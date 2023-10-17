Yunhong Green CTI Ltd.: Yunhong Green CTI and Yunhong Biotechnology, Inc., a Member of the Yunhong Group Family of Companies, to Exhibit at the China International Import Expo 2023

Yunhong Green CTI to display patented compostable, biodegradable and recyclable materials to enhance environmental sustainability

Company booth at National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, November 5-10

LAKE BARRINGTON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ) (the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of custom film packaging products, novelty balloons, candy and balloon-inspired gift solutions, and now with biodegradable and compostable material and finished product offerings, today announced its attendance at the China International Import Expo (CIIE') 2023, November 5-10. The Company, together with Yunhong Biotechnology, Inc., a member of the Yunhong Group family of companies, will be displaying patented compostable, biodegradable and recyclable materials to enhance environmental sustainability.

The Company's products include biodegradable and compostable resins, and include the following finished products: shopping bags, grocery bags, rolled clear bags for food, trash bags, large bin liners, garment bags, takeaway bags, mailing and shipping bags, and many other consumer and commercial products and applications.

To learn more about Yunhong Group and Yunhong Green CTI's advanced compostable materials, watch this video:

The CIIE was announced by China's President Xi Jinping in 2017 and held its first annual event in 2018. CIIE is hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and Shanghai Municipal People's Government. CIIE also receives support from the World Trade Organization, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization. CIIE is one of the world's largest import-themed national-level exhibition and is a key platform for companies, including thousands of business exhibitors from over 120 countries to stage new products and services for China. With an estimated 500,000 registrants, the event promotes strengthened economic exchange and cooperation between China and other countries and regions, to facilitate world trade and economic growth.

Mr. Yubao Li, Chairman of both the Yunhong Group and Yunhong CTI, commented, "The CIIE is not only a platform for the gathering of innovations, but also an excellent event to jointly promote cooperation and development. We hope to further share our technical resources, industry innovation and expertise and our long-term plan in China and other markets at this year's CIIE."

Sampling of Yunhong Green CTI Product Portfolio to be on display at CIIE

Yunhong Biotechnology, Inc. ("YB") has partnered with Yunhong Green CTI to bring to the U.S. market its advanced materials for a compostable alternative to many of the materials used and disposed of in landfills. YB holds four patents in China for its sustainable materials, and its proprietary technology has been awarded LFGB certification in China and CE certification through the Instituto Servizi Europei Technologici (Italy). Its products meet various international requirements including EN13432, OK Compost, OK compost Home, ASTM D6400, AS5810, and GB/ T38082-2019.

For more information about Yunhong Green CTI's portfolio of compostable products, visit: https://ctiindustries.com/pages/yunhong-green

For more information about the China International Import Expo, visit: https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/

About Yunhong Group

Yunhong Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Yunhong Group) was established in 2013. It is a comprehensive large-scale enterprise group. It has now formed Yunhong Health Industrial Park, Yunhong Digital Trade Industrial Park, Yunhong Digital Logistics Industrial Park , Yunhong Mining Industrial Park, Yunhong Technology R&D Center and other "four parks and one center" are an integrated industrial ecological chain developed in a coordinated manner.

The group has a total of 150,000 employees at home and abroad, 16,000 senior executives and scientific researchers, and more than 50 subsidiaries or branches at home and abroad. It is an enterprise technology center in Hubei Province, a national high-tech enterprise, a specialized and new small giant enterprise in Hubei Province, A leading enterprise in agricultural industrialization in Hubei Province and one of the Top 500 Chinese Private Enterprises in 2022. It has ownership interest in three listed companies, namely Silicon Xin Group on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 08349), Jiachen Holdings on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 01937), and Nasdaq Yunhong Green CTI, Ltd., (stock code: YHGJ). For more information about our business, visit our corporate website at http://www.yunhongkg.com/

About Yunhong Green CTI Ltd.

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of custom film packaging products, novelty balloons, candy and balloon gift solutions,and now with biodegradable and compostable materials and finished products. For more information about our business, visit our corporate website at www.ctiindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) that involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. These "forward-looking" statements may include, but are not limited to, statements containing words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "goal," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," or similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future results. Although we believe that our opinions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and our actual results may differ substantially from statements made herein. We cannot anticipate the duration of increased tariffs or other trade limitations between the United States and other countries, particularly China. We do not know the ultimate resolution of elevated helium prices that impact our customers and negatively impact our revenue. We cannot anticipate future impacts from inflation, supply chain, labor availability and freight issues, and any global instability. We do not know whether we will be successful in passing such additional costs through to customers. The compostable and biodegradable products described by the Company from time to time are relatively new to the Company, which lacks the history required to ascertain whether those products will ultimately be successful in commerce. More information on factors that could affect CTI's business and financial results are included in its public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

