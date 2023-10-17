EcoFlow Unveils PowerOcean DC Fit at Solar and Storage Live 2023

Unique retrofit battery storage solution offers easier integration and installation

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, is set to unveil its new one-of-a-kind PowerOcean DC Fit. This innovative and cost-effective retrofit battery storage solution seamlessly integrates battery storage into existing residential solar systems. Showing at Solar & Storage Live 2023 - the UK's largest renewable energy exhibition - marks EcoFlow's debut in the UK home solar energy industry.

Previously showcased at InterSolar in Germany, the PowerOcean DC Fit obtained recognition and praise immediately from industry experts and professionals. Its PV-coupling technology, unique product positioning, and innovative features allowed it to stand out.

Easy integration. No need for additional storage inverters.

Unlike conventional DC-coupled or AC-coupled battery systems, PowerOcean DC Fit uses EcoFlow's PV-coupling technology to directly connect with existing home solar energy systems on the PV side - meaning users don't need to install additional storage inverters. In addition, because of the self-adaptive algorithm, the PowerOcean DC Fit is widely compatible with most solar inverters, so that users don't have to replace the existing ones.

Easy Expansion. Storage to suit everyone.

Beginning at 5kWh per battery pack, the PowerOcean DC Fit is expandable up to 15kWh when needed. Each battery pack has 800V high voltage to independently start single-phase or three-phase inverters, making home energy autonomy more achievable and affordable.

Easy installation. No change to the AC wiring.

Using EcoFlow's unique PV-coupling technology, the PowerOcean DC Fit connects its batteries directly with solar panels. Users can leave the AC wiring as it is and don't have to apply for an on-grid permit.

The PowerOcean DC Fit features a minimalist stack-up design with click-on battery terminals. These reduce the need for extra wiring work and guarantee ease of installation and use.

Making safety and reliability our priority

Besides the incomparably easy installation and system integration, the PowerOcean DC Fit offers an industry-leading 15-year battery warranty. This is thanks to its trusted LFP battery chemistry and a comprehensive range of active and passive safety measures, including fire-prevention and auto-heating modules.

Each battery pack is connected parallelly and equipped with the EcoFlow BMS (Battery Management System) to prevent one battery's issues from affecting other packs.

There for local customers and partners

EcoFlow is dedicated to providing professional after-sales support for both business partners and consumers. A 1v1 customer hotline and live chat will be available from 8 am to 8 pm, 5 days a week - better than the industry standard - along with prompt 24-hour email responses.

A dedicated service support team will be available to help clients and customers with queries, as well as a committed local repair and logistics centre. Alongside this, EcoFlow provides abundant training resources and partner trial programmes.

Initially inspired by users, EcoFlow began to expand its footprint into the industry of home solar battery solutions in 2023. The strategic move is in line with EcoFlow's mission and vision, which is to provide eco-friendly energy solutions for individuals and families and to build a future where everyone can care for their families and prepare for increasingly common climate disasters, aging power grids, and rising energy bills by way of reliable, safe, sustainable and smart energy solutions.

Craig Bilboe, Head of UK Business Development, Residential Storage at EcoFlow, commented, "At EcoFlow, we envision a future where everyone, irrespective of their living conditions or needs, can access reliable power solutions. The PowerOcean DC Fit is a firm stride towards it and a landmark in our mission to revolutionise home energy."

The PowerOcean DC Fit will be available early next year in the UK. Users can enquire and purchase through local installers.

Specs

Input (PV) Maximum PV input charging power 5kW (2.5kW*2) Maximum PV input bypass power per

string 15kW Maximum input voltage 1000V d.c. Operating voltage range 150V~800V d.c. Start voltage 150V Maximum PV current per string 20A Maximum operating current per string 12A Number of PV strings 2 Output Supported solar inverter type Single phase /

Three phase Output voltage range 150V~800V d.c. Maximum discharging output power to inverter 5kW (2.5kW*2) Maximum output current 20A Output current per string 12A Other specifications Operating temperature range -20?~50? Operating humidity 0~100% RH Maximum operating altitude 3000m Protection level IP65 Communication method RS485, Wi-Fi,

WAN, Bluetooth Noise level =35dB

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

