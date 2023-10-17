SharpLink Gaming Ltd.: SharpLink Gaming Launches SharpLinkHQ.com

The Definitive Source for Free Sports Betting News, Odds, Game Previews and Picks, Educational Guides, Free to Play Games and Sports Betting and Daily Fantasy Offers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) ("SharpLink" or the "Company"), a pioneer of targeted, data-driven fan activation and conversion solutions for the U.S. sports betting and iGaming industries, today announced the official launch of SharpLinkHQ.com, the definitive online source for premium sports betting news and information, free to play games, betting tools, live odds, offers and educational insights for U.S. sports fans.

Rob Phythian, Chief Executive Officer of SharpLink, stated, "We are very proud to be unveiling what we believe is the ideal online destination for U.S. sports fans, as well as our newest revenue channel that will ultimately unite and showcase SharpLink's advanced technologies, betting tools and performance marketing capabilities comprising our Company's core business-building platform."

Continuing, Phythian said, "Offering a mobile-first user experience, SharpLinkHQ will continue to evolve over the next six to 12 months by offering more tools and interactive features and additional integration of our AI-enabled C4 BetSense technology, helping to ensure that individual sports fans enjoy and benefit from highly-personalized content and betting recommendations that deeply resonate with their unique sports passions and demonstrated betting styles. Moreover, SharpLink looks forward to leveraging our new flagship site to benefit from cross-promotional opportunities between all SharpLink business units, including linking promos and offers and driving sticky traffic to our proprietary fantasy sports and free-to-play properties with full betting integration built-in."

"With the goals of accelerating audience growth; materially improving the entertainment value and ease of betting for sports betting enthusiasts; and fueling revenue growth momentum through more meaningful engagement and retention of our users and their conversion to sports bettors residing in states where sports betting has been legalized, SharpLinkHQ is expected to become a core customer acquisition strategy for our Company and for our trusted business partners," concluded Phythian.

In connection with the launch of SharpLinkHQ, the site is featuring SharpLink's proprietary Pro Football Survivor free-to-play game, produced by the Company's Sports Gaming Client Services group. Competing for a cash prize of $5,000, contestants pick one team each week which they believe will win its match-up, beginning in week 7, with the objective of surviving longer than any other player by making the most consecutive correct picks through the end of the season - however, once a player has picked a team to win, they can no longer pick that same team again.

SharpLink has also partnered with numerous leading U.S. sportsbooks and casino operators to provide a wide range of exciting promotional offers; and the Company has assembled a team of experienced U.S. sports journalists to produce meaningful news, insights and trusted analysis on a myriad of upcoming sporting events for daily featuring on SharpLinkHQ.

Founded in 2019, SharpLink is a leading online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting and iGaming content. SharpLink uses proprietary, intelligent, online conversion technology to convert sports fans into sports bettors for licensed, online sportsbook operators. In addition, SharpLink specializes in helping sports media companies, leagues, teams and sportsbooks develop strategies, products and innovative solutions to drive deep fan activation and engagement with highly interactive free-to-play games and mobile applications. Further, SharpLink owns and operates a variety of real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States where fantasy sports and online sports betting has been legalized. SharpLink's proprietary fantasy sports platform reaches more than two million fantasy sports fans who spend almost $40 million annually on its portfolio of digital gaming experiences and contests. For more information, please visit the SharpLink website at www.sharplink.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the expected growth in the online betting and iGaming industries, the Company's ability to grow its business, the potential benefits of the Company's products, services and technologies and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, government regulation of online betting, customer acceptance of new products and services, the demand for its products and its customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company and its competitors, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

