Whirlpool Corporation Named One of America's Greenest Companies 2024 by Newsweek

ORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Newsweek has included Whirlpool Corporation on its list of America's Greenest Companies for 2024. This recognition for Whirlpool highlights the company's continued commitment to sustainability through innovative products and efficient operations.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Newsweek which is a testament to the company's long standing commitment to environmental sustainability. Our employees work every day to improve life at home for our consumers by delivering products that are water and energy efficient without compromising performance," said Pam Klyn, Whirlpool executive vice president of corporate relations and sustainability. "We take proactive steps to ensure we're doing all we can to protect the environment in the communities where we operate and the planet as a whole."

Whirlpool has a long history of environmental stewardship.

In 1970, the company pioneered sustainability efforts in the home appliance industry with the creation of the Internal Office of the Environment.

Currently, all of Whirlpool Corporation's large manufacturing sites have achieved Zero Waste to Landfill gold or platinum status in 2022, meaning at least 95 percent of waste from operations is recycled.

Whirlpool also has invested in two wind VPPAs that match nine U.S. appliance plants' energy needs with renewable energy, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent from 2016 to 2022.

Sustainability innovation can be seen in products as well. Most Whirlpool Corporation dishwashers are 3 to 4 times more water-efficient than hand washing, saving over 2,500 gallons of water per home each year¹.

The company also is committed to our local communities.

Through Habitat for Humanity's BuildBetter with Whirlpool program, 250 climate-resilient and energy-efficient homes will be built in the U.S. by the end of 2024.

Looking to the future, Whirlpool has made a global commitment to reach net zero emissions in its plants and operations by 2030.

The America's Greenest Companies 2024 ranking is based on research and analysis of publicly available sustainability data (as of July 31, 2023) of the top 952 US organizations that meet the European Union's sustainability standards and have a minimum market capitalization of $5 billion. To create the list, Newsweek partnered with market data research firm Plant-A Insights and GIST Impact, a leading impact data and analytics provider. The companies were evaluated and scored on more than 25 parameters based on the following 4 categories: greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, water usage, waste generation, and sustainability data disclosure and commitments.

Click here to see the full list of America's Greenest Companies in 2024.

¹Based on favorable water and energy use comparison against KitchenAid Model No. KDTM354ESS, which was compared to manual handwashing among 40 study subjects using conditions and assumptions set forth in Gabriela Y Porras et al 2020 Environ. Res. Commun. 2 021004. Assumes 215 cycles/year.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793669/whirlpool-corporation-named-one-of-americas-greenest-companies-2024-by-newsweek