Monash University researchers in Australia have developed a new lithium-sulphur battery design. They claim that it requires less lithium, with more energy per unit volume. It purportedly lasts longer and can be produced for half the price of the dominant lithium-ion technology.From pv magazine Australia A team of researchers from Monash University's Faculty of Engineering have developed a new lithium-sulphur (Li-S) battery design featuring a nanoporous polymer-coated lithium foil anode that "significantly" improves the number of times the battery can be cycled. Lead researcher Declan McNamara ...

