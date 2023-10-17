Kognic unveils The Alignment Platform, enabling businesses to accelerate AI product development and ensure AI systems are trusted and safe

The Alignment Platform processes vast amounts of complex data for safety-critical applications, ensuring they align with human expectations.

The new platform addresses key challenges in AI-driven product development, such as multi-sensor fusion and the fine-tuning of complex datasets to drive better performance at lower cost of investment.

Leading firms across tech and automotive industries, including Bosch, Qualcomm, Continental, Smart Eye and Zenseact utilize the platform.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kognic , industry leader in machine learning tools for safety-critical AI, launches The Alignment Platform, a new offering that will allow AI businesses to accelerate their product development and ensure AI systems are trusted and safe.

As AI adoption and development continues to advance, McKinsey's latest research reveals that models and tools are the biggest challenge for high-performing AI businesses. In the near future, everything that moves will need autonomous solutions, including automotive, heavy manufacturing and robotics industries. Kognic's AI Alignment Platform fills this critical gap in the market, defining, refining and validating large datasets to train machine learning models.

For the pioneering builders of AI , who often find the lack of dataset engineering tools to be the most challenging aspect of their work , Kognic provides an efficient and flexible toolset that enables developers to explore, define and refine their datasets.

Daniel Langkilde, CEO and Co-Founder at Kognic commented: "The future of positive, helpful and impactful AI will depend on aligning human and machine intent. As AI continues to develop at a rapid rate, the volume of data AI developers and businesses manage will explode. In order to manage these increasingly complex models more effectively, our customers need enterprise-grade tools to get the job done."

At the core of The Alignment Platform is Kognic's industry-leading annotation engine which enables multi-sensor fusion - merging data from sensors such as radar, LiDAR and camera. With intuitive interfaces for visualizing complex sequences, Kognic's solution speeds AI product teams' efforts to explore, shape and explain their datasets. The fine-tuning capabilities of the solution provide significant efficiencies that are essential to gaining leverage on improving model performance for perception.

"At Kognic, we are relentless in our pursuit of safety," said Oscar Petersson, CFO and Co-Founder. "The most common reason AI products and projects fail is because of misaligned expectations. Without human feedback, AI will try to solve the 'how' on its own and may make mistakes in the process. That's why it's so crucial that we make it as easy as possible to give feedback to AI systems to ensure high-performance and trust. This is vital for safety-critical applications such as robotics and autonomous driving."

Daniel Jeffries, Managing Director of the AI Infrastructure Alliance added: "The AI infrastructure landscape is evolving incredibly rapidly. Enterprises are facing increasing pressure to make sure their models and AI systems are safe and reliable. Innovative AI alignment platforms like Kognic will be essential in making sure that the next gen of models closely reflect our values and do what we want them to do much more often."

Kognic's composable architecture allows tailored workflows for a wide range of businesses, providing transparency for all stakeholders and enables enterprise orchestration and integration with pre-existing MLOps infrastructure, 3rd-party tools, internal and external annotation workforces, synthetic data generation, et al.

Since its founding in 2018, Kognic has experienced 90% YoY growth and has secured over $31m in funding to date with investors from Metaplanet and Nordic Ninja. Now with over 125 employees, Kognic is expanding globally, with direct hires in the US providing Account, Sales and Solution Engineering talent with footprints in Silicon Valley, Seattle, Detroit and also in Japan.

Notes to Editors

About Kognic

Founded in 2018 by pioneering engineering physicists working in the field of Deep Learning, Kognic is taking on the most challenging area in Machine Learning - the quest to help machines reliably make sense of a messy, chaotic, and unstructured world.

Kognic's expertise in dataset engineering helps markets such as Automotive, Robotics, Manufacturing and Heavy Industry deliver high-performing and trusted AI applications. Kognic is headquartered in Sweden with teams in Germany, Eastern Europe, the USA and Japan serving global enterprise customers.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kognic-unveils-the-alignment-platform-enabling-businesses-to-accelerate-ai-product-development-and-ensure-ai-systems-are-trusted-and-safe-301957400.html