EQS-News: Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG
/ Key word(s): Conference
Secarna Pharmaceuticals to present two posters showcasing the innovation potential of the LNAplus platform at the 19th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutic Society
Munich/Martinsried, Germany, October 17, 2023 - Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG ("Secarna"), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of next-generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies to address challenging or previously undruggable targets via its LNAplus platform, will present data showcasing the continuous progress and innovation generated by the Company's cutting-edge LNAplus platform at the 19th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutic Society (OTS). The meeting will be held October 22-25, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.
The two posters to be presented are:
Characterization of immunostimulatory potential of LNA-modified antisense oligonucleotides
This poster will present strategies to early recognize and prevent side effects in oligonucleotide-treated patients through immune stimulation via the TLR9 pathway. This pathway, which has the physiological function to rapidly recognize infections and initiate an early immune response, can be activated by therapeutic oligonucleotides. TLR9 activity of oligonucleotides depends on their sequence, but chemical modifications, such as LNA modification, also impact their immunostimulatory potential. The presentation will discuss various cell-based assays and strategies aimed at early identification and mitigation of potential immunostimulatory oligonucleotides in the drug discovery process.
In silico and in vitro investigation of gene targetability and knockdown kinetics by LNA-modified antisense oligonucleotides
The selection of ASOs by Secarna using the Company's proprietary OligofyerTM bioinformatics system has been shown to result in a high yield of highly active and safe molecules. Using specific data-generated tool ASOs, the poster will provide deeper insights into the factors influencing ASO activity and target efficiency. The relationship between knockdown kinetics and the potency of ASOs will also be discussed.
About OTS conference
About Secarna's proprietary drug discovery and development platform, LNAplus
About Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG
17.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
1750473 17.10.2023 CET/CEST