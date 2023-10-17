DJ Hardman & Co Research on City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Weak markets weigh on FUM

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Weak markets weigh on FUM 17-Oct-2023 / 12:40 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hardman & Co Research on City of London Investment Group (CLIG): Weak markets weigh on FUM City of London has announced its trading statement for 1Q'24. The main feature of the quarter was soft markets, with the MSCI Emerging Markets total return index declining 2.9% and the MSCI All-Country World ex US Index down 3.8%. Widening discounts also led to underperformance across the CLIM strategies and group FUM declined 6% to USD8.88bn from USD9.42bn. There were net outflows as well. The Emerging Markets strategy's net outflow of USD53m was in line with our forecast rate, while the International strategy also saw USD71m of net outflows. KIM also experienced net withdrawals of USD25m. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/clig-weak-markets-weigh-on-fum/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Brian Moretta London bm@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

