Switzerland-based ARMA Instruments AG successfully introduced the world's first secure messaging communications device during a closed-door event held in a bomb shelter earlier this month in Kyiv. The event was shrouded in secrecy for security reasons and attended by government and defense leaders eager to expand on their success in using technology and digital innovation in the ongoing air, ground, and cyberterrorism war with Russia.

"The world's biggest technology companies, along with countless global cyber hackers, have supported Ukraine as they successfully use innovative, unconventional solutions on the battlefield and in cyber attacks against Russia. It is unprecedented in the history of war and government, defense, and Silicon Valley can learn from this," Pim Donkers, founder and CEO of Zug-based ARMA Instruments. (Photo: Business Wire)

ARMA introduced the idea of a joint technology program that will include sharing of their IP for humanitarian purposes which will benefit the UA militarily and in keeping government, industry, and critical infrastructure functioning and intact.

"UA military and government leaders are young, fierce, and technology-savvy," says Pim Donkers, founder and CEO of Zug-based ARMA Instruments. "The world's biggest technology companies, along with countless global cyber hackers, have supported Ukraine as they successfully use innovative, unconventional solutions on the battlefield and in cyber attacks against Russia. It is unprecedented in the history of war and government, defense, and Silicon Valley can learn from this."

Developed under a zero trust premise, the ARMA G1 Mark II Secure Messaging Device is a closed mobile system for person-to-person messaging at the highest security levels to counter advanced adversary attacks and represents a new product category in the mobile communications space.

ARMA Instruments will introduce its device on October 24 at the Santa Clara Hilton from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm with special guest Netherlands-based Midnight Blue

About ARMA Instruments

ARMA Instruments is a secure communication systems technology provider and creator of the world's first secure communications messaging device, the ARMA G1. Based in Zug, Switzerland, and founded in 2017 by CEO Pim Donkers, ARMA is based on zero-trust principles, and stays politically neutral. The ARMA G1 is powered by their patented Dynamic Identity solution and is a closed mobile system. ARMA is an acronym for Advanced Relay Mission Applications in response to products technologically incapable of dealing with current cybersecurity and cyber terrorism threats, advanced adversaries, and nation-state actors. For more information visit www.armainstruments.com

