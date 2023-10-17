New release lets Power Admins extend Zuora for any last-mile use case

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization suite for modern businesses, today at Subscribed Connect London announced the Extension Studio to make it easier than ever to extend Zuorafor unique and changing business requirements. With drag-and-drop capabilities, Zuora's Extension Studio empowers admins to configure unique use cases and change monetization processes quickly within Zuora.

Process changes and evolving business requirements are inevitable as companies react to market conditions and adopt new ways to monetize. These requirements are often unique to each company and frequently demand substantial IT and implementation partner investments, and can make agility difficult. With a collection of productized components, Zuora's Extension Studio enables customers to add new functionality to Zuora's core applications and extend Zuora's powerful, out-of-the-box functionality with minimal IT support. Power Admins can now quickly adapt to business changes by configuring custom business logic, objects, events, business process flows, user interface (UI) pages and more in the Extension Studio.

"At Zuora, our focus has always been on providing modern businesses the tools they need to adapt and thrive in an ever-evolving market where agility is paramount. And we know one size does not fit all," said Shakir Karim, Vice President, Product Management, Platform at Zuora. "With the launch of the Extension Studio, we're putting the power of customization into the hands of admins, shaping how they use Zuora for their changing needs and staying ahead of the curve."

With Zuora Extension Studio, customers can now leverage:

A design studio , which offers Power Admins a graphical user interface to automate processes without coding

, which offers Power Admins a graphical user interface to automate processes without coding A point-and-click rules builder to configure validations, record states and action triggers supporting real-time, client-defined order orchestration processes

to configure validations, record states and action triggers supporting real-time, client-defined order orchestration processes In-app action buttons like approvals, refunds, subscription pause and resume, and resend email notifications

like approvals, refunds, subscription pause and resume, and resend email notifications A configurable UI builder to modify the Zuora user interface for varying business needs

Extension Studio will be available starting in early 2024. To learn more about the Zuora Platform, please visit here.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides a leading monetization suite for modern businesses across all industries, enabling companies to unlock and grow customer-centric business models. Zuora serves as an intelligent hub that monetizes and orchestrates the complete quote to cash and revenue recognition process at scale. Through its industry leading technology and expertise, Zuora helps more than 1,000 companies around the world, including BMC Software, Box, Caterpillar, General Motors, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Zoom nurture and monetize direct, digital customer relationships. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora operates offices around the world in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora monetization suite, please visit www.zuora.com.

