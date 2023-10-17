Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Jetzt in Goldaktieninvestieren: Zentralbanken horten höchste Goldbestände seit 20 Jahren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YHXY | ISIN: US1321521098 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
16.10.23
22:00 Uhr
59,42 US-Dollar
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAMBRIDGE BANCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAMBRIDGE BANCORP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.10.2023 | 13:00
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results and Declares Dividend

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) (the "Company"), the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company (the "Bank"), today announced unaudited net income of $6.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $571,000, or 8.0%, as compared to net income of $7.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 . Diluted earnings per share were $0.83 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing an 8.8% decrease as compared to $0.91 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 .

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, unaudited net income was $26.1 million, representing a decrease of $15.5 million, or 37.3%, as compared to net income of $41.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $3.32 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, representing a 43.7% decrease as compared to diluted earnings per share of $5.90 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Operating net income, which excludes non-operating items, namely merger related charges and as detailed in the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") to non-GAAP reconciliations within this release, was $9.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $575,000, or 6.0%, as compared to operating net income of $9.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 . Operating diluted earnings per share were $1.15 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing a decrease of $0.08, or 6.5%, as compared to operating diluted earnings per share of $1.23 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 .

Operating net income was $31.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $10.1 million, or 24.3%, as compared to operating net income of $41.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Operating diluted earnings per share were $4.00 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, representing a decrease of $1.89, or 32.1%, as compared to operating diluted earnings per share of $5.89 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Merger with Eastern Bankshares, Inc.

On September 19, 2023, the Company and Eastern Bankshares, Inc. ("Eastern") announced that they have entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") pursuant to which the Company will merge with and into Eastern in an all-stock transaction (the "Eastern merger") that is anticipated to close during the first quarter of 2024. The Eastern merger is subject to regulatory approval, approval by the Company's and Eastern's shareholders, and the completion of other customary closing conditions. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, each share of the Company's common stock will be exchanged for 4.956 shares of Eastern common stock and Denis K. Sheahan will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Eastern Bank.

"We are pleased to announce our plans to merge with Eastern Bank given our shared focus on delivering exceptional service to clients and the opportunity this combination brings for the employees and shareholders of both companies," said Mr. Sheahan.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Financial performance ratios for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were as follows:
    • Return on Average Assets ("ROA") of 0.48% and Operating ROA of 0.66%.
    • Return on Average Equity of 4.93% and Operating Return on Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity ("ROTCE") of 7.88%.
  • Deposits, excluding wholesale funds, remained flat and totaled $4.08 billion at September 30, 2023 as compared to $4.09 billion at June 30, 2023 .
  • Asset quality at September 30, 2023 remained excellent with ratios of non-performing loans to total loans and non-performing assets to total assets at 0.19% and 0.14%, respectively.
  • The common equity to assets ratio increased to 9.65% at September 30, 2023 from 9.60% at June 30, 2023 . The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased to 8.45% at September 30, 2023 from 8.41% at June 30, 2023 .
  • Available sources of liquidity at September 30, 2023 totaled approximately $2.6 billion . This is approximately two times the amount of uninsured deposits at September 30, 2023 .

Balance Sheet

Total assets decreased by $37.6 million, or 0.7%, from $5.49 billion at June 30, 2023 to $5.45 billion at September 30, 2023.

Total loans were flat and totaled $4.03 billion for both June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023.

  • Residential real estate loans increased by $10.3 million, from $1.62 billion at June 30, 2023 to $1.63 billion at September 30, 2023 .
  • Commercial real estate loans increased by $6.3 million, to $1.92 billion at September 30, 2023 .
  • Home equity loans decreased by $2.6 million, from $96.0 million at June 30, 2023 to $93.4 million at September 30, 2023 .
  • Commercial and industrial loans decreased by $11.6 million, or 3.2%, from $367.4 million at June 30, 2023 to $355.8 million at September 30, 2023, primarily due to paydowns within the asset-backed loan portfolio, partially offset by growth in the Innovation Banking loan portfolio.

The Company's total investment securities portfolio decreased by $34.9 million, or 3.0%, from $1.15 billion at June 30, 2023 to $1.12 billion at September 30, 2023, primarily due to paydowns during the period.

Total deposits, inclusive of wholesale deposits, increased by $123.3 million, or 2.8%, to $4.57 billion at September 30, 2023, as compared to $4.44 billion at June 30, 2023, primarily due to higher wholesale deposit balances combined with higher certificates of deposit and higher money market balances. At September 30, 2023, excluding wholesale deposits, total deposits stood at $4.08 billion and remained flat as compared to June 30, 2023 .

  • Certificates of deposit totaled $828.4 million at September 30, 2023, representing an increase of $191.0 million, or 30.0%, from $637.3 million at June 30, 2023, primarily driven by higher wholesale deposit balances. Total wholesale certificates of deposit, which are included within certificates of deposit, were $483.3 million and $356.3 million at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.
  • The cost of total deposits was 2.09% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to 1.78% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 . The cost of total deposits excluding wholesale deposits was 1.74% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to 1.52% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 . At September 30, 2023, the spot cost of non-wholesale deposits was 1.82%, as compared to 1.66% at June 30, 2023 .

Borrowings totaled $233.9 million at September 30, 2023, representing a $175.0 million decrease from $408.9 million at June 30, 2023, as the Company utilized lower cost funding sources during the quarter.

Net Interest and Dividend Income

Net interest and dividend income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased by $1.1 million, or 3.7%, to $28.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, from $29.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 . This was primarily due to higher cost of funds, partially offset by an increase in higher yields on earning assets.

The Company's net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased by eight basis points to 2.18% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to 2.26% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as a result of higher funding costs.

Net interest and dividend income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased by $9.7 million, or 9.5%, to $92.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, from $102.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. This was primarily due to higher cost of funds, partially offset by an increase in average earning assets and higher yields on earning assets.

The Company's net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased by 49 basis points to 2.36% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to 2.85% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

In order to provide greater disclosure of the impact of loan related merger accounting, a reconciliation of the Company's net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, to an adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, is shown below. Excluding the impact of merger related loan accretion, the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was 2.13%, representing an eight basis point decrease from the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 2.21% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 .



Three Months Ended




September 30, 2023




Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expenses



Rate
Earned/
Paid




(dollars in thousands)


Total interest-earning assets (GAAP)


$

5,219,071








Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)





$

28,642





Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)









2.18

%

Less: Accretion of loan fair value adjustments (GAAP)






(649)




-0.05

%

Adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP)


$

5,219,071



$

27,993




2.13

%

Excluding the impact of merger related loan accretion, the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was 2.31%, representing a 49 basis point decrease from the adjusted net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, of 2.80% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.



Nine Months Ended




September 30, 2023




Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expenses



Rate
Earned/
Paid




(dollars in thousands)


Total interest-earning assets (GAAP)


$

5,264,539








Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)





$

92,749





Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)









2.36

%

Less: Accretion of loan fair value adjustments (GAAP)






(1,961)




-0.05

%

Adjusted net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP)


$

5,264,539



$

90,788




2.31

%

Provision for (Release of) Credit Losses

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $195,000, as compared to a provision for credit losses of $80,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 .

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $335,000, as compared to a $200,000 provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income increased by $520,000, or 5.2%, to $10.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $10.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 . This change was primarily the result of higher wealth management revenue and higher loan related derivative income. Noninterest income was 26.9% of total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

  • Wealth management revenue increased by $437,000, or 5.4%, to $8.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $8.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to the seasonal impact of $413,000 in tax preparation fees recognized for the quarter. Wealth Management Assets under Management and Administration were $4.27 billion at September 30, 2023, a decrease of $90.9 million, or 2.1%, from $4.36 billion at June 30, 2023, primarily due to decline in the equity and bond markets, partially offset by net client asset inflows.
  • Loan related derivative income increased by $65,000, to $58,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to a loss of $7,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily as a result of higher volume of loan related derivative transactions.

Total noninterest income decreased by $1.7 million, or 5.0%, to $31.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $32.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. This change was primarily the result of lower bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income, lower wealth management revenue, and lower other income, partially offset by higher deposit account fees. Noninterest income was 25.2% of total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

  • BOLI income decreased by $1.1 million, or 65.6%, to $576,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $1.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to a gain related to a death benefit claim and a policy surrender that occurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, while no such benefit claims or policy surrenders occurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 .
  • Wealth management revenue decreased by $409,000, or 1.6%, to $24.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $24.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to the effect of lower wealth management assets in the first half of 2023 as compared to the comparative period in 2022. Wealth Management Assets under Management and Administration were $4.3 billion at September 30, 2023, an increase of $208.6 million, or 5.1%, from $4.1 billion at December 31, 2022, primarily due to positive returns in the equity markets.
  • Other income decreased by $448,000, or 18.8%, to $1.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $2.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to lower income associated with success fees of Innovation Banking loans recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022 .
  • Deposit account fees increased by $520,000, or 25.0%, to $2.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to increased fee revenue from commercial deposit sweep products as a result of higher interest rates.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense decreased by $696,000, or 2.3%, to $29.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $30.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. During the three months ended September 30, 2023, there was a decrease in non-operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in salary and benefits expense, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 .

  • Non-operating expense decreased by $924,000, to $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, from $3.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 . The Company recorded $2.6 million of merger related expenses associated with the Eastern merger during the three months ended September 30, 2023 . The Company recorded $3.5 million for the Northmark Bank ("Northmark") merger ("Northmark merger") related expenses associated with the systems conversion that occurred during the second quarter of 2023.
  • Salary and employee benefits expense increased by $288,000, or 1.7%, to $17.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, from $17.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to higher variable based compensation expense for the period.

Total noninterest expense increased by $9.8 million, or 12.5%, to $88.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $78.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily driven by an increase in non-operating expenses, salary and benefits expense, FDIC insurance expense, and marketing expenses as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Non-operating expense increased by $6.1 million to $6.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, from $396,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to merger expenses associated with the Eastern and Northmark mergers.
  • Salary and employee benefits expense increased by $1.0 million, or 1.9%, to $52.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, from $51.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to higher overall staffing levels associated with the Northmark merger, normal merit increases, and increases in employee benefit costs, partially offset by savings from a reduction in head count during the year.
  • Marketing expense increased by $446,000, or 38.0%, to $1.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, from $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to increased deposit campaigns during the period.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans totaled $7.8 million, or 0.19% of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2023, consistent with the level seen at June 30, 2023 . The allowance for credit losses was $38.2 million, or 0.95% of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2023, as compared to $38.1 million, or 0.95% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2023 .

The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $74,000, or 0.01% of total loans (annualized), for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $12,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the three months ended June 30, 2023 .

The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $80,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to net loan recoveries of $37,000, or 0.00% of total loans (annualized), for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The following table shows additional and historical information regarding non-performing assets and early-stage delinquency (30-89 days delinquent):



Non-performing Assets




September 30, 2023



June 30, 2023



December 31, 2022


September 30, 2022




(dollars in thousands)


Non-performing assets


$

7,778



$

7,199



$

6,542


$

6,383


Non-performing loans/total loans



0.19

%



0.18

%



0.16

%


0.18

%

Non-performing assets/total assets



0.14

%



0.13

%



0.12

%


0.12

%



Additional Asset Quality Indicators




September 30, 2023



June 30, 2023



December 31, 2022


September 30, 2022














Delinquent loans 30-89 days past due/total loans



0.58

%



0.51

%



0.36

%


0.38

%

Quarterly net recoveries (charge-offs)/total loans
(annualized)



(0.01)

%



(0.00)

%



0.00

%


0.00

%

Year to date net recoveries (charge-offs)/total loans



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%


0.00

%

Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans



491.05

%



528.86

%



577.41

%


544.38

%

Allowance for credit losses/total loans



0.95

%



0.95

%



0.93

%


0.96

%

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 30.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing an increase of 25.0%, as compared to an effective tax rate of 24.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to the impact of non-deductible merger related expenses recorded during the period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company's effective tax rate was 26.1%, as compared to 26.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Dividend and Capital

On October 16, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share, which is payable on November 16, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 2, 2023 . The Company did not repurchase any shares under its previously announced share repurchase program during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The Company's common equity to assets ratio increased to 9.65% at September 30, 2023, from 9.60% at June 30, 2023 . The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets increased to 8.45% at September 30, 2023 from 8.41% at June 30, 2023 .

Book value per share at September 30, 2023 decreased to $67.04 from $67.17 at June 30, 2023 . Tangible book value per share at September 30, 2023 decreased to $57.96 from $58.05 at June 30, 2023 .

Supplemental Earnings Release Information:
For additional details on the Company's loan portfolio, Click here to download

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts . Cambridge Trust Company is a 133-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $5.45 billion in assets at September 30, 2023, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.3 billion in client assets under management and administration at September 30, 2023. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire .

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim and annual consolidated financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is posted in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.cambridgetrust.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements about the Company and its industry involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, and the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the failure to complete the proposed merger of the Company and the Bank with Eastern, imposition of adverse regulatory conditions in connection with regulatory approval of the Eastern merger, disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the Eastern merger, the inability to realize expected cost savings or to implement integration plans and other adverse consequences associated with the Eastern merger; the businesses of Cambridge Bancorp and Northmark may not be combined successfully, or such combination may take longer to accomplish than expected; the cost savings from the Northmark merger may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the Northmark merger, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; changes to interest rates; the ability to control costs and expenses; the current global economic uncertainty and economic conditions being less favorable than expected; disruptions to the credit and financial markets; changes in the Company's accounting policies or in accounting standards; weakness in the real estate market; legislative, regulatory, or accounting changes that adversely affect the Company's business and/or competitive position; the Dodd-Frank Act's consumer protection regulations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on consumer confidence and global and regional economies and economic activity; a prolonged resurgence in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic due to variants and mutations of the virus; disruptions in the Company's ability to access the capital markets; effects of changes in amounts of deposits on the Company's funding costs and net interest margin; changes in non-performing assets; future provisions for credit losses; and other factors that are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year end December 31, 2022, which the Company filed on March 16, 2023 . The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. This information includes operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share, tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity ratio, operating return on average assets, operating return on tangible common equity, and operating efficiency ratio.

Operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share exclude items that management believes are unrelated to its core banking business such as merger and acquisition expenses, gain (loss) on disposition of investment securities, and other items. The Company's management uses operating net income and operating diluted earnings per share to measure the strength of the Company's core banking business and to identify trends that may to some extent be obscured by such excluded gains or losses.

Management also supplements its evaluation of financial performance with an analysis of tangible book value per share (which is computed by dividing shareholders' equity less goodwill and acquisition related intangible assets, or "tangible common equity," by common shares outstanding), the tangible common equity ratio (which is computed by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets, defined as total assets less goodwill and acquisition related intangibles), return on average assets and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis, and the operating efficiency ratio (which is computed by dividing noninterest expense adjusted for non-operating expenses and total revenue adjusted for gain/(loss) on disposition of investment securities). The Company has included information on these non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tool used by management. As a result of merger and acquisition activity, the Company has recognized goodwill and other intangible assets in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Excluding the impact of goodwill and other intangibles in measuring asset and capital values for the ratios provided, along with other bank standard capital ratios, provides a framework to compare the capital adequacy of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry.

These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results and other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. An item which management deems to be non-operating and excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP performance measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented under "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

CONTACT:
Cambridge Bancorp
Joseph P. Sapienza
Interim Chief Financial Officer
617-520-5520

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

QUARTERLY UNAUDITED RESULTS




Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended




September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,




2023



2023



2022



2023



2022




(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Interest and Dividend Income


$

55,698



$

54,144



$

40,272



$

161,584



$

110,449


Interest Expense



27,051




24,383




3,994




68,928




8,121


Net Interest and Dividend Income



28,647




29,761




36,278




92,656




102,328


Provision for (Release of) Credit Losses



195




80




612




335




200


Noninterest Income



10,549




10,029




10,443




31,293




32,946


Noninterest Expense



29,649




30,345




26,341




88,322




78,513


Income Before Income Taxes



9,352




9,365




19,768




35,292




56,561


Income Tax Expense



2,808




2,250




5,152




9,217




14,971


Net Income


$

6,544



$

7,115



$

14,616



$

26,075



$

41,590


















Operating Net Income*


$

9,055



$

9,630



$

14,728



$

31,407



$

41,464


















Data Per Common Share:
















Basic Earnings Per Share


$

0.83



$

0.91



$

2.09



$

3.33



$

5.94


Diluted Earnings Per Share



0.83




0.91




2.07




3.32




5.90


Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share*



1.15




1.23




2.09




4.00




5.89


Dividends Declared Per Share



0.67




0.67




0.64




2.01




1.92


















Average Common Shares Outstanding:
















Basic



7,840,197




7,837,708




6,971,583




7,825,195




6,961,833


Diluted



7,862,584




7,854,955




7,018,832




7,848,061




7,010,197


















Selected Performance Ratios:
















Net Interest Margin, FTE



2.18

%



2.26

%



2.95

%



2.36

%



2.85

%

Adjusted Net Interest Margin, FTE



2.13

%



2.21

%



2.93

%



2.31

%



2.80

%

Cost of Funds



2.06

%



1.86

%



0.32

%



1.75

%



0.23

%

Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities



2.87

%



2.62

%



0.51

%



2.50

%



0.35

%

Cost of Deposits



2.09

%



1.78

%



0.26

%



1.74

%



0.20

%

Cost of Deposits excluding Wholesale Deposits



1.74

%



1.52

%



0.24

%



1.42

%



0.19

%

Return on Average Assets



0.48

%



0.52

%



1.14

%



0.63

%



1.11

%

Return on Average Equity



4.93

%



5.43

%



13.02

%



6.65

%



12.65

%

Efficiency Ratio*



75.64

%



76.26

%



56.38

%



71.26

%



58.04

%

Operating Return on Average Assets*



0.66

%



0.70

%



1.15

%



0.76

%



1.10

%

Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity*



7.88

%



8.51

%



14.94

%



9.28

%



14.39

%

Operating Efficiency Ratio*



69.09

%



67.49

%



56.06

%



66.03

%



58.25

%



















September 30,



June 30,



December 31,



September 30,







2023



2023



2022



2022







(dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Total Assets


$

5,452,030



$

5,489,622



$

5,559,737



$

5,143,359





Total Loans


$

4,027,967



$

4,025,226




4,062,856



$

3,628,608





Total Deposits


$

4,565,926



$

4,442,590




4,815,376



$

4,281,422





Allowance for Credit Losses


$

38,194



$

38,073




37,774



$

34,748





Allowance to Total Loans



0.95

%



0.95

%



0.93

%



0.96

%




Non-Performing Loans


$

7,778



$

7,199



$

6,542



$

6,383





Non-Performing Loans/Total Loans



0.19

%



0.18

%



0.16

%



0.18

%




QTD Net Recoveries (Charge-offs) to Total Loans
(annualized)



(0.01)

%



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%




Tangible Common Equity Ratio*



8.45

%



8.41

%



8.12

%



7.70

%




Book Value Per Share


$

67.04



$

67.17



$

66.38



$

63.69





Tangible Book Value Per Share*


$

57.96



$

58.05



$

57.15



$

55.95





Wealth Management AUM


$

4,010,956



$

4,099,169




3,875,747



$

3,663,034





Wealth Management AUM & AUA


$

4,268,394



$

4,359,335




4,059,819



$

3,837,035





* See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations








.








CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




September 30, 2023



June 30, 2023



December 31, 2022




(dollars in thousands, except share information)


Assets










Cash and cash equivalents


$

25,353



$

33,398



$

30,719


Investment securities










Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $167,903, $172,568,
and $182,027, respectively)



136,253




144,306




153,416


Held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $784,636, $839,025,
and $885,586, respectively)



980,591




1,007,471




1,051,997


Total investment securities



1,116,844




1,151,777




1,205,413












Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value



614




-




-


Loans










Residential mortgage



1,627,460




1,617,194




1,648,838


Commercial mortgage



1,922,455




1,916,159




1,914,423


Home equity



93,364




95,975




111,351


Commercial and industrial



355,796




367,403




350,650


Consumer



28,892




28,495




37,594


Total loans



4,027,967




4,025,226




4,062,856


Less: allowance for credit losses on loans



(38,194)




(38,073)




(37,774)


Net loans



3,989,773




3,987,153




4,025,082


Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston Stock, at cost



12,321




20,247




6,264


Bank owned life insurance



35,063




34,866




34,484


Banking premises and equipment, net



22,297




22,654




23,297


Right-of-use asset operating leases



22,095




23,111




25,098


Deferred income taxes, net



16,495




15,841




17,990


Accrued interest receivable



15,255




14,573




14,118


Goodwill



64,539




64,539




64,539


Merger-related intangibles, net



6,773




6,996




7,443


Other assets



124,608




114,467




105,290


Total assets


$

5,452,030



$

5,489,622



$

5,559,737


Liabilities










Deposits










Demand


$

1,036,849



$

1,059,563



$

1,366,395


Interest-bearing checking



1,134,270




1,171,164




908,961


Money market



1,005,820




981,304




1,162,773


Savings



560,597




593,210




790,628


Certificates of deposit



828,390




637,349




586,619


Total deposits



4,565,926




4,442,590




4,815,376


Borrowings



233,905




408,926




105,212


Operating lease liabilities



24,196




25,376




27,413


Other liabilities



101,972




85,726




94,184


Total liabilities



4,925,999




4,962,618




5,042,185


Shareholders' Equity










Common stock, par value $1.00; Authorized: 10,000,000 shares;
Outstanding: 7,846,041 shares, 7,845,868 shares, and 7,796,440
shares, respectively



7,846




7,846




7,796


Additional paid-in capital



294,025




293,500




293,186


Retained earnings



247,714




246,428




237,369


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(23,554)




(20,770)




(20,799)


Total shareholders' equity



526,031




527,004




517,552


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

5,452,030



$

5,489,622



$

5,559,737


CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




Three Months Ended




Nine Months Ended




September 30,



June 30,



September 30,




September 30,



September 30,




2023



2023



2022




2023



2022




(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Interest and dividend income

















Interest on taxable loans


$

49,535



$

47,731



$

34,056




$

142,599



$

92,695


Interest on tax-exempt loans



398




382




367





1,156




1,071


Interest on taxable investment securities



4,837




4,957




5,101





14,844




14,501


Interest on tax-exempt investment securities



541




570




601





1,696




1,882


Dividends on FHLB of Boston stock



254




340




106





666




163


Interest on overnight investments



133




164




41





623




137


Total interest and dividend income



55,698




54,144




40,272





161,584




110,449


Interest expense

















Interest on deposits



24,164




20,040




2,846





60,148




6,586


Interest on borrowed funds



2,887




4,343




1,148





8,780




1,535


Total interest expense



27,051




24,383




3,994





68,928




8,121


Net interest and dividend income



28,647




29,761




36,278





92,656




102,328


Provision for (Release of) credit losses



195




80




612





335




200


Net interest and dividend income after provision
for (release of) credit losses



28,452




29,681




35,666





92,321




102,128


Noninterest income

















Wealth management revenue



8,513




8,076




8,239





24,526




24,935


Deposit account fees



852




878




841





2,599




2,079


ATM/Debit card income



403




414




413





1,328




1,219


Bank owned life insurance income



197




192




144





576




1,674


Gain on loans sold, net



27




-




-





40




98


Loan related derivative income (loss)



58




(7)




213





285




554


Other income



499




476




593





1,939




2,387


Total noninterest income



10,549




10,029




10,443





31,293




32,946


Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits



17,272




16,984




17,341





52,744




51,780


Occupancy and equipment



3,602




3,571




3,511





10,920




10,666


Data processing



2,485




2,602




2,592





7,728




7,838


Professional services



1,089




863




749





3,075




2,883


Marketing



535




658




731





1,619




1,173


FDIC insurance



770




768




453





1,917




1,380


Non-operating expenses



2,567




3,491




150





6,482




396


Other expenses



1,329




1,408




814





3,837




2,397


Total noninterest expense



29,649




30,345




26,341





88,322




78,513


Income before income taxes



9,352




9,365




19,768





35,292




56,561


Income tax expense



2,808




2,250




5,152





9,217




14,971


Net income


$

6,544



$

7,115



$

14,616




$

26,075



$

41,590


Share data:

















Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



7,840,197




7,837,708




6,971,583





7,825,195




6,961,833


Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



7,862,584




7,854,955




7,018,832





7,848,061




7,010,197


Basic earnings per share


$

0.83



$

0.91



$

2.09




$

3.33



$

5.94


Diluted earnings per share


$

0.83



$

0.91



$

2.07




$

3.32



$

5.90


CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS




Three Months Ended




September 30, 2023



June 30, 2023



September 30, 2022




Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expenses (1)



Rate
Earned/
Paid (1)



Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expenses (1)



Rate
Earned/
Paid (1)



Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expenses (1)



Rate
Earned/
Paid (1)




(dollars in thousands)


ASSETS




























Interest-earning assets




























Loans (2)




























Taxable


$

3,967,048



$

49,535




4.95

%


$

3,978,078



$

47,731




4.81

%


$

3,537,808



$

34,056




3.82

%

Tax-exempt



53,012




503




3.76




51,359




484




3.78




48,235




464




3.82


Securities available for
sale (3)




























Taxable



170,451




682




1.59




175,361




693




1.59




191,050




677




1.41


Securities held to maturity




























Taxable



907,447




4,155




1.82




927,768




4,264




1.84




994,790




4,424




1.76


Tax-exempt



87,961




685




3.09




93,420




721




3.10




97,618




760




3.09


Cash and cash equivalents



33,152




133




1.59




37,391




164




1.76




25,095




41




0.65


Total interest-earning
assets (4)



5,219,071




55,693




4.23

%



5,263,377




54,057




4.12

%



4,894,596




40,422




3.28

%

Non-interest-earning
assets



279,306










270,384










237,087








Allowance for credit losses



(38,044)










(38,099)










(34,517)








Total assets


$

5,460,333









$

5,495,662









$

5,097,166








LIABILITIES AND
SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY




























Interest-bearing deposits




























Checking accounts


$

1,166,179



$

5,694




1.94

%


$

1,150,334



$

4,985




1.74

%


$

701,729



$

141




0.08

%

Savings accounts



584,638




1,532




1.04




624,749




1,469




0.94




887,404




385




0.17


Money market accounts



986,619




8,088




3.25




970,828




7,292




3.01




1,184,081




2,003




0.67


Certificates of deposit



771,237




8,850




4.55




633,722




6,294




3.98




157,622




317




0.80


Total interest-bearing
deposits



3,508,673




24,164




2.73




3,379,633




20,040




2.38




2,930,836




2,846




0.39


Other borrowed funds



229,005




2,887




5.00




346,755




4,343




5.02




190,543




1,148




2.39


Total interest-bearing
liabilities



3,737,678




27,051




2.87

%



3,726,388




24,383




2.62

%



3,121,379




3,994




0.51

%

Non-interest-bearing
liabilities




























Demand deposits



1,078,554










1,138,259










1,429,649








Other liabilities



117,042










105,249










100,651








Total liabilities



4,933,274










4,969,896










4,651,679








Shareholders' equity



527,059










525,766










445,487








Total liabilities &
shareholders'
equity


$

5,460,333









$

5,495,662









$

5,097,166








Net interest income on a
fully taxable equivalent
basis






28,642










29,674










36,428





Less taxable equivalent
adjustment






(249)










(253)










(256)





Net interest income





$

28,393









$

29,421









$

36,172





Net interest spread (5)









1.36

%









1.49

%









2.77

%

Net interest margin (6)









2.18

%









2.26

%









2.95

%



(1)

Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21% in 2023 and 2022.

(2)

Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding.

(3)

Average balances of securities available for sale calculated utilizing amortized cost.

(4)

Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance is excluded from interest-earning assets and associated dividend income is excluded from interest income.

(5)

Net interest spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets, inclusive of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022, and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(6)

Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022.

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

MARGIN & YIELD ANALYSIS




Nine Months Ended




September 30, 2023



September 30, 2022




Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expenses(1)



Rate
Earned/
Paid (1)



Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expenses (1)



Rate
Earned/
Paid (1)




(dollars in thousands)


ASSETS



















Interest-earning assets



















Loans (2)



















Taxable


$

3,977,097



$

142,599




4.79

%


$

3,421,389



$

92,695




3.62

%

Tax-exempt



51,807




1,463




3.78




47,241




1,356




3.84


Securities available for sale (3)



















Taxable



175,404




2,089




1.59




197,698




1,998




1.35


Securities held to maturity



















Taxable



927,667




12,755




1.84




981,692




12,503




1.70


Tax-exempt



92,171




2,147




3.11




101,135




2,383




3.15


Cash and cash equivalents



40,393




624




2.07




73,306




137




0.25


Total interest-earning assets (4)



5,264,539




161,677




4.11

%



4,822,461




111,072




3.08

%

Non-interest-earning assets



272,826










236,034








Allowance for credit losses



(37,976)










(34,554)








Total assets


$

5,499,389









$

5,023,941








LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY



















Interest-bearing deposits



















Checking accounts


$

1,066,566



$

12,705




1.59

%


$

736,257



$

234




0.04

%

Savings accounts



659,518




4,358




0.88




903,333




744




0.11


Money market accounts



1,028,602




21,841




2.84




1,191,414




5,104




0.57


Certificates of deposit



699,489




21,244




4.06




143,648




504




0.47


Total interest-bearing deposits



3,454,175




60,148




2.33

%



2,974,652




6,586




0.30

%

Other borrowed funds



238,093




8,780




4.93




88,520




1,535




2.32


Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,692,268




68,928




2.50

%



3,063,172




8,121




0.35

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities



















Demand deposits



1,168,468










1,423,808








Other liabilities



114,376










97,350








Total liabilities



4,975,112










4,584,330








Shareholders' equity



524,277










439,611








Total liabilities & shareholders' equity


$

5,499,389









$

5,023,941








Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent
basis






92,749










102,951





Less taxable equivalent adjustment






(759)










(786)





Net interest income





$

91,990









$

102,165





Net interest spread (5)









1.61

%









2.72

%

Net interest margin (6)









2.36

%









2.85

%



(1)

Annualized on a fully taxable equivalent basis calculated using a federal tax rate of 21% in 2023 and 2022.

(2)

Nonaccrual loans are included in average amounts outstanding.

(3)

Average balances of securities available for sale calculated utilizing amortized cost.

(4)

Federal Home Loan Bank stock balance is excluded from interest-earning assets and associated dividend income is excluded from interest income.

(5)

Net interest spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022, and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(6)

Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis as a percentage of average interest-earning assets, inclusive of PPP loans outstanding during 2023 and 2022.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (dollars in thousands except per share data)

Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Company believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor's proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Company. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended


Operating Net Income / Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share


September 30,



June 30,




September 30,



September 30,



September 30,




2023



2023




2022



2023



2022




(dollars in thousands, except share data)



















Net Income (a GAAP measure)


$

6,544



$

7,115




$

14,616



$

26,075



$

41,590


Less: Death benefits on bank owned life insurance
("BOLI") and policy surrender



-




-





-




-




(1,157)


Add: Mergers and contractual termination expenses (1)



2,567




3,491





150




6,482




396


Less: Tax effect of BOLI surrender



-




-





-




-




736


Less: Tax effect of non-operating expenses (2)

'


(56)




(976)





(38)




(1,150)




(101)


Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)


$

9,055



$

9,630




$

14,728



$

31,407



$

41,464


Less: Dividends and Undistributed Earnings
Allocated to Participating Securities (a non-GAAP
measure)



(7)




(3)





(74)




(26)




(206)


Operating Net Income Applicable to Common
Shareholders (a non-GAAP measure)


$

9,048



$

9,627




$

14,654



$

31,381



$

41,258


Weighted Average Diluted Shares



7,862,584




7,854,955





7,018,832




7,848,061




7,010,197


Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share
(a non-GAAP measure)


$

1.15



$

1.23




$

2.09



$

4.00



$

5.89




(1)

The Company recorded merger expenses of $2.6 million associated with the Eastern merger for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and $3.6 million of merger expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 associated with the Northmark merger.

(2)

The net tax benefit associated with non-operating items is determined by assessing whether each non-operating item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying the Company's combined marginal tax rate to only those items included in net taxable income.



September 30, 2023



June 30, 2023



December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022




(dollars in thousands)


Tangible Common Equity:













Shareholders' equity (GAAP)


$

526,031



$

527,004



$

517,552



$

446,290


Less: Goodwill and acquisition related intangibles (GAAP)



(71,312)




(71,535)




(71,982)




(54,258)


Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)


$

454,719



$

455,469



$

445,570



$

392,032


Total assets (GAAP)


$

5,452,030



$

5,489,622



$

5,559,737



$

5,143,359


Less: Goodwill and acquisition related intangibles (GAAP)



(71,312)




(71,535)




(71,982)




(54,258)


Tangible assets (a non-GAAP measure)


$

5,380,718



$

5,418,087



$

5,487,755



$

5,089,101


Tangible Common Equity Ratio (a non-GAAP
measure)



8.45

%



8.41

%



8.12

%



7.70

%














Tangible Book Value Per Share:













Tangible Common Equity (a non-GAAP measure)


$

454,719



$

455,469



$

445,570



$

392,032


Common shares outstanding



7,846,041




7,845,868




7,796,440




7,007,113


Tangible Book Value Per Share (a non-GAAP measure)


$

57.96



$

58.05



$

57.15



$

55.95




Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended




September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,




2023



2023



2022



2023



2022




(dollars in thousands)


Efficiency Ratio: (1)
















Noninterest expense


$

29,649



$

30,345



$

26,341



$

88,322



$

78,513


Net interest and dividend income


$

28,647



$

29,761



$

36,278



$

92,656



$

102,328


Total noninterest income



10,549




10,029




10,443




31,293




32,946


Total revenue


$

39,196



$

39,790



$

46,721



$

123,949



$

135,274


Efficiency Ratio



75.64

%



76.26

%



56.38

%



71.26

%



58.04

%

















Operating Efficiency Ratio: (2)
















Noninterest expense


$

29,649



$

30,345



$

26,341



$

88,322



$

78,513


Mergers and contractual termination expenses
(Pretax)



(2,567)




(3,491)




(150)




(6,482)




(396)


Operating expense (a non-GAAP measure)


$

27,082



$

26,854



$

26,191



$

81,840



$

78,117


















Total revenue


$

39,196



$

39,790



$

46,721



$

123,949



$

135,274


Death benefit on bank owned life insurance
( " BOLI " ) and policy surrender (Pretax)



-




-




-




-




(1,157)


Operating revenue (a non-GAAP measure)


$

39,196



$

39,790



$

46,721



$

123,949



$

134,117


Operating Efficiency Ratio (a non-GAAP measure)



69.09

%



67.49

%



56.06

%



66.03

%



58.25

%



















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended




September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,




2023



2023



2022



2023



2022




(dollars in thousands)


Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity: (3)
















Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)


$

9,055



$

9,630



$

14,728



$

31,407



$

41,464


Average common equity


$

527,059



$

525,766



$

445,487



$

524,277



$

439,611


Average goodwill and merger related intangibles



(71,432)




(71,646)




(54,304)




(71,650)




(54,394)


Average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP
measure)


$

455,627



$

454,120



$

391,183



$

452,627



$

385,217


Operating Return on Tangible Common Equity (a
non-GAAP measure)



7.88

%



8.51

%



14.94

%



9.28

%



14.39

%

















Operating Return on Average Assets: (4)
















Operating Net Income (a non-GAAP measure)


$

9,055



$

9,630



$

14,728



$

31,407



$

41,464


Average assets


$

5,460,333



$

5,495,662



$

5,097,166



$

5,499,389



$

5,023,941


Operating Return on Average Assets (a non-GAAP
measure)



0.66

%



0.70

%



1.15

%



0.76

%


1.10 %




(1)

The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest and dividend income and noninterest income.

(2)

Operating efficiency ratio represents operating expense as a percentage of total revenue.

(3)

Operating return on tangible common equity represents operating net income as a percentage of average tangible common equity.

(4)

Operating return on average assets represents operating net income as a percentage of average assets.

SOURCE Cambridge Bancorp

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.