On October 17, 2023, Ferguson plc (the "Company") filed a Definitive Proxy Statement, Definitive Additional Proxy Soliciting Material and Annual Report to Security Holders with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The filings are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov and on the SEC Filings page of the Company's website at corporate.ferguson.com.

October 17, 2023 Definitive Proxy Statement

October 17, 2023 Definitive Additional Proxy Soliciting Material

October 17, 2023 Annual Report to Security Holders

Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Company has elected to take advantage of the SEC rules that allow us to provide shareholders access to our proxy materials over the internet. Beginning on October 17, 2023, we mailed to our shareholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice of Internet Availability") containing instructions regarding how to access our Annual Report for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023 (the "2023 Annual Report") and the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Statement online. The Notice of Internet Availability contains instructions regarding how shareholders can elect to receive these proxy materials in printed form by mail or electronically by email.

The Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will take place at 3:00 p.m. GMT (10:00 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at the offices of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, 100 Bishopsgate, London, EC2P 2SR, United Kingdom.

Copies of the Notice of Internet Availability, 2023 Annual Report, Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Statement and form of proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be made available for inspection at data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The expected timetable for the AGM is set out below:

AGM TIMETABLE 2023 Record date for shareholders to attend and vote at the AGM October 4 Latest time and date for receipt of Form of Instruction (U.K. DI Holders) November 22 (3:00 p.m. GMT) Record date for holders of UK Depositary Interests ("U.K. DI Holders") to be entitled to provide voting instructions in respect of the U.K. DIs registered in their name November 22 (6:00 p.m. GMT) Latest time and date for receipt of votes by proxy (registered shareholders) November 25 (11:59 p.m. ET) November 26 (4:59 a.m. GMT) Annual General Meeting November 28 (10:00 a.m. ET 3:00 p.m. GMT)

If any of the above times and/or dates change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified by an announcement to a Regulatory Information Service.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia. For more information, please visit corporate.ferguson.comor follow us on Linkedln linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises.

