Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers Secures $725,000 Settlement for Nashville Rear-End Collision Victim

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / The legal team at Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers successfully secured a $725,000 settlement for a Tennessee man who fell victim to a devastating rear-end collision in Nashville. The victim, a man in his 50s employed by Nashville's Metro Water Services, was involved in a rear-end collision in 2017 on I-440, which would set in motion a series of events leading to a substantial decline in his health and quality of life.

The collision occurred during a rainy day when the victim, operating a company vehicle, was hit from behind by a driver traveling at an excessive speed. Following the accident, the victim experienced severe back and knee pain, which prompted a hospital visit and steroid injections for pain relief. Unfortunately, these injections had unforeseen complications, leading to further pain and discomfort. Attempts to return to work were futile as he struggled with mobility issues, and his health continued to deteriorate. Multiple surgeries, physical therapy sessions, and significant medical interventions followed, but the victim's condition did not improve. He could no longer perform his job duties, and even simple tasks such as getting in and out of a vehicle became excruciatingly painful.

In a final devastating blow, the victim suffered a fall that resulted in a fractured back and temporary paralysis. Emergency surgery and months of rehabilitation followed. Despite his determination, he would never fully regain his previous level of mobility and would need assistance from a walker and a wheelchair.

"Our client's story is a tragic example of how one reckless driver's actions can shatter a life," said Lee Coleman, Attorney and Founding Partner of Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. "It's our duty to ensure that individuals like him receive the compensation they deserve for the negligence they've endured. We are committed to justice for our clients and are dedicated to getting them the most money possible for their injuries."

While the legal battle was challenging, with an initial insurance company settlement offer of just $65,000, the Hughes & Coleman legal team continued fighting for more compensation, recognizing the extent of their client's suffering. The team relentlessly fought for a fair resolution through three rounds of mediation.

In 2023, a $725,000 settlement was reached on behalf of the victim. This substantial sum was over ten times the initial insurance company offer. Read the full details regarding this $725,000 Nashville rear-end collision settlement case.

"Our client can never fully recover what he has lost, but this settlement will at least alleviate the burden of unpaid medical bills and lost wages," Mr. Coleman added. "This settlement is a testament to the determination of our team to secure justice for our clients."

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers is committed to fighting for justice. The firm recognizes that rear-end car wreck cases like these are far too common and remains committed to representing those wronged by negligence and recklessness.

If you or a loved one has been injured in a car accident or any other type of wreck, a Nashville car accident lawyer at Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers is here to help. Read more about recent verdicts won and settlements reached by our firm.

To learn more about how our injury lawyers can help in a rear-end collision, watch "What to do after a rear-end wreck in Nashville,"contact us online, or for a free case evaluation, call 800-800-4600.

