings, keeping those options available for profitability enhancement and growth opportunities."

Noninterest Income

Core noninterest income* was $22.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $23.3 million and $22.7 million for the second quarter of 2023 and third quarter of 2022, respectively. These amounts reflect adjustments to exclude losses on securities, changes in fair value on commercial loans held for sale and gains on sales or write-downs of other real estate owned and other assets.

Mortgage banking income has remained relatively flat over the last year, as the Company recognized revenue of $12.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared with $12.2 million in the previous quarter and $12.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Expense Management

Core noninterest expense* during the third quarter of 2023 was $78.2 million compared to $79.9 million for the prior quarter and $81.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. These amounts reflect adjustments of $4.8 million and $1.4 million for early retirement and severance costs recognized in the third and second quarter of 2023, respectively. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company's core efficiency ratio* was 63.1%, compared to 63.5% in the previous quarter and 60.7% in the third quarter of 2022. Core banking noninterest expense* was $66.2 million for the quarter, compared to $66.7 million in the prior quarter.

Chief Financial Officer, Michael Mettee noted, "This quarter, we took action to manage personnel expenses down through an early retirement offer, resulting in additional severance, equity grant acceleration and employee benefit costs of $4.8 million. We expect additional charges of approximately $1.7 million in the fourth quarter related to the early retirement offer. Expense management has been and will continue to be a focus for the Company as we work to place ourselves in a position of strength for 2024 by improving operating leverage and efficiency."

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision expense of $6.0 million during the third quarter related to loans HFI; however, it also recorded a provision reversal of $3.2 million on unfunded loan commitments, resulting in a net provision expense of $2.8 million. Notably, the Company reduced unfunded loan commitments in the construction and land development category by $220.8 million to $922.2 million from the previous quarter's unfunded commitments of $1.14 billion. The Company had an allowance for credit losses on loans HFI as of the end of the third quarter of 2023 of $146.1 million, representing 1.57% of loans HFI compared to $140.7 million, or 1.51% of loans HFI as of June 30, 2023.

The Company experienced net charge-offs of $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, representing annualized net charge-offs of 0.02% of average loans HFI compared to 0.03% in the second quarter of 2023 and 0.00% in the third quarter of 2022.

The Company's nonperforming loans HFI as a percentage of total loans HFI increased to 0.59% as of the end of the third quarter of 2023 compared to 0.47% at the previous quarter-end and the end of the third quarter of 2022. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 0.71% as of the end of the third quarter of 2023 compared to 0.59% at the end of the prior quarter and 0.62% as of the end of the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to a single commercial and industrial relationship moving to nonaccrual status.

Holmes commented, "Credit for the quarter continued to perform as expected. The allowance for credit losses moved higher in the quarter as we increased our reserves related to the downgrade of a single relationship. Our net charge-offs remain low and have been at or below three basis points of average loans HFI for the last five consecutive quarters. Other credit metrics remain consistent with prior quarters."

Capital Strength

Holmes continued, "We were able to leverage our strong capital position to improve our earnings profile with the expense and investment portfolio initiatives noted above. At the same time, we were able to grow tangible common equity to tangible assets* to a solid 9.16% and Common Equity Tier 1 to 11.8%. These capital levels give us continued flexibility as we move into the fourth quarter and 2024."

Summary

Holmes finalized, "It was a successful quarter for the Company as we were able to leverage the efforts of the past year and position the Company for additional growth and enhanced profitability. The Company is prepared for the opportunities we expect to come our way in the coming quarters."

* Non-GAAP financial measure; A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the Company's Third Quarter 2023 Financial Supplement.

Financial Summary and Key Metrics (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data) As of or for the Three Months Ended Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Sep 2022 Selected Statement of Income Data Total interest income $ 173,912 $ 170,183 $ 128,483 Total interest expense 72,986 68,640 17,099 Net interest income 100,926 101,543 111,384 Total noninterest income 8,042 23,813 22,592 Total noninterest expense 82,997 81,292 81,847 Earnings before income taxes and provisions for credit losses 25,971 44,064 52,129 Provisions for credit losses 2,821 (1,078 ) 11,367 Income tax expense 3,975 9,835 8,931 Net income applicable to noncontrolling interest - 8 - Net income applicable to FB Financial Corporation $ 19,175 $ 35,299 $ 31,831 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 101,762 $ 102,383 $ 112,145 Adjusted net income* $ 33,233 $ 35,973 $ 32,117 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings* $ 44,984 $ 44,965 $ 52,516 Per Common Share Diluted net income $ 0.41 $ 0.75 $ 0.68 Adjusted diluted net income* 0.71 0.77 0.68 Book value 29.31 29.64 27.30 Tangible book value* 23.93 24.23 21.85 Adjusted tangible book value* 28.04 27.72 25.84 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - fully diluted 46,856,422 46,814,854 47,024,611 Period-end number of shares 46,839,159 46,798,751 46,926,377 Selected Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $ 848,318 $ 1,160,354 $ 618,290 Loans HFI 9,287,225 9,326,024 9,105,016 Allowance for credit losses on loans HFI (146,134 ) (140,664 ) (134,476 ) Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments (11,600 ) (14,810 ) (23,577 ) Mortgage loans held for sale 94,598 89,864 97,011 Commercial loans held for sale, at fair value 9,260 9,267 33,722 Investment securities, at fair value 1,351,153 1,422,391 1,485,133 Total assets 12,489,631 12,887,395 12,258,082 Interest-bearing deposits (non-brokered) 8,105,713 8,233,082 7,038,566 Brokered deposits 174,920 238,885 1,002 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,358,435 2,400,288 2,966,514 Total deposits 10,639,068 10,872,255 10,006,082 Estimated insured or collateralized deposits 7,570,639 7,858,761 6,653,463 Borrowings 226,689 390,354 722,940 Total common shareholders' equity 1,372,901 1,386,951 1,281,161 Selected Ratios Return on average: Assets 0.61 % 1.10 % 1.05 % Shareholders' equity 5.46 % 10.3 % 9.45 % Tangible common equity* 6.67 % 12.6 % 11.7 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 3.42 % 3.40 % 3.93 % Efficiency ratio 76.2 % 64.8 % 61.1 % Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)* 63.1 % 63.5 % 60.7 % Loans HFI to deposit ratio 87.3 % 85.8 % 91.0 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 22.2 % 22.1 % 29.6 % Yield on interest-earning assets 5.87 % 5.67 % 4.53 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.41 % 3.14 % 0.90 % Cost of total deposits 2.58 % 2.38 % 0.52 % Estimated uninsured and uncollateralized deposits as a percentage of total deposits 28.8 % 27.7 % 33.5 % Credit Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses on loans HFI as a percentage of loans HFI 1.57 % 1.51 % 1.48 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans HFI 0.02 % 0.03 % - % Nonperforming loans HFI as a percentage of loans HFI 0.59 % 0.47 % 0.47 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.71 % 0.59 % 0.62 % Preliminary Capital Ratios (consolidated) Total common shareholders' equity to assets 11.0 % 10.8 % 10.5 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 9.16 % 8.98 % 8.54 % Tier 1 leverage 11.0 % 10.7 % 10.7 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.1 % 11.9 % 11.2 % Total risk-based capital 14.1 % 13.9 % 13.0 % Common equity Tier 1 (CET1) 11.8 % 11.7 % 10.9 % *Non-GAAP financial measure; A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the Company's Third Quarter 2023 Financial Supplement.

