In the second week of October, European electricity market prices rose., wit some hourly prices exceeding €200/MWh. The rise was caused by higher gas and CO2 prices, which registered their highest levels since February and August, respectively. Increased demand and lower solar energy production also drove prices up, while wind energy helped prices to fall on some days.Solar photovoltaic, solar thermoelectric and wind energy production In the week of October 9, solar energy production decreased compared to the previous week in the main European electricity markets. The largest drop, 23%, was registered ...

