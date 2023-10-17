Lynk & Co's Exceptional Line-up and Memorable Experience at the GIMS Qatar 2023

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 14th, Lynk & Co, the global auto brand, successfully concluded its journey at the GIMS Qatar 2023. Lynk & Co showcased four outstanding car models in the exhibition area. During the auto show, Lynk & Co also held a press conference to officially announce the launch and the partnership with NBK in Qatar. Lynk & Co illuminated the Torch Doha skyline, which marks the brand's grand entrance into Qatar.

Embark on a captivating journey through the Lynk & Co experience, where each model brings a unique perceptual experience. The distinctive booth designs, diverse product lineup, and a trendsetting experiential approach that "more than a car" captured the attention of both Middle Eastern media and consumers.

Lynk & Co's exhibition area at the GIMS Qatar 2023 exudes vibrant energy, drawing inspiration from four distinct car models and creating a remarkable showcase with captivating setups and engaging interactive installations. From the cozy family vacation atmosphere of Lynk & Co 01 to the high-octane world of racing in Lynk & Co 03+, and the futuristic blend of urban aesthetics and virtual reality in Lynk & Co 05. Finally, relax in the luxurious haven of Lynk & Co 09. The exhibition area offers product information machines for customized coffee and pastries, and each model's display zone features a turntable and unique music, reflecting Lynk & Co's commitment to a novel lifestyle. The unprecedented exhibition experience from Lynk & Co has also made the media and consumers more eager for the prospects of this unique brand in the Middle East market.

Lynk & Co is driven by an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional driving experiences as part of the brand's mission to reach one million units in global sales. The brand is naturally global, open, and connected and the globalization strategy is making steady progress. In the Middle East, Lynk & Co has already established a presence in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman, and its dedication to providing top-tier experiences for consumers remains resolute as the company plans to expand into other Middle Eastern nations.

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is tailored for the new generation of urbanites valuing openness and connectivity. Beyond being a car brand, Lynk & Co represents a new paradigm in the automotive industry. Born with a global perspective and a commitment to openness, Lynk & Co aims to build a platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

