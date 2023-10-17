1812 Brewing Company Inc.: Price Chopper Supermarkets to Carry 1812 Brewing Company's New Helles Bells Lager as well as Route 11 Lager

1812 Brewing Company now to grow sales with five products in the marketplace.

WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2023 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC PINK:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to announce that two of Company's new products - Helles Bells Lager and Route 11 Lager - have been approved for sale at Price Chopper Markets (https://www.pricechopper.com/). Price Chopper is owned by The Golub Corporation, which operates supermarkets under the Price Chopper, Market 32 and Market Bistro banners in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.

Both of the Company's new beers are crisp, light lager beers designed to be easy-drinking and affordable craft beers. Route 11 Lager (5.3% ABV) is a German style pilsner with barley and touch of wheat and finishes dry and crisp with a lemon note. It will retail at Price Chopper for $6.99 per six pack of 12-ounce cans.

Helles Bells (5.5% ABV) is also a German style lager but not quite as dry as a pilsner and has more prominent body. Helles Bells Lager will retail at $7.99 per four pack of 16-ounce cans.

Helles Bells and Route 11 Lager have been approved for sale in select stores in Jefferson and St. Lawrence County to start things off. Chairman and CEO Tom Scozzafava stated, "Both of these products have sold very well in tests. And now that Price Chopper carries War of 1812 Amber Ale in cans and bottles and enjoys strong sales in both, it makes sense to start expanding its selection of 1812 Brewing Company products to market along-side 1812 Amber. Once the new products have some sales history, we intend to take our entire portfolio of products into more and more markets."

About Price Chopper Markets ("Price Chopper") :

Price Chopper Supermarkets is a supermarket chain owned by the Golub Corporation and headquartered in Schenectady, New York. The chain opened its first supermarkets in New York's Capital District in 1932 and now operates 131 stores under the Price Chopper, Market Bistro, and Market 32 banners in six states: Upstate New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania.

About 1812 Brewing Company ("KEGS or the "Company") :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an "incubator" of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale ("1812 Amber Ale"), Helles Bells Lager, Route 11 Lager, 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Railroad Red Ale, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

For more updates follow us on our Website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Linkedin.

https://www.1812ale.com/

https://www.facebook.com/1812brewingcompany/

https://www.instagram.com/1812brewingcompany/

https://twitter.com/1812Brewing

https://www.linkedin.com/company/1812brewingcompany/

Contact Name: Tom Scozzafava

Contact Phone Number: 315-788-1812

Contact Email Address: contact@1812ale.com

Safe Harbor: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

SOURCE: 1812 Brewing Company Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793663/price-chopper-supermarkets-to-carry-1812-brewing-companys-new-helles-bells-lager-as-well-as-route-11-lager