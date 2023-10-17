Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.10.2023
Jetzt in Goldaktieninvestieren: Zentralbanken horten höchste Goldbestände seit 20 Jahren!
17.10.2023 | 12:16
DJ J P Jenkins Ltd: DAACI Holdings Shares now trading at JP Jenkins 

J P Jenkins Ltd 
J P Jenkins Ltd: DAACI Holdings Shares now trading at JP Jenkins 
17-Oct-2023 / 10:44 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
17^th October 2023 
JPJ: DAA 
 
DAACI Holdings 
Shares now trading at JP Jenkins 
 
 
17^th October 2023 - Shares in DAACI Holdings (www.daaci.com) have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing 
platform. DAACI Holdings is based at 2.2.01 The Leather Market, Weston Street, London, England, SE1 3ER and is 
registered as a company in England and Wales under Companies House, company number 13676895. 
 
DAACI's patented generative and adaptive music technologies dynamically compose new music or intelligently adapt 
existing tracks in real time, empowering music makers to meet the rapidly growing demand for music, including in film 
and television, gaming, and digital worlds. Built on 30+ years of research, DAACI incorporates a growing portfolio of 
60 granted patents in Music Information Retrieval techniques and generative AI. DAACI works in partnership with the 
UKRI Centre for Doctoral Training in Artificial Intelligence and Music at Queen Mary University of London. 
JP Jenkins is liquidity venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective 
investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and 
Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007). 
Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level 
that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be 
accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK 
regulated stockbroker. 
The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: GB00BRJ5GB72), as well as the transaction history, will be 
available on the JP Jenkins website at https://jpjenkins.com/company/daaci-holdings-limited/. 
Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of J P Jenkins said: "We extend our warmest welcome to our esteemed new client 
DAACI to our share trading platform. We are looking forward to providing a valuable support to company's shareholders." 
Rachel Lyske, CEO of DAACI, said: "We are truly excited to be sharing our future opportunity with the J P Jenkins 
community. We are a leading AI company globally in this field. With over USD27m of cumulative revenue since 2019, and 
having proved out our first suite of products with more than 65 million monthly active users, we are in a position to 
deliver on our mission to become a multibillion-dollar leader in music and media AI. To protect this position, we have 
over 80 patents filed, 60 granted, giving DAACI an unparalleled pedigree and IP portfolio." 
For further information, please contact: 
 
J P Jenkins Ltd. 
Veronika Oswald                    +44 (0)20 7469 0937 
Commercial Director 
 
DAACI Holdings 
Ken Lythgoe                      +44 (0)7454 004165 
Head of Corporate Development

© 2023 Dow Jones News
