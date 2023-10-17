OneTrust is Selected as an Official Europrivacy Technology Partner

Helping companies streamline compliance with GDPR data processing obligations

PARIS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustWeek 2023 - OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, announces that it has been selected as an official Europrivacy Technology partner to help organizations in the European Union (EU) demonstrate compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and streamline certification with the Europrivacy scheme.

"OneTrust was built on the philosophy that privacy and data protection are critical to building trust and driving business value," said Linda Thielova, Data Protection Officer (DPO) at OneTrust. "Achieving the Europrivacy certification and demonstrating GDPR compliance helps build trust with people, customers, partners, stakeholders, and regulators. As a Europrivacy partner, OneTrust will help organizations streamline certification and drive market differentiation by aligning with one of the industry's most advanced and rigorous certification schemes for data protection."

Europrivacy is the first and only certification scheme whose criteria have been officially approved by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) to serve as the European Data Protection Seal. Its criteria are formally recognized by all EU and EEA jurisdictions for assessing and certifying compliance with the GDPR. Based on ISO/IEC 17065 and Article 42 of GDPR, Europrivacy enables businesses to check and document the GDPR compliance of their data processing thanks to officially recognized criteria. It enables them to reduce their legal and financial risks, and where relevant, to certify and value their compliance.

"Europrivacy is supported by a highly selective ecosystem of qualified partners to support data controllers and processors interested in reducing risks, building trust, and valuing their GDPR compliance," said Sébastien Ziegler, Chairman of Europrivacy International Board of Experts. "We are delighted to welcome OneTrust as an official Europrivacy partner. It will offer DPOs a seamless and user-friendly experience from GDPR compliance to certification."

As the most widely used privacy software for three years running, OneTrust's Privacy & Data Governance Cloud offers one platform for security, marketing, and privacy teams to discover, control, and activate the responsible use of data throughout their organization. Privacy Management, Data Discovery & Governance, and Consent & Preferences come together to help organizations better understand their data across the business, meet regulatory requirements, and provide transparency and choice to individuals.

Learn more about how OneTrust helps organizations operationalize privacy compliance and embrace privacy by design.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the trust intelligence cloud platform organizations use to transform trust from an abstract concept into a measurable competitive advantage. Organizations globally use OneTrust to enable the responsible use of data while protecting the privacy rights of individuals, implement and report on their cyber security program, make their social impact goals a reality, and create a speak up culture of trust. Over 14,000 customers use OneTrust's technology, including half of the Global 2,000. OneTrust currently ranks #21 on the Forbes Cloud 100 list of top private cloud companies in the world and employs over 2,000 people in regions across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

Media Contact

Ainslee Shea

+1 (?404) 855-0803

media@onetrust.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1924275/4344171/OneTrust_new_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/onetrust-is-selected-as-an-official-europrivacy-technology-partner-301958715.html