Researchers in China have build a 10 kW spectral-splitting concentrator agrivoltaic system that accomodates small farming equipment below it. The installation relies on 128 concentrator modules integrating each an ultra-white and toughened concentrating curved glass (CCG), a multilayer polymer film (MPF) and 23%-efficient interdigitated-back contact (IBC) crystalline silicon solar cells provided by Sunpower.Researchers at the University of Science and Technology of China have developed a new system design for spectral-splitting concentrator agrivoltaics (SCAPV) The system is based on the spectral ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...