Dienstag, 17.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Jetzt in Goldaktieninvestieren: Zentralbanken horten höchste Goldbestände seit 20 Jahren!
WKN: A0JK0D | ISIN: GB00B104RS51 | Ticker-Symbol: W8T
Frankfurt
17.10.23
08:00 Uhr
3,880 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
17.10.2023 | 14:13
Hardman & Co Research on City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Weak markets weigh on FUM

Hardman & Co Research 
17-Oct-2023 / 12:40 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
City of London has announced its trading statement for 1Q'24. The main feature of the quarter was soft markets, with 
the MSCI Emerging Markets total return index declining 2.9% and the MSCI All-Country World ex US Index down 3.8%. 
Widening discounts also led to underperformance across the CLIM strategies and group FUM declined 6% to USD8.88bn from 
USD9.42bn. There were net outflows as well. The Emerging Markets strategy's net outflow of USD53m was in line with our 
forecast rate, while the International strategy also saw USD71m of net outflows. KIM also experienced net withdrawals of 
USD25m. 
 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/clig-weak-markets-weigh-on-fum/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Brian Moretta 
London                      bm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1750907 17-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1750907&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2023 07:40 ET (11:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
