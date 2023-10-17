The Hotel Presidente InterContinental Guadalajara Offers its Facilities for Corporate Events

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Experience the perfect blend of tradition and modernity, and make the next corporate event an unforgettable success in Guadalajara.

Guadalajara, the vibrant and culturally rich city in the heart of Mexico, has been making waves as the premier destination for corporate events. Known for its blend of modernity and tradition, exceptional event venues, and warm hospitality, Guadalajara has become a top choice for businesses seeking a unique and inspiring location for their conferences, meetings, and conventions.

With its world-class infrastructure and dynamic business environment, Guadalajara has recently witnessed a surge in corporate events, drawing the attention of organizations from around the world. Here are some key factors contributing to Guadalajara's growing prominence as a corporate events hub:

1. Unparalleled Venues

This city boasts a diverse array of cutting-edge event venues, ranging from convention centers to luxury hotels and historic haciendas. The city's offerings can accommodate events of all sizes, from intimate gatherings to large-scale conferences, including terrace for events in Guadalajara.

2. Cultural Riches

Guadalajara's rich cultural heritage adds a unique dimension to corporate events. Attendees can experience the city's traditional Mexican charm, including mariachi music, folklore, and delectable cuisine.

3. Connectivity

Guadalajara is easily accessible from major cities in North America, with an international airport offering direct flights from several major U.S. cities, making it convenient for attendees to reach the city.

4. Business-Friendly Environment

As one of Mexico's economic powerhouses, Guadalajara offers a thriving business environment. It is home to a significant number of multinational corporations and tech startups, which makes it an ideal destination for corporate networking and collaboration.

5. Event Support

The city is well-equipped with event planners, catering services, and technical support, ensuring that corporate events run smoothly and professionally.

6. Sustainability Initiatives

Guadalajara is committed to sustainability, with many event venues and hotels adopting eco-friendly practices. This aligns with the growing corporate focus on responsible and sustainable event management.

Prominent upcoming corporate events in Guadalajara include the EMBS Latin American Conference on Biomedical Engineering and the Mextesol 50° International Congress.

As the world navigates the changing landscape of corporate events, Guadalajara has emerged as a city that perfectly balances business and culture. There is an increasing interest in Guadalajara as a prime destination for corporate events and its residents look forward to welcoming organizations to experience all that the city has to offer.

About Guadalajara:

Guadalajara is Mexico's second-largest city and a dynamic hub for business, culture, and innovation. With a rich heritage, a thriving business environment, and state-of-the-art event venues like this terrace venue in Guadalajara, this destination offers a unique blend of tradition and modernity, making it the perfect destination for corporate events.

Media Contact:

Ziannia Gamiño

55 53277700

Grupo Presidente

ziannia_gamino@grupopresidente.com

SOURCE: Hotel Presidente Intercontinental Guadalajara

