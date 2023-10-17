Atomic Clock Market Sales to Reach US$ 1048.4 million by 2033, Driven by Emerging Space Tourism Sector | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The space & military/aerospace segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global atomic clock industry, with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2033

This is due to the high precision and accuracy requirements of atomic clocks in these applications

The global atomic clock market is expected to reach US$ 531.7 million in 2023

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Total sales of atomic clocks reached US$ 494.6 million in 2022. Demand is estimated to surpass US$ 531.7 million in 2023. In the forecast period between 2023 and 2033, demand is poised to exhibit a 7.0% CAGR. Revenue is anticipated to exceed US$ 1048.4 million by the end of 2033.

The global atomic clock market is an ever-evolving sector that has experienced strong growth over the past decade. Atomic clocks are used in various applications, from satellite navigation and global communications to aerospace military sectors.

Access the Atomic Clock Market Report Sample from here!

The primary drivers of the atomic clock industry are the continuous technological advancements. The advent of miniaturization and the use of advanced materials has resulted in the development of small, more accurate, and affordable atomic clocks, which are finding applications across sectors.

The growing demand from the telecommunications and space sector for high-precision timing systems. It is also a key growth factor, with atomic clocks used for satellite communication, GPS, and deep space navigation.

The increasing importance of precise timekeeping in scientific research, particularly in astronomy and physics, drives the demand for atomic clocks. The military and defense sector is also adopting atomic clocks to improve communication, navigation, and tracking systems.

Demand for atomic clocks has significantly increased in the telecommunications and space sectors. This is mainly due to the increasing need for precise timekeeping in the field. Telecommunication networks have become more sophisticated, and global positioning systems (GPS) have become more widespread.

Accurate timing has become crucial with the rising interconnectedness of devices and information grids. Atomic clocks offer a high degree of timing precision, allowing synchronized communication and coordination between devices.

The space sector has used atomic clocks for decades to measure distance, location, and timing in space. The need for ultra-accurate measurements in space has grown, and atomic clocks have become the go-to solution. They enable navigation, tracking, and data collection of spacecraft with extreme accuracy. The global satellite market and the emerging space tourism sector also drive demand for atomic clocks.

Precise timekeeping is critical for a range of scientific applications, from studying the movements of celestial objects to measuring the effects of environmental changes on living organisms. Atomic clocks play a crucial role in providing this precision, as they can measure time with incredible accuracy by using the natural oscillation of atoms as a reference.

The importance of accurate timekeeping in scientific research has grown significantly. This is partly due to the increasing complexity of experiments and the need for precise synchronization between multiple instruments. For instance, synchronized timing is essential for measuring the exact moment when particles collide in particle accelerators.

Key Takeaways from the Atomic Clock Market Study:

During the historical period between 2018 and 2022, sales of atomic clocks had escalated at 7.9% CAGR.

CAGR. By type, the rubidium & chip-scale segment is set to witness a 6.8% CAGR over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. Based on application, the space & military/aerospace segment is projected to register at 6.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

between 2023 and 2033. The United States is estimated to account for a significant valuation of US$ 185.8 million by 2033.

by 2033. China is set to register US$ 239.4 million in 2033 in the global atomic clock market.

"Growing demand for precise timekeeping in different sectors will likely fuel the atomic clock industry demand. Key manufacturers are using advanced cooling techniques, precision optics, and better control systems for higher quality products and to entice new customers."- says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Who is winning?

Key manufacturers sought to cater to diverse customer needs by offering customized atomic clock solutions for specific applications. They are developing a range of atomic clocks suited for various industries and use cases.

Key manufacturers collaborated with academic institutions and research organizations to advance atomic clock technology, enhance its performance, and explore new applications.

Unlock insights on competition benchmarking - Buy the atomic clocks market report today!

For instance,

In February 2020, Microchip Technology Inc. unveiled a high-performance atomic clock to fulfill the demand for a tiny footprint atomic clock. Compared to earlier technologies, the new gadget offers a large temperature range, significant performance gains, and other advantages.

Microchip Technology Inc. unveiled a high-performance atomic clock to fulfill the demand for a tiny footprint atomic clock. Compared to earlier technologies, the new gadget offers a large temperature range, significant performance gains, and other advantages. In December 2019, General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems stated that NASA accomplished the installation process of its Deep Space Atomic Clock (DSAC) in early November.

Atomic Clocks Market Research Report Coverage

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2023) US$ 531.7 million Projected Market Valuation (2033) US$ 1048.4 million Value-based CAGR (2023 to 2033) 7.0 % Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Value (US$ million) Segments Covered Type

Application

Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, GCC Countries, India, China, Japan and Australia Key Companies Profiled AccuBeat ltd.

Excelitas Technologies Corp.

IQD Frequency Products Ltd.

Leonardo

Microchip Technology Inc. Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends and Pricing Analysis

Find More Valuable Insights into Atomic Clock Market Report

The research report analyzes the demand for the atomic clock industry. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both supply-side and demand factors.

As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the market has been analyzed based on type (rubidium & chip-scale, cesium, and hydrogen maser), application (space & military/aerospace, scientific & metrology research, telecom & broadcasting, and others) across various region.

Access Detailed Atomic Clocks Market Research Methodology, Request from here!

About the Industrial Automation Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The industrial automation division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials sector. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on 'green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, and supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies reference market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing - 'The Way Forward'.

About the Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Industrial Automation Domain:

In 2023, experts anticipate the global industrial furnaces market to reach a value of US$ 2.5 million and project a CAGR of 3.9%, which will lead to a valuation of US$ 3.6 million from 2023 to 2033. During the period from 2018 to 2022, the enterprise key management market recorded a CAGR of 3.6%.

In 2023, the global glass tempering systems market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 71,389.8 million. The overall demand for glass tempering systems is set to grow at a 4.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2033, ultimately reaching a total valuation of US$ 108,864.8 million by 2033.

The global Atomic Absorption Spectrometer market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 6,284.3 million by 2022 and is projected to experience a 5.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2032.

In 2018, the global spider cranes market reached a size of US$ 212.3 million. The year 2022 witnessed a 5.4% year-on-year growth in the demand for spider cranes, indicating an expansion of the market to US$ 254.3 million in 2023.

The stacker truck market is anticipated to attain a value pool of US$ 2.75 billion by 2023-end. Global demand for stacker trucks is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8% to US$ 6 billion in 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us



Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atomic-clock-market-sales-to-reach-us-1048-4-million-by-2033--driven-by-emerging-space-tourism-sector--future-market-insights-inc-301958751.html