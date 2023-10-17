The company announced its two-year investment plan, which includes establishment of two facilities that are expected to ramp up production capacity to 2 GW in the country.Energate Solar is expanding into the United States market with a new facility that will be announced at the end of October 2023. The company says it expects to produce 500 MW of its gallium-doped monocrystalline PERC silicon panels and TOPCon panels in 2023, expanding up to 1 GW in 2024. The company's CEO, Mr. Yasin Guclu, says, "With its vast landscapes, diverse energy needs, and growing environmental consciousness, the United ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...