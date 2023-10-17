Swelect, an Indian manufacturer, has launched a new line of mono PERC solar panels, with power outputs ranging from 575 W to 595 W and efficiency ratings of up to 21.17%.From pv magazine India Swelect has introduced its new TeSirius series of monofacial mono PERC modules, with power outputs ranging from 575 Wp to 595 Wp and efficiency levels of 20.46% and 21.17%, respectively. The modules feature 156 monofacial half-cut cells based on M10 (182 mm) wafer sizes. The company said the modules are suitable for commercial, residential, utility, and industrial applications. They are certified to withstand ...

