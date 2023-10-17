Critical Elements Lithium Corporation: Critical Elements Lithium Announces New High-grade Discovery within the Rose Project with Promising Grades of up to 5.62% Li2O

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the first grab sample results from the newly discovered spodumene-bearing pegmatite located approximately 8 km west of the Rose deposit (Figure 1).

The Rose Lithium-Tantalum project ("Rose or the "Project") is situated within the Rose and Rose South property blocks (Figure 1), which constitute 395 km2, or only 38% of the 1,050 km2 in the Corporation's highly prospective exploration portfolio in Québec.

Summer 2023 Initial Prospecting Results

During the summer of 2023, Critical Elements conducted a prospecting program over several areas, including the Rose, Rose South, Rose North and Nemaska belt properties. The objective of the field program was to identify new pegmatite bodies using systematic rock geochemical sampling of all pegmatite bodies in order to refine the geological interpretation of the properties and prioritize for further exploration work including drilling. A total of 866 rock samples were collected during the exploration campaign.

As reported on September 12th, 2023 (press release), several new outcrop discoveries have been identified in the Rose pegmatite swarm. To date, 4 spodumene-bearing pegmatite outcrops have been identified in this New Discovery Area. At this early stage, the exact strike length, width and orientations of these dykes is unknown, but the apparent strike length along the outcrops exceeds 400 metres. To date, the results from the initial 10 selected samples have been received. All samples are lithium-bearing and 50% of them report values over 3% Li2O with some results as high as 3.02% Li2O, 3.62% Li2O, 3.60% Li2O, 3.37% Li2O, and 5.62% Li2O. (Table 1 and Figure 2). The reader is cautioned that grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent average grades of the mineralization in the pegmatites.

Table 1: New Discovery - Selected sample results

Property Sample UTM NAD 83 ZN18 Li2O T a2O5 number Easting Northing (%) (ppm) Rose E074801 411047 5764032 3.60 67 Rose E074802 411028 5763991 2.79 191 Rose E074803 410986 5763951 3.02 207 Rose E074804 411062 5763922 2.78 116 Rose E074805 411060 5763908 1.74 285 Rose E074806 411162 5763736 5.62 53 Rose E074807 411162 5763736 2.41 217 Rose E074808 411118 5763624 3.37 92 Rose E074809 411118 5763624 3.62 158 Rose E074811 411118 5763624 0.46 57

Note: Grab samples are selective by nature and may not to represent average grades of the pegmatite

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, CEO of Critical Elements Lithium commented, "Today's results are very exciting as the exploration team is now planning a large-scale drilling program at Rose. Furthermore, with more than 395 km2 of property at Rose and Rose South, we believe that there might be potentially multiple discoveries in this highly prospective area within trucking distance to the proposed Rose concentrator."

Figure 1: Rose Lithium-Tantalum and Rose South Projects - New Discovery Location Map

Figure 2: Rose Lithium-Tantalum and Rose South Projects - New Discovery Samples Location Map

Management is currently designing a large-scale drill program with multiple rigs to test the new discoveries and potentially expand the Rose project resource. Details of this extensive program will be forthcoming in the near-term.

Quality assurance/quality control

Quality assurance and quality control procedures have been implemented to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the samples. Standards and blanks were regularly inserted into the sample stream. The samples were delivered, in secure tagged bags, directly to the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. The samples are crushed to 70% minus 2 mm, then separated and pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm. All samples are analyzed using sodium peroxide fusion ME-MS-89L, with full analysis for 52 elements. Value over 25,000 ppm Li were re-assays using Li-ICP-82b and value over 2,500 ppm Ta2O5 were re-assays using Ta-XRF10.

Qualified persons

Paul Bonneville, Eng, is the qualified persons that have reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Corporation.

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly-owned, high-purity Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,050 km2. On August 29, 2023, the Corporation announced results of a new Feasibility Study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 65.7%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$2.2B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government, received the Certificate of Authorization pursuant to section 164 of Québec's Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and the project mining lease from the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests under the Québec Mining Act.

