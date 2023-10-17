Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Weak markets weigh on FUM City of London has announced its trading statement for 1Q'24. The main feature of the quarter was soft markets, with the MSCI Emerging Markets total return index declining 2.9% and the MSCI All-Country World ex US Index down 3.8%. Widening discounts also led to underperformance across the CLIM strategies and group FUM declined 6% to $8.88bn from $9.42bn. There were net outflows as well. The Emerging Markets strategy's net outflow of $53m was in line with our forecast rate, while the International strategy also saw $71m of net outflows. KIM also experienced net withdrawals of $25m. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/clig-weak-markets-weigh-on-fum/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

