BetterWork Media Group: Chief Learning Officer Announces Its 2023 LearningElite Organizations

CLO reveals winning organizations in annual learning and development program

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / Chief Learning Officer (CLO) is proud to reveal the exceptional 59 organizations selected as the winners for the 2023 LearningElite program. For over a decade, the LearningElite initiative has recognized the most outstanding learning and development organizations. This comprehensive, peer-reviewed ranking and benchmarking program spotlights organizations that employ exemplary workforce development strategies, yielding remarkable business outcomes. The final rankings were unveiled during the LearningElite Gala, held in person Sunday, October 15, the evening before day one of the 2023 CLO Symposium in San Diego.

LearningElite Gala

This year's LearningElite Gala served a dual purpose, celebrating the winning organizations while also setting the stage for the pre-Symposium festivities and theme introduction. The 2023 CLO Symposium, recognized as the premier conference in learning and development, themed "All Eyes on the Future: Building a Culture of Lifelong Learning," drew participation from over 250 professionals, practitioners and vendors from around the world during the three-day event.

Ashley St. John, editor-in-chief of Chief Learning Officer and BetterWork Media Group, expressed her appreciation for the accomplishments of the 2023 LearningElite organizations and their dedication to creating conducive learning environments for their employees. "The applicants for this year were truly outstanding, and the 2023 LearningElite organizations epitomize the leadership and innovation essential for achieving strategic success in an uncertain and ever-evolving world," St. John said.

View the complete list of 2023 LearningElite winners at ChiefLearningOfficer.com.

###

About Chief Learning Officer

Chief Learning Officer is committed to providing a platform and support for C-suite and senior-level learning and development professionals to connect and advance in their careers and the field. We are created by CLOs, for CLOs.



Contact Information

Taylar Ramsey-Thompson

Contract Marketing & Events

taylar@betterworkmedia.com



SOURCE: Chief Learning Officer

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793167/chief-learning-officer-announces-its-2023-learningelite-organizations