ARway Corporation: ARway.ai Launches Augmented Reality Games

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CNSX:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce the availability of stock or custom augmented reality games as spatial experiences in the ARway studio. This strategic expansion is set to further solidify ARway's position as a leading innovator in AR technology as well as indoor spatial mapping. Augmented reality has gained significant interest. Statista figures show over 1.7 billion mobile AR user app devices will be worldwide in 2024.

Watch a video showcasing various augmented reality games through ARway: click here

Augmented reality gaming, also known as AR gaming, is the real-time integration of digital elements into the physical world. AR gaming harnesses the power of real-world environments, seamlessly blending them with interactive digital content, creating engaging and immersive experiences. Augmented reality games detect the real world and then overlay game visuals and audio using sensors such as cameras, microphones and global positioning system (GPS). (Source: TechTarget)

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of ARway commented, "The integration of AR games into the ARway platform is a game-changer for our Company. We see this as a major driver for the widespread adoption of ARway. Our vision is to continue providing innovative solutions that cater to various industries, and AR games play a vital role in this strategy."

According to intelivita, AR is revolutionizing the gaming world. Gamers can now enjoy a more immersive, competitive, and engaging experience. Due to the numerous benefits of AR in gaming, its adoption will grow at a CAGR of 21.98% between 2021 and 2028.

Augmented Reality offers a range of benefits to the gaming industry. Some of these include: Immersive gaming experiences, real world interactions, social interactions, educational benefits, and significantly, marketing and advertisement opportunities.

ARway's AR Games integration is made possible through the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK). This addition complements the existing array of features within the ARway platform, including 3D experiences, indoor navigation, advertisements, images, videos, text, hotspots, and audio. The incorporation of AR games opens a new avenue for 3D and AR game developers to integrate their stationary 3D games into the ARway platform, offering immersive, location-persistent experiences.

One prominent example of ARway's AR Games integration is Nextech's AR Powered Event Mobile App. This app will feature 10 out-of-the-box AR games, creating sponsorship opportunities for event organizers and show managers, while enhancing attendee engagement and creating memorable moments at events.

ARway's diverse customer base, spanning retail, airports, museums, marketing agencies, and more, can now leverage the platform to publish location-persistent and branded AR games that best suit their unique use cases. This expansion empowers ARway's partners in the gaming industry to distribute their gaming assets through the platform, gaining access to a broader audience and user base.

Importantly, ARway's AR Games integration offers full support for out-of-the-box game assets across Unity, the preferred 3D gaming platform for AR game developers. Unity provides the capability to customize and optimize graphics across various platforms, from mobile devices to high-end consoles and PCs. (Source: Unity)

Investors and stakeholders can look forward to exciting opportunities as ARway continues to innovate in the AR space. The integration of custom AR games is set to drive growth and further establish ARway as a leader in the augmented reality industry.

The Company has issued 500,000 three-year stock options at $0.60, as part of the Company's option program.

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

