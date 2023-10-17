Carbon management solution provides emission insights into complex supply chains

JAGGAER, the global leader in Autonomous Commerce, has announced its collaboration with carbmee in pursuit of its aim to help clients better identify and mitigate supply chain risks through partnerships with information providers. The Berlin-based company's Environmental Intelligence System EIS gives organizations carbon transparency throughout their complex supply chains, with a specific focus on Scope 3.1 and 3.4, enabling them to identify carbon hotspots and engage with suppliers to reduce emissions. Scope 3 takes all indirect emissions into consideration, including materials production, manufacturing processes, distribution and other activities in the supply chain, to provide complete transparency into a company's total carbon footprint.

"Procurement will make a huge contribution to the global drive to net zero emissions over the coming years and carbmee helps to automate the carbon accounting process. This will further support JAGGAER customers in their sourcing decision-making and give them a boost in their carbon management and reporting," said Dawn Andre, Chief Product Officer, JAGGAER.

"Participants at our upcoming REV2023 conference will learn more about how to take sourcing decisions that consider the broad spectrum of ESG factors. I am delighted that carbmee will be present in person to demonstrate how their software solution will help JAGGAER customers gain the insights needed to hit their emission reduction targets," Andre added.

Carbmee's co-founder Robin Spickers commented: "We're proud to partner with JAGGAER, combining our expertise to enhance procurement processes with deep ESG integration. By leveraging carbmee's EIS platform and JAGGAER's Autonomous Commerce capabilities, we're not just streamlining data collection but truly unlocking carbon reduction potential. This isn't about ticking boxes; it's about empowering businesses to make profound, sustainable decisions, driving efficiency and competitive advantage in their industries."

Carbmee is taking part in JAGGAER's REV2023 conference at the W Hotel in Barcelona, November 13-15, where the company will host a breakout session.

About carbmee

The Environmental Intelligence System carbmee EIS is a carbon management platform that enables organizations to seamlessly collect, analyze, and report emissions data across all three scopes of the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol. It combines carbon accounting, product carbon footprints (LCA), and supply chain emissions (scope 3) into a single integrated system to centralize complex data streams. By facilitating data accuracy and transparency, carbmee empowers 50+ enterprises to make informed decisions and implement effective emission reduction measures.

For more information about Carbmee products, visit https://www.carbmee.com/

About JAGGAER

Autonomous Commerce

JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT), and partners. Over $500 billion worth of goods flows frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers with smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive, and Extensible. We have over 1,100 employees strong, all focused on customer success.

For further information please visit www.jaggaer.com

