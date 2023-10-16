CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as "we," "us," and "our") today announced results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. All per share results are reported on a fully diluted basis unless otherwise noted.

($ in millions, except per share data) FINANCIAL RESULTS Q3 2023 Q3 2022 $ Change Total Revenues $ 388.8 $ 381.0 $ 7.8 Net Income available for Common Stockholders $ 77.0 $ 67.2 $ 9.8 Net Income per Common Share - Fully Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.36 $ 0.05 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Q3 2023 Q3 2022 $ Change Funds from Operations ("FFO") per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.69 $ 0.02 Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.70 $ 0.01 Property operating revenues, excluding deferrals $ 347.6 $ 332.8 $ 14.8 Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management $ 193.7 $ 183.9 $ 9.8 Core Portfolio Performance Q3 2023 Q3 2022 % Change Core property operating revenues, excluding deferrals $ 335.7 $ 320.7 4.7 % Core Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management $ 186.2 $ 178.4 4.4 %

Operations Update

Normalized FFO for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was $0.71 per share, representing a 2.1% increase compared to the same period in 2022, outperforming the midpoint of our guidance expectation by $0.5 million. Normalized FFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $2.12 per share, representing a 2.4% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

MH

Core MH base rental income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 increased 6.8% compared to the same period in 2022. We sold 285 new homes during the quarter ended September 30, 2023, with an average sales price of $97,000. Core MH occupancy increased by 42 sites during the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which included a net gain of 225 homeowners. The average rent increase to market on turnover was approximately 13% during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

RV and Marina

Core RV and marina base rental income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 increased 2.0% compared to the same period in 2022. Core RV and marina annual base rental income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 increased 8.0% compared to the same period in 2022, which reflects 7.8% growth from rate increases and 0.2% from occupancy gains.

Property Operating Expenses

Core property operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 increased 5.1% compared to the same period in 2022 and was in line with guidance. Combined Core utility and payroll expenses represent 48.6% of Core property operating expenses and increased 1.2% during the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. Core repair and maintenance expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 increased 8.0%, compared to the same period in 2022, which includes clean-up costs following local storm events across the portfolio.

Balance Sheet Activity

During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, we closed on three secured financing facilities totaling $375 million. The facilities are secured by twenty MH and RV properties, and consistent with the rates we had locked in May 2023, the facilities have a weighted average interest rate of 5.05% per annum and a weighted average term of approximately eight years. The proceeds were used to repay all debt scheduled to mature in 2023 and 2024 and the remaining balance on our unsecured line of credit.

2023 Guidance Update (1)(2)

($ in millions, except per share data) 2023 Fourth Quarter Full Year Net Income per Common Share - Fully Diluted $0.41 to $0.47 $1.60 to $1.66 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $0.70 to $0.76 $2.78 to $2.84 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $0.70 to $0.76 $2.82 to $2.88 2022 Actual 2023 Growth Rates Core Portfolio: Fourth

Quarter Full Year Fourth Quarter Full Year MH base rental income $ 158.8 $ 626.0 6.7% to 7.3% 6.5% to 7.1% RV and marina base rental income (3) $ 91.2 $ 392.3 4.7% to 5.3% 3.5% to 4.1% Property operating revenues $ 302.5 $ 1,238.1 6.3% to 6.9% 5.4% to 6.0% Property operating expenses $ 122.0 $ 524.1 6.3% to 6.9% 6.2% to 6.8% Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management $ 180.5 $ 714.0 6.3% to 6.9% 4.8% to 5.4% Non-Core Portfolio: 2023 Full Year Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management $25.5 to $29.5 Other Guidance Assumptions: 2023 Full Year Property management and general administrative (4) $121.4 to $127.4 Debt assumptions: (5) Weighted average debt outstanding $3,400 to $3,600 Interest and related amortization $129.4 to $135.4

Preliminary 2024 Rent Rate Growth Assumptions (1)(2)

By October month-end, we anticipate sending 2024 rent increase notices to approximately 50% of our MH residents. The average rate increase of these notices is approximately 5.4%.

We have set RV annual rates for 2024 for approximately 95% of our annual sites. The average rate increase for these annual sites is approximately 7.0%.

___________________________ 1. Fourth quarter and full year 2023 guidance represent management's estimate of a range of possible outcomes. The midpoint of the ranges and the preliminary 2024 rent rate growth assumptions reflect management's estimate of the most likely outcome. Actual results could vary materially from management's estimates presented above if any of our assumptions, including occupancy and rate changes, our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment, our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions and costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events, is incorrect. See Forward-Looking Statements in this press release for additional factors impacting our 2023 and 2024 guidance assumptions. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO and a reconciliation of Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted to FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted and Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted. 2. Guidance assumptions do not include future capital events (financing transactions, acquisitions or dispositions) subsequent to those discussed in this press release or the use of free cash flow. 3. Core RV and marina annual revenue represents approximately 75.3% and 68.4% of fourth quarter 2023 and full year 2023 RV and marina base rental income, respectively. Core RV and marina annual revenue fourth quarter 2023 growth rate range is 8.5% to 9.1% and the full year 2023 growth rate range is 8.0% to 8.6%. 4. Includes accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation expense of $6.3 million recognized during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as a result of the passing of a member of our Board of Directors. 5. Includes financing transactions discussed in this press release.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "project," "intend," "may be" and "will be" and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include, without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. Forward-looking statements, including our guidance concerning Net Income, FFO and Normalized FFO per share data, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in a forward-looking statement due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to the following: (i) the mix of site usage within the portfolio; (ii) yield management on our short-term resort and marina sites; (iii) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (iv) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (v) occupancy changes; (vi) our ability to attract and retain membership customers; (vii) change in customer demand regarding travel and outdoor vacation destinations; (viii) our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment; (ix) our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions in accordance with our estimates; (x) our ability to execute expansion/development opportunities in the face of supply chain delays/shortages; (xi) completion of pending transactions in their entirety and on assumed schedule; (xii) our ability to attract and retain property employees, particularly seasonal employees; (xiii) ongoing legal matters and related fees; and (xiv) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and beliefs about future events. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Supplemental Financial Information

Financial Highlights

(In millions, except Common Shares and OP Units outstanding and per share data, unaudited)

As of and for the Quarters Ended Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Operating Information Total revenues $ 388.8 $ 370.0 $ 370.0 $ 340.6 $ 381.0 Consolidated net income $ 80.7 $ 66.0 $ 86.5 $ 76.7 $ 70.5 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 77.0 $ 62.9 $ 82.4 $ 73.0 $ 67.2 Adjusted EBITDAre (1) $ 172.9 $ 162.5 $ 176.7 $ 159.2 $ 166.4 FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (1)(2) $ 139.7 $ 123.4 $ 144.1 $ 126.6 $ 134.4 Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (1)(2) $ 139.7 $ 129.7 $ 144.3 $ 128.1 $ 136.8 Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (1)(2) $ 113.7 $ 103.1 $ 126.2 $ 106.9 $ 115.6 Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding (In thousands) and Per Share Data Common Shares and OP Units, end of the period 195,525 195,514 195,446 195,386 195,380 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted 195,440 195,430 195,369 195,281 195,269 Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (3) $ 0.41 $ 0.34 $ 0.44 $ 0.39 $ 0.36 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.63 $ 0.74 $ 0.65 $ 0.69 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.66 $ 0.74 $ 0.66 $ 0.70 Dividends per Common Share $ 0.4475 $ 0.4475 $ 0.4475 $ 0.4100 $ 0.4100 Balance Sheet Total assets $ 5,626 $ 5,586 $ 5,519 $ 5,493 $ 5,405 Total liabilities $ 4,129 $ 4,083 $ 4,006 $ 3,975 $ 3,886 Market Capitalization Total debt (4) $ 3,533 $ 3,479 $ 3,414 $ 3,416 $ 3,329 Total market capitalization (5) $ 15,990 $ 16,557 $ 16,534 $ 16,038 $ 15,607 Ratios Total debt / total market capitalization 22.1 % 21.0 % 20.6 % 21.3 % 21.3 % Total debt / Adjusted EBITDAre (6) 5.3 5.2 5.2 5.3 5.2 Interest coverage (7) 5.3 5.4 5.5 5.6 5.7 Fixed charges(8) 5.1 5.2 5.4 5.6 5.6

__________________________ 1. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for definitions of Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD and a reconciliation of Consolidated net income to Adjusted EBITDAre. 2. See page 6 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP financial measures FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders. 3. Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units. 4. Excludes deferred financing costs of approximately $30.5 million as of September 30, 2023. 5. See page 14 for the calculation of market capitalization as of September 30, 2023. 6. Calculated using trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre. 7. Calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the interest expense incurred during the same period. 8. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for a definition of fixed charges. This ratio is calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the sum of fixed charges and preferred stock dividends, if any, during the same period.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Investment in real estate: Land $ 2,088,657 $ 2,084,532 Land improvements 4,307,943 4,115,439 Buildings and other depreciable property 1,228,897 1,169,590 7,625,497 7,369,561 Accumulated depreciation (2,401,384 ) (2,258,540 ) Net investment in real estate 5,224,113 5,111,021 Cash and restricted cash 59,680 22,347 Notes receivable, net 49,684 45,356 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 84,328 81,404 Deferred commission expense 53,180 50,441 Other assets, net 155,306 181,950 Total Assets $ 5,626,291 $ 5,492,519 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Mortgage notes payable, net $ 3,005,034 $ 2,693,167 Term loan, net 497,422 496,817 Unsecured line of credit - 198,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 189,090 175,148 Deferred membership revenue 216,021 197,743 Accrued interest payable 12,296 11,739 Rents and other customer payments received in advance and security deposits 121,930 122,318 Distributions payable 87,491 80,102 Total Liabilities 4,129,284 3,975,034 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; none issued and outstanding. - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 186,390,612 and 186,120,298 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. 1,917 1,916 Paid-in capital 1,641,553 1,628,618 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (232,081 ) (204,248 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 15,564 19,119 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,426,953 1,445,405 Non-controlling interests - Common OP Units 70,054 72,080 Total Equity 1,497,007 1,517,485 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 5,626,291 $ 5,492,519

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, unaudited)

Quarters Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Rental income $ 303,334 $ 289,016 $ 888,440 $ 849,411 Annual membership subscriptions 16,673 16,254 48,832 47,003 Membership upgrade sales (1) 3,744 3,308 10,863 9,543 Other income 15,658 15,580 51,283 43,316 Gross revenues from home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services 44,795 52,547 115,841 144,937 Interest income 2,276 1,865 6,623 5,346 Income from other investments, net 2,333 2,399 6,897 6,920 Total revenues 388,813 380,969 1,128,779 1,106,476 Expenses: Property operating and maintenance 126,846 123,181 361,543 341,480 Real estate taxes 19,017 17,734 56,165 56,373 Membership sales and marketing (2) 5,696 5,937 16,055 15,720 Property management 19,887 19,003 58,710 55,973 Depreciation and amortization 50,968 52,547 152,934 152,737 Cost of home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services 33,471 40,224 85,880 111,894 Home selling expenses and ancillary operating expenses 7,164 7,080 21,258 21,146 General and administrative (3)(4) 9,895 11,086 38,163 34,834 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net (5) - - - - Other expenses (4) 1,338 1,627 4,187 6,880 Early debt retirement 68 - 68 1,156 Interest and related amortization 33,434 29,759 99,144 85,276 Total expenses 307,784 308,178 894,107 883,469 Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net (949 ) (3,747 ) (3,581 ) (3,747 ) Income before equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 80,080 69,044 231,091 219,260 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 661 1,465 2,158 2,889 Consolidated net income 80,741 70,509 233,249 222,149 Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units (3,772 ) (3,346 ) (10,981 ) (10,563 ) Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends - - (8 ) (8 ) Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 76,969 $ 67,163 $ 222,260 $ 211,578

___________________________ 1. Membership upgrade sales revenue is net of deferrals of $7.0 million and $7.8 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively, and $17.2 million and $18.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively. 2. Membership sales and marketing expense is net of sales commission deferrals of $1.2 million for both the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 and $2.7 million for both the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022. 3. Includes accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation expense of $6.3 million recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 as a result of the passing of a member of our Board of Directors. 4. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. 5. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to Hurricane Ian of $1.8 million and insurance recovery revenue of $1.8 million. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to Hurricane Ian of $12.1 million and insurance recovery revenue of $12.1 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains certain non-GAAP measures used by management that we believe are helpful to understand our business. We believe investors should review these non-GAAP measures along with GAAP net income and cash flows from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, when evaluating an equity REIT's operating performance. Our definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial and operating measures and other terms may differ from the definitions and methodologies used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable. These non-GAAP financial and operating measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor do they represent cash available to pay distributions and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, as an indication of our financial performance, or to cash flows from operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, as a measure of our liquidity, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to our financial statements as prepared under GAAP, refer to both Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 6 and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations on pages 16-19.

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In millions, except per share data, unaudited)

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management - 2023 Core (1) $ 186.2 Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management - Non-Core (1) 7.5 Property management and general and administrative (29.8 ) Other income and expenses 9.2 Interest and related amortization (33.4 ) Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2) $ 139.7 Early debt retirement (0.1 ) FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2) (3) $ 139.7 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.71 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.71 Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2) $ 139.7 Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate (26.1 ) FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2)(3) $ 113.7 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units - Fully Diluted 195.4

___________________________ 1. See pages 8-9 for details of the Core Income from Property Operations, excluding deferrals and property management. See page 10 for details of the Non-Core Income from Property Operations, excluding deferrals and property management. 2. See page 6 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders. 3. Total does not foot due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

Quarters Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 76,969 $ 67,163 $ 222,260 $ 211,578 Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units 3,772 3,346 10,981 10,563 Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net (1) 7,044 7,777 17,178 18,228 Membership sales commissions, deferred, net (1) (1,178 ) (1,206 ) (2,728 ) (2,746 ) Depreciation and amortization 50,968 52,547 152,934 152,737 Depreciation on unconsolidated joint ventures 1,141 1,035 3,357 2,811 Gain on unconsolidated joint ventures - - (416 ) - Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net 949 3,747 3,581 3,747 FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders 139,665 134,409 407,147 396,918 Accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation expense (2) - - 6,320 - Early debt retirement 68 - 68 1,156 Transaction/pursuit costs - 302 117 3,384 Lease termination expenses - 2,073 90 2,073 Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders 139,733 136,784 413,742 403,531 Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate (26,065 ) (21,145 ) (70,751 ) (59,252 ) FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 113,668 $ 115,639 $ 342,991 $ 344,279 Net income per Common Share - Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.36 $ 1.19 $ 1.14 Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (3) $ 0.41 $ 0.36 $ 1.19 $ 1.14 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.69 $ 2.09 $ 2.03 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.69 $ 2.08 $ 2.03 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.70 $ 2.12 $ 2.07 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.70 $ 2.12 $ 2.07 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding - Basic 186,100 185,814 186,008 185,758 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Basic 195,335 195,102 195,254 195,053 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted 195,440 195,269 195,414 195,248

_________________________ 1. See page 13 for details of membership sales activity. 2. Represents accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation expense of $6.3 million recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 as a result of the passing of a member of our Board of Directors. 3. Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units.

Consolidated Income from Property Operations (1)

(In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited)

Quarters Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 MH base rental income (2) $ 167.9 $ 159.0 $ 498.9 $ 475.1 Rental home income (2) 3.6 3.7 11.1 11.5 RV and marina base rental income (2) 112.8 109.9 326.3 317.0 Annual membership subscriptions 16.7 16.3 48.8 47.0 Membership upgrade sales current period, gross (3) 10.8 11.1 28.0 27.8 Utility and other income (2)(4) 35.8 32.8 107.1 92.6 Property operating revenues 347.6 332.8 1,020.2 971.0 Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes (2) 147.0 141.8 421.3 401.3 Membership sales and marketing, gross (3) 6.9 7.1 18.8 18.5 Property operating expenses 153.9 148.9 440.1 419.8 Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management (1) $ 193.7 $ 183.9 $ 580.1 $ 551.2 Manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages: Total sites 72,736 73,198 72,727 73,368 Occupied sites 68,818 69,489 68,819 69,610 Occupancy % 94.6 % 94.9 % 94.6 % 94.9 % Monthly base rent per site $ 813 $ 763 $ 806 $ 758 RV and marina base rental income: Annual $ 74.1 $ 68.0 $ 216.2 $ 199.0 Seasonal 8.5 9.5 45.9 45.6 Transient 30.2 32.4 64.2 72.4 Total RV and marina base rental income $ 112.8 $ 109.9 $ 326.3 $ 317.0

_________________________ 1. Excludes property management and the GAAP deferral of membership upgrade sales upfront payments and membership sales commissions, net. 2. MH base rental income, Rental home income, RV and marina base rental income and Utility income, net of bad debt expense, are presented in Rental income in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 3. Bad debt expense is presented in Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in this table. 3. See page 13 for details of membership sales activity. 4. Includes approximately $1.6 million and $9.6 million of business interruption income from Hurricane Ian during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.

Core Income from Property Operations (1)

(In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited)

Quarters Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Change (2) 2023 2022 Change (2) MH base rental income $ 167.8 $ 157.0 6.8 % $ 498.5 $ 467.2 6.7 % Rental home income 3.5 3.7 (5.0 )% 11.1 11.5 (3.4 )% RV and marina base rental income 106.4 104.3 2.0 % 311.2 301.1 3.4 % Annual membership subscriptions 16.2 15.8 2.6 % 47.7 45.9 4.0 % Membership upgrade sales current period, gross 10.4 10.2 1.7 % 27.3 26.4 3.3 % Utility and other income 31.4 29.7 6.0 % 90.1 83.5 7.9 % Property operating revenues 335.7 320.7 4.7 % 985.9 935.6 5.4 % Utility expense 41.4 40.0 3.4 % 115.9 108.3 7.1 % Payroll 31.3 31.8 (1.7 )% 89.8 86.9 3.3 % Repair & maintenance 25.0 23.1 8.0 % 72.8 66.3 9.8 % Insurance and other (3) 26.5 24.2 9.6 % 76.6 70.7 8.4 % Real estate taxes 18.5 16.6 11.8 % 54.4 52.0 4.6 % Membership sales and marketing, gross 6.7 6.6 2.3 % 18.6 17.8 4.2 % Property operating expenses 149.4 142.3 5.1 % 428.1 402.0 6.5 % Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management (1) $ 186.2 $ 178.4 4.4 % $ 557.7 $ 533.5 4.5 % Occupied sites(4) 68,820 69,014

__________________________ 1. Excludes property management and the GAAP deferral of membership upgrades sales upfront payments and membership sales commissions, net. 2. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding. 3. Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented. 4. Occupied sites are presented as of the end of the period.

Core Income from Property Operations (continued)

(In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited)

Quarters Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Change (1) 2023 2022 Change (1) Core manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages: Total sites 72,475 72,455 72,466 72,464 Occupied sites 68,760 68,950 68,761 68,914 Occupancy % 94.9 % 95.2 % 94.9 % 95.1 % Monthly base rent per site $ 813 $ 759 $ 805 $ 753 Core RV and marina base rental income: Annual (2) $ 70.4 $ 65.2 8.0 % $ 206.4 $ 191.0 8.1 % Seasonal 8.0 8.8 (8.5 )% 44.5 42.2 5.5 % Transient 28.0 30.3 (7.6 )% 60.3 67.9 (11.2 )% Total Seasonal and Transient $ 36.0 $ 39.1 (7.8 )% $ 104.8 $ 110.1 (4.8 )% Total RV and marina base rental income $ 106.4 $ 104.3 2.0 % $ 311.2 $ 301.1 3.4 % Core utility information: Income $ 18.0 $ 16.6 8.1 % $ 52.0 $ 47.2 10.2 % Expense 41.4 40.0 3.4 % 115.9 108.4 6.9 % Expense, net $ 23.4 $ 23.4 - % $ 63.9 $ 61.2 4.4 % Utility recovery rate (3) 43.5 % 41.5 % 44.9 % 43.5 %

_________________________ 1. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding. 2. Core Annual marina base rental income represents approximately 99% of the total Core marina base rental income for all periods presented. 3. Calculated by dividing the utility income by utility expense.

Non-Core Income from Property Operations (1)

(In millions, unaudited)

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 MH base rental income $ 0.2 $ 0.5 RV and marina base rental income 6.4 15.1 Annual membership subscriptions 0.4 1.1 Utility and other income 4.5 17.0 Membership upgrade sales current period, gross 0.4 0.7 Property operating revenues 11.9 34.4 Property operating expenses (2) 4.4 12.0 Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management (1) $ 7.5 $ 22.4

_________________________ 1. Excludes property management and the GAAP deferral of membership upgrade sales upfront payments and membership sales commissions, net. 2. Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented.

Home Sales and Rental Home Operations

(In thousands, except home sale volumes and occupied rentals, unaudited)

Home Sales - Select Data Quarters Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total new home sales volume (1) 285 331 687 957 New home sales gross revenues (1) $ 27,684 $ 32,850 $ 69,036 $ 92,228 Total used home sales volume 84 81 252 250 Used home sales gross revenues $ 1,020 $ 972 $ 3,229 $ 3,337 Brokered home resales volume 160 223 495 674 Brokered home resales gross revenues $ 704 $ 931 $ 2,255 $ 2,591

Rental Homes - Select Data Quarters Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Rental operations revenues (2) $ 9,406 $ 10,420 $ 29,491 $ 32,635 Rental home operations expense (3) 1,762 1,483 3,879 4,094 Depreciation on rental homes (4) 2,726 2,521 8,275 7,538 Occupied rentals: (5) New 2,086 2,594 Used 259 355 Total occupied rental sites 2,345 2,949

As of September 30, 2023 As of September 30, 2022 Cost basis in rental homes: (6) Gross Net of

Depreciation Gross Net of

Depreciation New $ 249,568 $ 207,303 $ 221,840 $ 180,299 Used 12,606 7,481 15,226 8,657 Total rental homes $ 262,174 $ 214,784 $ 237,066 $ 188,956

___________________________ 1. For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, total new home sales volume includes 21 and 72 home sales, respectively, from our ECHO Financing LLC ("ECHO joint venture"). New home sales gross revenues does not include the revenues associated with the ECHO joint venture. 2. For the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, approximately $5.9 million and $6.7 million, respectively, of the rental operations revenue is included in the MH base rental income in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 8-9. The remainder of the rental operations revenue for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is included in Rental home income in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 8-9. 3. Rental home operations expense is included in Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in the Consolidated Income from Property Operations on page 7. Rental home operations expense is included in Insurance and other in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 8-9. 4. Depreciation on rental homes in our Core portfolio is presented in Depreciation and amortization in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 3. 5. Occupied rentals as of the end of the period in our Core portfolio. Included in occupied rentals as of September 30, 2022 were 165 homes rented through our ECHO joint venture. On December 22, 2022, we completed the purchase of all homes held by the ECHO joint venture. 6. Includes both occupied and unoccupied rental homes in our Core portfolio. New home cost basis does not include the costs associated with our ECHO joint venture for 2022.

Total Sites

(Unaudited)

Summary of Total Sites as of September 30, 2023 Sites (1) MH sites 72,700 RV sites: Annual 35,300 Seasonal 12,500 Transient 14,900 Marina slips 6,900 Membership (2) 25,800 Joint Ventures (3) 3,600 Total 171,700

___________________________ 1. MH sites are generally leased on an annual basis to residents who own or lease factory-built homes, including manufactured homes. Annual RV and marina sites are leased on an annual basis to customers who generally have an RV, factory-built cottage, boat or other unit placed on the site, including those Northern properties that are open for the summer season. Seasonal RV and marina sites are leased to customers generally for one to six months. Transient RV and marina sites are leased to customers on a short-term basis. 2. Sites primarily utilized by approximately 125,300 members. Includes approximately 6,200 sites rented on an annual basis. 3. Joint ventures have approximately 2,000 annual sites and 1,600 transient.

Memberships - Select Data

(Unaudited)

Years Ended December 31, 2019 2020 2021 2022 Nine Months

Ended

September

30, 2023 Member Count (1) 115,680 116,169 125,149 128,439 125,339 Thousand Trails Camping Pass (TTC) Origination 41,484 44,129 50,523 51,415 37,936 TTC Sales 19,267 20,587 23,923 23,237 17,434 RV Dealer TTC Activations 22,217 23,542 26,600 28,178 20,502 Number of annuals (2) 5,938 5,986 6,320 6,390 6,217 Number of upgrade sales (3) 2,919 3,373 4,863 4,068 3,022 (In thousands, unaudited) Annual membership subscriptions $ 51,015 $ 53,085 $ 58,251 $ 63,215 $ 48,832 RV base rental income from annuals $ 19,634 $ 20,761 $ 23,127 $ 25,945 $ 20,691 RV base rental income from seasonals/transients $ 20,181 $ 18,126 $ 25,562 $ 24,316 $ 17,562 Membership upgrade sales current period, gross $ 19,111 $ 21,739 $ 36,270 $ 34,661 $ 28,041 Utility and other income $ 2,422 $ 2,426 $ 2,735 $ 2,626 $ 1,979

Membership Sales Activity Quarters Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Membership upgrade sales current period, gross $ 10,788 $ 11,085 $ 28,041 $ 27,771 Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net (7,044 ) (7,777 ) (17,178 ) (18,228 ) Membership upgrade sales $ 3,744 $ 3,308 $ 10,863 $ 9,543 Membership sales and marketing, gross $ (6,874 ) $ (7,143 ) $ (18,783 ) $ (18,466 ) Membership sales commissions, deferred, net 1,178 1,206 2,728 2,746 Membership sales and marketing $ (5,696 ) $ (5,937 ) $ (16,055 ) $ (15,720 )

___________________________ 1. Members who have entered into annual subscriptions with us that entitle them to use certain properties on a continuous basis for up to 21 days. 2. Members who rent a specific site for an entire year in connection with their membership subscriptions. 3. Existing members who have upgraded memberships are eligible for enhanced benefits, including but not limited to longer stays, the ability to make earlier reservations, potential discounts on rental units, and potential access to additional properties. Upgrades require a non-refundable upfront payment.

Market Capitalization

(In millions, except share and OP Unit data, unaudited)

Capital Structure as of September 30, 2023 Total

Common

Shares/Units % of Total

Common

Shares/Units Total % of Total % of Total

Market

Capitalization Secured Debt $ 3,033 85.8 % Unsecured Debt 500 14.2 % Total Debt (1) $ 3,533 100.0 % 22.1 % Common Shares 186,390,612 95.3 % OP Units 9,134,373 4.7 % Total Common Shares and OP Units 195,524,985 100.0 % Common Stock price at September 30, 2023 $ 63.71 Fair Value of Common Shares and OP Units. $ 12,457 100.0 % Total Equity $ 12,457 100.0 % 77.9 % Total Market Capitalization $ 15,990 100.0 %

____________________________ 1. Excludes deferred financing costs of approximately $30.5 million.

Debt Maturity Schedule

Debt Maturity Schedule as of September 30, 2023

(In thousands, unaudited)

Year Outstanding

Debt Weighted

Average

Interest Rate % of Total

Debt Weighted

Average

Years to

Maturity Secured Debt 2023 $ - - % - % - 2024 - - % - % - 2025 91,158 3.45 % 2.58 % 1.53 2026 - - % - % - 2027 - - % - % - 2028 203,171 4.19 % 5.75 % 4.96 2029 272,694 4.92 % 7.72 % 5.94 2030 275,385 2.69 % 7.79 % 6.51 2031 253,082 2.46 % 7.16 % 7.65 2032 202,000 2.47 % 5.72 % 8.97 Thereafter 1,735,430 4.07 % 49.12 % 13.38 Total $ 3,032,920 3.77 % 85.85 % 10.4 Unsecured Term Loans 2023 $ - - % - % - 2024 - - % - % - 2025 - - % - % - 2026 300,000 1.81 % 8.49 % 2.58 2027 200,000 4.88 % 5.66 % 3.36 Thereafter - - % - % - Total $ 500,000 3.04 % 14.15 % 2.9 Total Secured and Unsecured $ 3,532,920 3.67 % 100.00 % 9.3 Line of Credit Borrowing (1) - - % - % - Note Premiums and Unamortized loan costs (30,465 ) Total Debt, Net $ 3,502,455 3.95% (2) 100 %

__________________________ 1. The floating interest rate on the line of credit is daily SOFR plus 1.25% to 1.65%. During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the effective interest rate on the line of credit borrowings was 6.44%. 2. Reflects effective interest rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, including interest associated with the line of credit and amortization of note premiums and deferred financing costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO). We define FFO as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate, impairment charges and adjustments to reflect our share of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. We compute FFO in accordance with our interpretation of standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do. We receive non-refundable upfront payments from membership upgrade contracts. In accordance with GAAP, the non-refundable upfront payments and related commissions are deferred and amortized over the estimated membership upgrade contract term. Although the NAREIT definition of FFO does not address the treatment of non-refundable upfront payments, we believe that it is appropriate to adjust for the impact of the deferral activity in our calculation of FFO.

We believe FFO, as defined by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, is generally a measure of performance for an equity REIT. While FFO is a relevant and widely used measure of operating performance for equity REITs, it does not represent cash flow from operations or net income as defined by GAAP, and it should not be considered as an alternative to these indicators in evaluating liquidity or operating performance.

NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (NORMALIZED FFO). We define Normalized FFO as FFO excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties, defeasance costs and transaction/pursuit costs, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items. Normalized FFO presented herein is not necessarily comparable to Normalized FFO presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same methodology for computing this amount.

FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (FAD). We define FAD as Normalized FFO less non-revenue producing capital expenditures.

We believe that FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the performance of an equity REIT. We believe that by excluding the effect of gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate and impairment charges, which are based on historical costs and may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance, FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and among other equity REITs. We further believe that Normalized FFO provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management because it allows them to compare our operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences not related to our normal operations. For example, we believe that excluding the early extinguishment of debt and other miscellaneous non-comparable items from FFO allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the sustainability of operating performance in future periods because these costs do not affect the future operations of the properties. In some cases, we provide information about identified non-cash components of FFO and Normalized FFO because it allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the impact of those items.

INCOME FROM PROPERTY OPERATIONS, EXCLUDING DEFERRALS AND PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. We define Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management as rental income, membership subscriptions and upgrade sales, utility and other income less property and rental home operating and maintenance expenses, real estate taxes, membership sales and marketing expenses, excluding property management expenses and the impact of the GAAP deferrals of membership upgrade sales upfront payments and membership sales commissions, net. Property management represents the expenses associated with indirect costs such as off-site payroll and certain administrative and professional expenses. We believe exclusion of property management expenses is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties, excluding items that are not directly related to the operation of the properties. For comparative purposes, we present bad debt expense within Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in the current and prior periods. We believe that this Non-GAAP financial measure is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties.

The following table reconciles Net income available for Common Stockholders to Income from property operations:

Quarters Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (amounts in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 76,969 $ 67,163 $ 222,260 $ 211,578 Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends - - 8 8 Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units 3,772 3,346 10,981 10,563 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures (661 ) (1,465 ) (2,158 ) (2,889 ) Income before equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 80,080 69,044 231,091 219,260 Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net 949 3,747 3,581 3,747 Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net 7,044 7,777 17,178 18,228 Gross revenues from home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services (44,795 ) (52,547 ) (115,841 ) (144,937 ) Interest income (2,276 ) (1,865 ) (6,623 ) (5,346 ) Income from other investments, net (2,333 ) (2,399 ) (6,897 ) (6,920 ) Membership sales commissions, deferred, net (1,178 ) (1,206 ) (2,728 ) (2,746 ) Property management 19,887 19,003 58,710 55,973 Depreciation and amortization 50,968 52,547 152,934 152,737 Cost of home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services 33,471 40,224 85,880 111,894 Home selling expenses and ancillary operating expenses 7,164 7,080 21,258 21,146 General and administrative (1)(2) 9,895 11,086 38,163 34,834 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net (3) - - - - Other expenses (1) 1,338 1,627 4,187 6,880 Early debt retirement 68 - 68 1,156 Interest and related amortization 33,434 29,759 99,144 85,276 Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management 193,716 183,877 580,105 551,182 Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, and membership sales commissions, deferred, net (5,866 ) (6,571 ) (14,450 ) (15,482 ) Property management (19,887 ) (19,003 ) (58,710 ) (55,973 ) Income from property operations $ 167,963 $ 158,303 $ 506,945 $ 479,727

__________________________ 1. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. 2. Represents accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation expense of $6.3 million recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 as a result of the passing of a member of our Board of Directors. 3. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to Hurricane Ian of $1.8 million and insurance recovery revenue of $1.8 million. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to Hurricane Ian of $12.1 million and insurance recovery revenue of $12.1 million.

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre. We define EBITDAre as net income or loss excluding interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from sales of properties, impairments charges, and adjustments to reflect our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures. We compute EBITDAre in accordance with our interpretation of the standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do. We receive non-refundable upfront payments from membership upgrade contracts. In accordance with GAAP, the non-refundable upfront payments and related commissions are deferred and amortized over the estimated customer life. Although the NAREIT definition of EBITDAre does not address the treatment of non-refundable upfront payments, we believe that it is appropriate to adjust for the impact of the deferral activity in our calculation of EBITDAre.

We define Adjusted EBITDAre as EBITDAre excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties and defeasance costs, transaction/pursuit costs and other miscellaneous non-comparable items.

We believe that EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity because the measures are widely used to measure the operating performance of an equity REIT.

The following table reconciles Consolidated net income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre:

Quarters Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (amounts in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Consolidated net income $ 80,741 $ 70,509 $ 233,249 $ 222,149 Interest income (2,276 ) (1,865 ) (6,623 ) (5,346 ) Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net (1) 7,044 7,777 17,178 18,228 Membership sales commissions, deferred, net (1) (1,178 ) (1,206 ) (2,728 ) (2,746 ) Real estate depreciation and amortization 50,968 52,547 152,934 152,737 Other depreciation and amortization 1,338 1,327 4,028 3,273 Interest and related amortization 33,434 29,759 99,144 85,276 Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net 949 3,747 3,581 3,747 Adjustments to our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures 1,795 1,439 5,201 4,256 EBITDAre 172,815 164,034 505,964 481,574 Stock-based compensation expense - - 6,320 - Early debt retirement 68 - 68 1,156 Transaction/pursuit costs - 302 117 3,384 Lease termination expenses - 2,073 90 2,073 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 172,883 $ 166,409 $ 512,559 $ 488,187

____________________________ 1. See page 13 for details of membership sales activity.

CORE. The Core properties include properties we owned and operated during all of 2022 and 2023. We believe Core is a measure that is useful to investors for annual comparison as it removes the fluctuations associated with acquisitions, dispositions and significant transactions or unique situations.

NON-CORE. The Non-Core properties include properties that were not owned and operated during all of 2022 and 2023. This includes, but is not limited to, four RV communities and one membership RV community acquired during 2022 and one RV community acquired during 2023. The Non-Core properties also include Fish Tale Marina, Fort Myers Beach, Gulf Air, Palm Harbour Marina, Pine Island, Ramblers Rest, Rancho Oso and Turtle Beach.

NON-REVENUE PRODUCING IMPROVEMENTS. Represents capital expenditures that do not directly result in increased revenue or expense savings and are primarily comprised of common area improvements, furniture and mechanical improvements.

FIXED CHARGES. Fixed charges consist of interest expense, amortization of note premiums and debt issuance costs.

FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP MEASURES. The following table reconciles Net Income per Common Share - Fully Diluted guidance to FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted guidance and Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully diluted guidance:

(Unaudited) Fourth Quarter 2023 Full Year 2023 Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted $0.41 to $0.47 $1.60 to $1.66 Depreciation and amortization 0.27 1.07 Membership upgrade sales deferred, net and membership sales commissions deferred, net 0.02 0.09 Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net - 0.02 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $0.70 to $0.76 $2.78 to $2.84 Accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation expense - 0.04 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $0.70 to $0.76 $2.82 to $2.88

This press release includes certain forward-looking information, including Core and Non-Core Income from property operations, excluding deferrals and property management, that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. In reliance on the exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we do not provide a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, where we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This includes, for example, (i) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (ii) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (iii) occupancy changes; (iv) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events and (v) other nonrecurring/unplanned income or expense items, which may not be within our control, may vary between periods and cannot be reasonably predicted. These unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact our future financial results.

