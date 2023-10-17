Softdocs Announces Dan Dillon as New Senior Vice President of Marketing

COLUMBIA, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Softdocs, the process automation and document management platform for schools, states, and cities, announced today the appointment of Dan Dillon as its new senior vice president of marketing. With extensive background in growth marketing, pipeline generation, product and content marketing, Dillon joins the company at an exciting time to drive continued growth.

Having previously served in marketing leadership roles at enterprise content management, business process management, and artificial intelligence companies, Dillon brings a breadth and depth of marketing experience to Softdocs. He recently served as CMO of Reveal Mobile, where he helped triple company revenue through demand generation programs and via acquisition. He brings more than 15 years of enterprise software marketing leadership, strategy, and execution experience to Softdocs.

"I had known Dan's stellar reputation in the industry, and I am so excited to have him join our team. With his extensive experience, marketing acumen, and commitment to collaboration, Dan is ideally suited to lead our marketing team through our next phase of growth," said Adam Park, CEO of Softdocs.

As higher education and the public sector face increasing labor and budget shortages, more organizations are looking to Softdocs to automate processes and to leverage the innovation that Softdocs brings to market. Dillon is the latest industry veteran to join the company, following Scott Craig and Scott Coons, as Softdocs gains market share in the education and government sectors.

As senior vice president of marketing, Dillon will play a key role in generating high quality demand and sales pipeline, strengthening the company's position as the process automation platform of choice in education and government, and helping Softdocs' clients obtain the greatest value possible from the Softdocs platform.

"I'm thrilled to be part of Softdocs and to join such a passionate team of people that truly care about having impact," said Dillon. "Our platform empowers hundreds of the most admirable institutions in the world to serve students and constituents more effectively, while operating more efficiently. Softdocs' mission is as inspiring as it is pragmatic."

Softdocs provides process automation and document management solutions to schools, states, and cities. Softdocs solutions enable colleges, universities, K-12 school districts, and state and municipal governments to improve how they serve people, create new efficiencies, and enable the future of work. Softdocs solutions are used by nearly one thousand organizations across the U.S.

