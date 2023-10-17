CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. CEO and QRails, Inc. President Partner to Provide Secure Payments to Consumers, as Detailed in an Exclusive Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") is excited to announce the release of an exclusive interview featuring Chris Jackson, CEO of CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:CLOQ) ("The Company" or "CyberloQ"), and Cary Strange, President and CRO of QRails, Inc. ("QRails"), which is a subsidiary of XTM Inc. ("XTM") (OTCQB:XTMIF)(CSE:PAID)(FSE:7XT), as they breakdown their newfound partnership.

The interview can be accessed in its entirety at the following link: https://youtu.be/MXloZ9wOSgs

In a previous interview on SCV, Chris explained their efforts with Contata Solutions regarding enhancing the Company's flagship product, CyberloQ Secure. Now, with the product's imminent release, the Company has begun positioning itself towards potential customers and partners.

QRails provides its customers with digital payment solutions, such as Earned Wage Access, Automated Tip Payouts, Paycards, Payment Processing and more, making them an ideal user for the CyberloQ system. As Cary Strange explains in the interview, "One of the things that CyberloQ does really well is their proprietary geofencing and multifactor authentication technology that seamlessly integrates into our processor and transaction flow, allowing us to stop fraud in its tracks, before it happens and proactively manage a customer, and give them comfort that both their card and transactions are secure."

CyberloQ Secure is a multi-factor authentication platform that includes robust geolocation-based security protocols to authenticate customers, and secure payment transactions and user payment information. Combined with the services and products of QRails, both companies are confident in the level of cyber security they are bringing to the market.

"This platform integration with QRails represents a significant milestone for the Company", said Mr. Jackson. "Our upcoming financial report to the SEC and our shareholders will report the Company's first revenue as a stand-alone technology Company. Every Company has a beginning, and we're excited for ours to finally take root and flourish with our strategic partners worldwide."

"We have a unique synergy at CyberloQ," said Mr. Jackson, "as we leverage what we accomplish with QRails to drive improved cybersecurity solutions into additional vertical markets that we can, outside of the payments ecosystem.

Finally, Chris explains that the CyberloQ Secure Platform will launch commercially soon, including availability of the Mobile App's release on the iOS and Android App stores and he assures shareholders that the Company will communicate upcoming product releases.

About CyberloQ Technologies, Inc.

CyberloQ is a publicly traded company listed on the OTC.QB under the ticker symbol, CLOQ.

CyberloQ has only one purpose: we efficiently and effectively secure access to our client's digital assets.

Our comprehensive solution - CyberloQ Secure - achieves this purpose by implementing an innovative Adaptive Trust Architecture. At the heart of this architecture is a proprietary Transaction Risk Assessment engine that leverages leading-edge Multi-Factor Authentication and Authorization (MFA) protocols to prevent fraudulent access to our client's online systems and the digital assets and sensitive information that they house.

CyberloQ Secure is delivered as a robust API for rapid, seamless integration into our client's existing systems. And the entire platform - our highly secure, highly elastic, highly scalable Adaptive Trust Architecture - is hosted in a flexible cloud-based Infrastructure Implementation.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets.

To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit

https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

About QRails Inc.

QRails is a fully owned subsidiary of XTM Inc. A cloud-based, API-driven issuer-processor QRails enables payroll providers, financial institutions and other global fintech companies to keep up with the on-demand economy by delivering innovative digital payment solutions to their employees. QRails helps companies modernize and leverage payroll as a differentiator in attracting and retaining talent all at low to no cost for the employee and employer. QRails' flagship solution, AnyDay, is the first provider to own their full tech stack that powers their Earned Wage Access solution.

Founded in 2016, QRails, Inc., together with its U.K. subsidiary, QRails Limited is SAP-certified. QRails also has earned several industry certifications under PCI DSS, and SOC. For more information, please visit www.QRails.com.

Safe Harbor:

From time to time, the Company may issue news releases that contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material may contain statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. For those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statement provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any amendments thereto. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions, or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." "Forward-looking statements" are based upon expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated.

The Company discourages any and all promotional activity by non-Company actors and encourages investors and potential investors to review the Company's public filings, its website and its press releases, and to discuss these matters with their personal legal and financial advisors. Non-Company newsletters/recommendations, websites or general stock symbols/classifications or other identifiers regarding our securities, whether positive or negative, should not be relied on because these items are simply opinions/policies of a third party. These third parties are, in many instances, paid by the publisher or other third parties and the Company believes that they profit from the publication of this literature and the results on the market. These materials should not be a substitute for investors' research and/or independent decision-making.

Contact Information:

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc.

Chris Jackson

612-961-4536

chris@cyberloq.com

SmallCapVoice.com

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

SSmith@SmallCapVoice.com

SOURCE: SmallCapVoice.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793484/cyberloq-technologies-inc-ceo-and-qrails-inc-president-partner-to-provide-secure-payments-to-consumers-as-detailed-in-an-exclusive-interview-with-smallcapvoicecom