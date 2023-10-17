NextEvo Naturals Announces the Launch of New Extra Strength Premium CBD Gummies

Premium supplement brand focused on revolutionizing the delivery of nutritional compounds releases new extra strength 20 mg CBD gummies.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / NextEvo Naturals ("NextEvo" or the "Company"), a premium supplement brand focused on revolutionizing the delivery of nutritional compounds, today announced two exciting updates.

New Extra Strength Daily Wellness Premium CBD Gummies

Each gummy contains 20 mg of fast-absorbing, non-GMO, vegan, and THC-free CBD.

The first being the launch of a new extra strength version of its great-tasting CBD gummies. Each Extra Strength Daily Wellness CBD Gummy contains 20 mg of fast-absorbing, non-GMO, vegan, and THC-free CBD. Flavored with a delicious Berry Mix, these gummies are available in 60 or 90 count items - making them great for on-the-go and home consumption.

The Company is also proud to share a fresh new look for the brand, while maintaining the same dependable, high-quality CBD and vitamin/mineral/supplement combinations. This includes revised labeling to include either 'Calm', 'Sleep', 'Recovery', or 'Daily Wellness' to better highlight the solutions each product provides.

Each gummy also features the Company's proprietary Smartsorb delivery technology, which increases the bioavailability of CBD so that more gets into your system, starting in as little as 10 minutes. Ultimately, this allows four times the amount of CBD to be delivered to your body, versus other brands that typically use an oil-based CBD, resulting in very poor absorption.

"We're pleased to bring consumers this valuable innovation as we've heard their desire for more potent products, delivered in an elegant form factor. We believe this sets a new standard in the category due to the combination of the highest absorption CBD along with incredible taste and aesthetics", said John McDonagh, CEO of NextEvo.

To purchase NextEvo's Extra Strength Daily Wellness CBD gummies, please visit https://nextevo.com/collections/cbd-gummies.

About NextEvo Naturals

NextEvo Naturals is a premium supplement brand that has found a new way to revolutionize the delivery of cannabidiol (CBD) and other nutritional compounds by creating formulations that increase the compound's potential benefits and consumer value. Led by medical professionals and former scientists from large reputable companies such as Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, and Schiff Nutrition, NextEvo Naturals aims to bridge the gap between the current low-quality CBD offerings on the market and the future of CBD supplements with proprietary technology and evidence-based data.

Stay up-to-date with NextEvo at https://nextevo.com/ as well as on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

NextEvo Naturals does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

