BOIRON: Change of the financial communication timetable

Laboratoires BOIRON announce a change to its financial communication timetable for the year 2023.

The publication of the sales for the 3rd quarter of 2023 initially scheduled for Thursday October 19 is postponed to Friday October 20, 2023 after the close of the stock market.

Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot

Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey

Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr

ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA

The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com

